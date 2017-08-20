SSORC 2017 - Day 1 Super 12 Division - Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 11:20 pm
A midday start in the Harbour brought ideal sailing conditions for the Super 12 Division resulting in close competition in the Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship on Day 1.
Light speed under spinnaker © Crosbie Lorimer
Little Nico took line honours on the course but Stephen Barlow’s Lightspeed won the race on Handicap.
