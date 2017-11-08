Please select your home edition
SSORC 2017 - DAY 1 IRC - Video

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 12:06 pm
Nine Dragons head out of the Heads © Crosbie Lorimer
Day 1 of the Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championships held by the Middle Harbour Yacht Club commenced with a passage race to Lion Island for both divisions of the IRC fleet. Balance skippered by Paul Clitheroe lead the fleet out of the Heads followed by About Time.

Balance (TP52) won Division 1 from Stephen Proud’s Swish (Kernan 44) with Jack Stening and Col Gunn’s Stormaway (Sydney 36) winning Division 2 from JustaDash (Beneteau First 40).

