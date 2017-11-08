SSORC 2017 - DAY 1 IRC - Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 12:06 pm
Day 1 of the Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championships held by the Middle Harbour Yacht Club commenced with a passage race to Lion Island for both divisions of the IRC fleet. Balance skippered by Paul Clitheroe lead the fleet out of the Heads followed by About Time.
Nine Dragons head out of the Heads © Crosbie Lorimer
Balance (TP52) won Division 1 from Stephen Proud’s Swish (Kernan 44) with Jack Stening and Col Gunn’s Stormaway (Sydney 36) winning Division 2 from JustaDash (Beneteau First 40).
