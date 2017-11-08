SSORC 2017 - DAY 1 IRC - Video

Nine Dragons head out of the Heads © Crosbie Lorimer Nine Dragons head out of the Heads © Crosbie Lorimer

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/159054

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 12:06 pmBalance (TP52) won Division 1 from Stephen Proud’s Swish (Kernan 44) with Jack Stening and Col Gunn’s Stormaway (Sydney 36) winning Division 2 from JustaDash (Beneteau First 40).