Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

SORC Islands in the Stream Series – Right around the corner

by SORC today at 2:46 pm
SORC Islands in the Stream Series SORC
November is going to be here before you know it, and with it comes the beginning of winter offshore racing in South Florida. That can only mean one thing: the Nassau Cup Ocean Race, hosted by Coral Reef Yacht Club, Nassau Yacht Club and the Storm Trysail Club, is scheduled to start on Thursday November 9.

Where would you rather be in early November, making sure you have enough layers to stay warm, or setting off from South Beach in the first race of the SORC Islands in the Stream Series, for a blast past Great Isaac, Great Stirrup and the Berry Islands on the way to Nassau as competitors before you have done since 1934?

Get moving, because if you complete your entry before September 15, you will get a free bottle of Mt. Gay Rum when you check in before the Skippers Meeting at Coral Reef Yacht Club on November 8, courtesy of SORC Race Management. As always, there will be match racing and an Awards Party at Nassau Yacht Club on Saturday the 11th.

December’s race is the winter classic Wirth Munroe Invitational Palm Beach Race, hosted by Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, the Storm Trysail Club and the Sailfish Club of Palm Beach, and managed by SORC. The Wirth Munroe Race, from Miami to Palm Beach, the second race of the SORC Series is always held on the first Friday in December and always concluded with the best buffet dinner in racing, at the Sailfish Club. The “Race to the Buffet” is not one to miss.

Something old, something new... for the Fort Lauderdale to Key West Race. Kick the new year off right with a January visit to Ft. Lauderdale and a Tuesday night party at the Lauderdale Yacht Club prior to the Wednesday, January 10, 2018 start of the Ft. Lauderdale to Key West Race, hosted by LYC and the Storm Trysail Club and managed by the SORC. The race once again serves as the third race of the SORC Islands in the Stream Series. Spend a Thursday or Friday afternoon in the sun at the Duty Station at the upstairs patio bar at Turtle Kraals, and enjoy the Mt. Gay Rum pour at the awards party at Kelly’s Caribbean Bar and Grill on Friday night.

Stick around on Saturday morning for the return of the Conch Grinder Race, a fun foray onto the waters off of Key West. The Conch Grinder was a staple of the era when the Lauderdale to Key West fleet rafted up in the submarine basin, for all manner of activities that resulted in a common recollection of the Conch Grinder: “I remember thinking that I could not believe that I was out racing on a Saturday morning in that condition.” Those were the days and the SORC will bring the sailing part of that back for 2018; the rest of the experience is up to you.

The third Annual Miami to Cuba Race will start on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, finish in Varadero, Cuba, and will once again serve as the deciding race for the SORC Islands in the Stream Series. Details for the race, hosted by Coral Reef Yacht Club and SORC, are being finalized and will be announced shortly.

What started as a trial run in last February’s Havana Race had enough interest that it will be a feature of all four SORC races this season. The East Coast Racer Cruiser Association class will provide a chance for racer/cruisers to get on the course and enjoy the camaraderie and competition of racing against similar boats to interesting and fun destinations, while enjoying a comfortable boat with a full interior, and without the need for an annual purchase of a new sail inventory. The ECRCA comprised a third of the monohull fleet for the Havana Race, and the close scores showed just how competitive this group of racers can be. Welcome to the Series, ECRCA.
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind. The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted today at 1:27 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted today at 1:11 pm Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team head to Hamburg on a high
Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign The Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign with an emphatic victory last time out.
Posted today at 7:50 am Rolex Fastnet Race - First rock rounding
Rounding the Fastnet Rock at 15:49 BST, Tony Lawson’s Concise 10 leads the fleet in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Rounding the Fastnet Rock on the southern tip of Ireland at 15:49 BST, Tony Lawson’s Concise 10 leads the fleet in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. The MOD70 became the first yacht to round the race’s emblematic landmark and is making rapid progress some 115-nm ahead of the next boat on the water, George David’s Rambler 88. With 242-nm still to negotiate
Posted today at 3:54 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS fighting for second place
Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls, in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Late today Ludde’s team overtook the 115 foot Nikata, but all day the two boats have been sailing as if attached by elastic.
Posted today at 12:56 am Copa del Rey - One third perfect, two thirds to work on for Team ENGIE
We have said it over and over again, the extremely high level of racing is unforgiving. We have said it over and over again, the extremely high level of racing is unforgiving. Sébastien Rogues and his Team ENGIE crew are only too aware of this, finishing overall in seventh place in the third event of the GC32 Racing Tour. Still looking for their first major victory on this constantly demanding circuit, Team ENGIE’s foiling catamaran nevertheless had a good start to the competition
Posted today at 12:38 am Fastnet Race - Heavy traffic off Cornwall as Concise rounds the Rock
At 15:49:37 BST Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran Concise 10 became first boat to round Fastnet rock off southwest Ireland. At 15:49:37 BST Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran Concise 10 became the first boat to round the Fastnet rock off southwest Ireland. At the time the next boat in the race, George David's Rambler 88 was 111 miles astern. However thanks to their upwind passage their time of 28 hours 49 minutes was well outside of record to the Rock of 22 hours and 21 minutes, set in 2011 by the Loick Peyron
Posted on 7 Aug Slow going in the Rolex Fastnet Race
The super maxi had the benefit of a favourable tide for most of the night, as they sailed west down the English Channel. At 09:00 BST this morning CQS was approaching Land’s End, the south western most tip of England, and assessing their strategic options for crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, off the south west coast of Ireland.
Posted on 7 Aug Tartan 10 North American Championship abandoned on Day 2
Racing at Day Two of the Tartan North American Championship was abandoned for the day due to prevailing high winds. Racing at Day Two of the Tartan North American Championship sponsored by Skyway Yacht Works in Chicago, IL was abandoned for the day due to prevailing high winds. “This is a completely separate situation from the storms that we experienced yesterday,” said Principal Race Officer Dick Schweers.
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – More action shots from Day 1 by Carlo Borlenghi
Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy