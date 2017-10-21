Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

SHM named Boat Preparation Resource for 2018 Newport Bermuda Race

by Newport Bermuda Race today at 11:05 am
Safe Harbor Marinas named as the Official Boat Preparation Resource for 2018 Newport Bermuda Race © Safe Harbor Marinas
The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee (BROC) has named Safe Harbor Marinas as the Official Boat Preparation Resource for the 2018 Newport Bermuda Race.

Bermuda Race Organizing Committee Chairman Jonathan Brewin said, “We are very happy to welcome back Brewer Yacht Yards, now owned by Safe Harbor Marinas, as members of the sponsor family for the 51st Bermuda Race. BROC is especially pleased that Safe Harbor Marinas will again bring its expertise to sailors with its race-preparation seminar.”

The Safe Harbor Offshore Boat Preparation Seminar will be held Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the Brewer Pilots Point Marina North Yard clubhouse in Westbrook, CT.

Speakers will include Rives Potts, owner-skipper of the 2010 and 2012 St. David’s Lighthouse Trophy winner Carina, and Newport Bermuda Race Chief Inspector James Phyfe. The team of Safe Harbor experts will discuss the elements of the most commonly used offshore safety standards, including the US Safety Equipment Requirements (US SERs). Using images and demonstrations, presenters will discuss the intent behind each requirement and straightforward methods of compliance that won’t break the bank. New for the 2018 race is the addition of multihull vessels which will also be addressed in the seminar.

While particular emphasis will be placed on the requirements for the 2018 Newport Bermuda Race, common provisions of all offshore racing requirements will be discussed and ample time will be allowed for questions and answers. Topics will include: hull construction and stability; rigging and sail selection (including storm sails); safety and emergency equipment; training and Safety at Sea credentials; and, navigation and communications devices.

Of value to both racers and cruisers alike, this series will give anyone preparing their boat for extended voyaging the peace of mind that comes with hearing from the most experienced advisors in the industry.
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Yachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

4 Days – How much time boaters have to prepare for Irma
While it’s difficult to determine landfall, BoatUS urges boaters, marinas and clubs to use the valuable time to prepare According to the National Hurricane Center, Florida may have up to four days to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Irma, a “potentially catastrophic Category 5” storm now approaching the Leeward Islands.
Posted today at 10:10 am Volvo Ocean Race - First look around the Super 60
Have a look behind the door at Persico at the prototype of the 60fter to be used in the next Volvo Ocean Race Have a look behind the door at Persico at the prototype of the 60fter to be used in the next Volvo Ocean race is to be used. The foiler is expected to fly a metre above the water and will have eight adjustable flap on its foils, plus a canting rig. Volvo Ocean Race's Richard Mason, himself a veteran of four Volvo Ocean Races, gives a guided tour of the mockup
Posted today at 6:58 am Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup day 2- Glamour day for the Mini Maxis
Tricky conditions and dual breezes made life difficult on day two of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Porto Cervo. Tricky conditions and dual breezes made life difficult on day two of the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup in Porto Cervo. This annual event for the world’s largest racing yachts is organised jointly by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, this year celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the International Maxi Association, the body sanctioned by World Sailing to represent the Maxi classes.
Posted today at 4:13 am Nacra 17 Worlds - Americans penalised so GBR leads
American duo Riley Gibbs and Louisa Chafee lead the race after the first three qualifying races were contested in light As if to answer the question whether the younger generation can make a big impression at these first ever foiling championships, foiling kiteboarder and 49er racer Gibbs, 21, paired with Rio Olympian Chafee, 25, had opened with an opening second and two first places from their 24 strong Blue fleet group and were credited with the provisional early lead of the championship.
Posted on 5 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Day 2, Race 2 images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 5 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – More images from Day 2 by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 5 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Day 2 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day two Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day two
Posted on 5 Sep Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 16 Race 1 – Into the Doldrums
The rest of the fleet is set to enter the Doldrums Corridor with the Trade Winds arriving to push the chasing pack south A milestone was reached overnight when leading team, Qingdao, entered the Doldrums Corridor. Skipper Chris Kobusch formally notified the Clipper Race Office that Qingdao would motor-sail for exactly 6° of latitude and for a maximum of 60 hours through the specified Doldrums Corridor, a tactical mechanism allowing teams to motor-sail though the notoriously windless area.
Posted on 5 Sep Tornado World Championships – Day 4
In the seventh and eighth consecutive races of the event, the boat of Dany Paschalides and Petros Konstantinidis In the third place of the overall ranking is the German boat with Bob Baier and Marc Baier. In the seventh race they were fourth, while the eighth race was their worst one so far.
Posted on 5 Sep Day of surprises kicks off Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup
Racing began today at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship in Porto Cervo Racing began today at the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Rolex Maxi 72 World Championship in Porto Cervo. This annual event is jointly organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, this year celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the International Maxi Association, the body sanctioned by World Sailing to represent the Maxi classes.
Posted on 5 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy