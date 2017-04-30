Please select your home edition
SESCA's 'Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' celebrates Sailing Week jubilee

by Michael Steele on 3 Feb
SESCA's 'Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' 2016 - SESCA's '5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' Mike Steele
After another fantastic event last year, preparations are in hand for the St Edmundsbury Sailing and Canoeing Association's ‘fifth Antigua Sailing Day Regatta', which will be held on Sunday, 30 April 2017 at Lackford Lake, five miles NW of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, U.K.

The Regatta was initiated five years ago as a fun event to celebrate and coincide with Antigua Sailing Week in the Caribbean. Amazingly, through a Google alert, reports of the Regatta came to the attention of the Antigua Sailing Week Race Committee and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, who were so impressed with the initiative that they kindly offered to come on-board as event sponsors.

With the Tourism Authority's generous support, the Regatta has become the highlight of SESCA's sailing calendar and seen participation increase each year, both on and off the water. The Club is aiming to make the event even bigger and better this year, as a fitting tribute to the Golden Jubilee of Antigua Sailing Week, which is being held from 29 April – 5 May 2017.

The Regatta will feature racing for adult and junior divisions sailing any class of non-trapeze dinghy up to 4.5m. We anticipate that the majority of the adult fleet will comprise of Lasers and Laser Radials, with the junior fleet being mainly made up of Toppers and Picos. There will be a race briefing at 10.30 am, with two races scheduled before lunch and one in the afternoon for each division.

SESCA-Antigua-Day-2017--poster-1280 - SESCA's '5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' © Mike Steele
SESCA-Antigua-Day-2017--poster-1280 - SESCA's '5th Antigua Sailing Day Regatta' © Mike Steele



We are delighted that the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority will again be sponsoring the event and providing a live steel band for lunch time entertainment, in addition to race prizes of a suitably Caribbean nature.

If you can't make it to Antigua, come and celebrate the 50th Sailing Week with us. Please note that no dogs are allowed on site as the Club is in a nature reserve. For further details visit website or contact sesca.admin@googlemail.com.

