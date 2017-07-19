SCOR 2017 - Entries off to a great start!
by Del Morrison on 5 Apr
After the release of the Notice of Race and Entry form into the Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta (SCOR) just last week, the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017.
Italian Job – Owner/skipper Tom Johnston, winner of SCOR 2016 hopes to defend his title in 2017 - SCOR 2017 Vinci Studios
The SCYC is inviting owners of suitable racing, cruising yachts and multihulls to note the dates of SCOR from 15th to 19th July 2017. Divisions will include:
• IRC/ORCI
• Performance Spinnaker
• Performance Non Spinnaker
• Multihull
The Regatta will be held in the sparkling coastal waters off the Sunshine Coast between Noosa and Caloundra. SCOR is a great opportunity for boats heading north to hone their skills in competitive racing before heading up to the more northern Regattas.
Entry Fees will be $100 until 15th June and $200 thereafter. Berths for visiting competing boats at Mooloolaba Marina will be available for the period of the event at no charge but subject to availability.
For registrations, please contact visit the website
or contact The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club on phone: 0438 979 946
or via email: sunshinecoastyachtclub@outlook.com
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152868