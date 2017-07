SCOR 2017 - Entries off to a great start!

Italian Job – Owner/skipper Tom Johnston, winner of SCOR 2016 hopes to defend his title in 2017 - SCOR 2017 Vinci Studios Italian Job – Owner/skipper Tom Johnston, winner of SCOR 2016 hopes to defend his title in 2017 - SCOR 2017 Vinci Studios

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152868

by Del Morrison on 5 AprThe SCYC is inviting owners of suitable racing, cruising yachts and multihulls to note the dates of SCOR from 15th to 19th July 2017. Divisions will include:• IRC/ORCI• Performance Spinnaker• Performance Non Spinnaker• MultihullThe Regatta will be held in the sparkling coastal waters off the Sunshine Coast between Noosa and Caloundra. SCOR is a great opportunity for boats heading north to hone their skills in competitive racing before heading up to the more northern Regattas.Entry Fees will be $100 until 15th June and $200 thereafter. Berths for visiting competing boats at Mooloolaba Marina will be available for the period of the event at no charge but subject to availability.For registrations, please contact visit the website or contact The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club on phone: 0438 979 946 or via email: sunshinecoastyachtclub@outlook.com