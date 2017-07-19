Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

SCOR 2017 - Entries off to a great start!

by Del Morrison on 5 Apr
Italian Job – Owner/skipper Tom Johnston, winner of SCOR 2016 hopes to defend his title in 2017 - SCOR 2017 Vinci Studios
After the release of the Notice of Race and Entry form into the Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta (SCOR) just last week, the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club is very excited with the early entries which make a promising start for SCOR 2017.

The SCYC is inviting owners of suitable racing, cruising yachts and multihulls to note the dates of SCOR from 15th to 19th July 2017. Divisions will include:

• IRC/ORCI
• Performance Spinnaker
• Performance Non Spinnaker
• Multihull

The Regatta will be held in the sparkling coastal waters off the Sunshine Coast between Noosa and Caloundra. SCOR is a great opportunity for boats heading north to hone their skills in competitive racing before heading up to the more northern Regattas.

Entry Fees will be $100 until 15th June and $200 thereafter. Berths for visiting competing boats at Mooloolaba Marina will be available for the period of the event at no charge but subject to availability.

For registrations, please contact visit the website or contact The Sunshine Coast Yacht Club on phone: 0438 979 946 or via email: sunshinecoastyachtclub@outlook.com.
PredictWind.comZhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

The new home of the America's Cup
Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - The new home of the America's Cup. Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - The new home of the America's Cup.
Posted today at 9:34 am On board interview with Lisa Blair as she approaches Australia
At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. Australians will know this region from the times with Isabelle Autissier and Abby Sunderland. It was important to understand how she was doing, how Climate Action Now was going with her new mast, and what some of her plans might be.
Posted today at 8:36 am Transpac 2017 - Day 1 update from SiFi onboard Phaedo^3
We are now settled into some fast downwind sailing, cruising along at 26 knots, Gennaker up and all enjoying the sailing We are now settled into some fast downwind sailing, cruising along at 26 knots, Gennaker up and all enjoying the sailing.
Posted today at 7:15 am Remembering Jack Gale
It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is with very great sadness that we advise that Jack Gale passed away peacefully at 12.15pm today. It is exactly two years to the day since the passing of his beloved wife Joan and they will now be back in each other’s company forever.
Posted today at 5:52 am MaseratiMulti70 battles for multihull lead in Transpacific Yacht Race
The crew of the MaseratiMulti70 trimaran skippered by Giovanni Soldini are today locked in a high speed three-way battle The crew of the MaseratiMulti70 trimaran skippered by Giovanni Soldini are today locked in a high speed three-way battle for the lead of the multihull division in the Transpacific Yacht Race from Los Angeles to Honolulu.
Posted today at 3:53 am 2017 ORC Worlds Trieste - Race 6 action-shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C. Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Race 6, Class A & C.
Posted today at 3:27 am Off across the Pacific again for Phaedo^3 in the Transpacific
On Thursday off Point Fermin, Phaedo^3 commenced another epic dash across the eastern Pacific, destination Honolulu Starting alongside the foiling MOD 70 Maseratti, Mighty Merloe, Chim Chim and LoeReal, the crew hope to complete the 2,225 nautical mile course in just over four days.
Posted on 7 Jul Foiling Week Garda – Day 1
Classes including Flying Phantoms, S9 and a host of prototypes took part in organised racing as part of a regatta series With established fleets in the US and in Italy and growing interest in the UK market the small foiling catamaran is an ideal entry level foiling boat for all ages, sizes and abilities.
Posted on 7 Jul Centennial Transat builds bridge to a flying future
The Queen Mary 2 won its battle with the four 30-meter trimarans, as expected, in upwind conditions for the sailboats The race was timed to mark a hundred years since American troops arrived on the shores of France in WW1, and it also brought together all of the fastest Ultimate trimarans for the first time as the class begins to take flight.
Posted on 7 Jul Star World Championship – Day 5 – A perfect and sunny sailing day
The wind speed (and the temperature) slowly increased and stabilised around eight to nine knots when the race started Without any wind in the harbour this morning, the sailors were anxious for the race of the day. So were the race management, and after a deep study of the weather forecast, the starting time was postponed by one and half hour, a decision that should be rewarded.
Posted on 7 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy