SB20 Tasmanian Championship – Export Roo leads after Day 1

SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin

by Peter Campbell today at 2:41 pmCooper returned to top form in winning the SB20's final summer pennant last Thursday evening and has maintained that on day one of the states.





Sailing in initially light NNW winds that varied during the day before veering to the NE and freshening to 15-18knots, Export Roo has a score of 5-2-3-2 for 12 points.



Two points back on 14 points is Paul McCartney's Porco Rosso, helmed by Richard Howard, with a score of 2-3-6-3 .



In third place overall is Balios (Matthew Pilkington) on 26 points with a 1-18-5-2 scorecard with Karabos (Nick Rogers) next on 27 points, scoring a 20 second win in the shortened race three giving Karabos' score after boost. Karabos scorecard reads 7-11-1-8.









Greg Prescott's 2Unlimited won the last race of the day to be fifth overall, followed by Difficult Woman (Rob Gough).

Racing started in a light NNW breeze on a warm and sunny Hobart day, conditions that continued through to race three, with RO Nick Hutton shortening course.



In the earlier races, good starts were the key to success and best three starters ended up 1,2,3 at the finish.



By the time race four began, the breeze had veered to the NE, freshening to 15-18 knots and providing the best sailing of the day.









Race winners today were Balios, Pinch (Frazer Read), Karabos and 2Unlimited with the crew of 2Unlimited revelling the fresh breeze.



Top woman sailor after four races is Kirsty Gray and her all-women crew of Pride of Athena, in 17th place overall.

































