Please select your home edition
Edition
Sailing Raceboats 2016/17 RS Feva 728x90

SB20 Tasmanian Championship – Export Roo leads after Day 1

by Peter Campbell today at 2:41 pm
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
Consistent sailing has placed Michael Cooper and his crew of Export Roo at the top of the leader-board after the first four races today in the SB20 Tasmanian State championship on the River Derwent.

Cooper returned to top form in winning the SB20's final summer pennant last Thursday evening and has maintained that on day one of the states.

SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin



Sailing in initially light NNW winds that varied during the day before veering to the NE and freshening to 15-18knots, Export Roo has a score of 5-2-3-2 for 12 points.

Two points back on 14 points is Paul McCartney's Porco Rosso, helmed by Richard Howard, with a score of 2-3-6-3 .

In third place overall is Balios (Matthew Pilkington) on 26 points with a 1-18-5-2 scorecard with Karabos (Nick Rogers) next on 27 points, scoring a 20 second win in the shortened race three giving Karabos' score after boost. Karabos scorecard reads 7-11-1-8.

SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin



Greg Prescott's 2Unlimited won the last race of the day to be fifth overall, followed by Difficult Woman (Rob Gough).
Racing started in a light NNW breeze on a warm and sunny Hobart day, conditions that continued through to race three, with RO Nick Hutton shortening course.

In the earlier races, good starts were the key to success and best three starters ended up 1,2,3 at the finish.

By the time race four began, the breeze had veered to the NE, freshening to 15-18 knots and providing the best sailing of the day.

SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin



Race winners today were Balios, Pinch (Frazer Read), Karabos and 2Unlimited with the crew of 2Unlimited revelling the fresh breeze.

Top woman sailor after four races is Kirsty Gray and her all-women crew of Pride of Athena, in 17th place overall.

SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin


SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin


SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin


SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin


SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin


SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin


SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin


SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin
SB20 Tasmanian Championship © Jane Austin

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1Sail Exchange 660x82 Used Sails

Related Articles

Wet Tech Rigging J24 Short Course Regatta - At it again
So we’re looking at between 15-20 boats at this friendly regatta where the strict One Design Class rules are waived. This is the Clubs signature j24 event, with a mix of fast close racing on the waters of Port Hacking and Bate Bay, accompanied by the never ending hospitality and smiles of the Cronulla J24 sailors and ever supportive volunteers.
Posted today at 7:43 am Meet the Dynamic Dozen - Clipper 2017-18 Race skippers announced
With less than six months to go before the Clipper 2017-18 Race start, we are excited to introduce the ‘dynamic dozen’ With less than six months to go before the Clipper 2017-18 Race start, we are excited to introduce the ‘dynamic dozen’ who will guide the teams during the world’s largest round the world yacht race.
Posted on 17 Mar Vendee Globe - Stricken yacht confirms whale strike in Southern Ocean
Video from French sailor Kito de Pavant confirms that his yacht struck a sperm whale in the Southern Ocean French sailor Kito de Pavant was sailing along in the Indian Ocean a month after the start of the Vendee Globe round-the-world race when his Bastide Otio monohull violently struck an unidentified floating object. The high-speed collision 120 miles north of the Crozet Islands destroyed the keel and part of the hull around it, forcing de Pavant to radio for help and abandon the sinking ship.
Posted on 17 Mar On-the Water judges for FAST40+ Class Race Circuit
With close racing there are times when teams push the RRS too hard and teams feel aggrieved, but reluctant to protest. With close racing there are times when teams push the RRS too hard and teams feel aggrieved, but reluctant to protest. The Fast 40+ class saw this at earlier events in 2016 and introduced the On-the-water whistling Judge at the One Ton Cup in 2016.
Posted on 16 Mar British female set to become youngest skipper in Clipper Race history
She takes over the ‘youngest Skipper’ title from Alex Thomson who proved youth was no barrier to success Sailing with family and friends since the age of 13, the idea of being able to work at sea was planted after a short stint in the Sea Cadets. Nicola has since carved a successful sailing career, in both racing and instructing which would rival those twice her age.
Posted on 16 Mar Volvo Ocean Race - Top female sailors join Dongfeng Race Team
The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier’s team, including a total of five Olympic Games Dongfeng Race Team have selected Carolijn Brouwer and Marie Riou for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign in 2017-18 – a move that confirms the impact of a rule change introduced by the race to encourage mixed male-female crews. The two women bring a wealth of experience to Charles Caudrelier’s team, including a total of five Olympic Games and a host of world titles.
Posted on 16 Mar Former Police Superintendent selected as skipper in Clipper Race
The former Metropolitan Police Superintendent will be one of 12 sailors who will each lead a crew of amateur sailors The former Metropolitan Police Superintendent will be one of twelve professional sailors who will each lead a crew of amateur sailors through Mother Nature’s toughest environments in the 40,000 nautical mile challenge, which sets sail from the UK this August, involves around 700 crew, and will take almost a year to complete.
Posted on 16 Mar Our biggest clearance ever
Elastic pique polo with sleeve badges and embroideries at chest and back. Back of collar with three-colour stripe design Fashionable elastic pique polo with sleeve badges and embroideries at chest and back. Back of collar with three-colour stripe design.
Posted on 16 Mar Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta – Nautor’s Swan dominates
Nautor’s Swan continues to be a leader with the Swan 90 “Freya” and her sister ship “B5” finishing first and second Don MacPherson's Freya captured her second consecutive class victory and third in the last four years, winning all three races in Class C by an average of more than five minutes.
Posted on 15 Mar Foiling Week GARDA is the first TFW event in 2017
The Foiling Week™, now reaching the fourth year, is expanding again offering more events and richer programs. The Foiling Week™, now reaching the fourth year, is expanding again offering more events and richer programs. The first and only series of global events dedicated to the amazingly fast foiling boats, their sailors and designers is heading to destinations in Europe, USA, South America and Australia.
Posted on 15 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy