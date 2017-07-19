Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania – Final day

by Peter Campbell today at 3:21 pm
SB20 Tasmania Mid Winter Regatta Fleet Jane Austin
SB20 sports boat mid-winter champion Paul Burnell will contest this year’s one-design sports boat class world championship at Cowes, England, steering an English boat rather than an Australian entrant.

Burnell, with his sons Toby and Ollie and young Optimist sailor Bailey Fisher in the crew, yesterday won the mid-winters on a chilly River Derwent by a comfortable margin in Honey Badger.

Scott Brain – Brainwave – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Scott Brain – Brainwave – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin



With six races completed by race officer Nick Hutton, Burnell was able to discard Saturday’s race two UFD starting line disqualification for a final scorecard or 4-(UFD)1-1-2-6 and a net 14 points.

Burnell will be one of six skippers from the Hobart SB20 fleet contesting the worlds at Cowes in August/September, helming a boat called Marvel owned by English sailor Richard Powell, with his brother Tim Burnell also in the crew.

Masters winner Steve Catchpool - Hypertronics – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Masters winner Steve Catchpool - Hypertronics – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin



The top three placegetters in this weekend’s mid-winter championship, Burnell, runner-up Stephen Catchpool (Hypertronics) and third placegetter Nick Rogers (Karabos) also will be contesting the 2017 worlds at Cowes.

The 2018 worlds will be sailed on the River Derwent, conducted jointly by the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania and the Derwent Sailing Squadron, with a strong European contingent expected.

Nick Rogers, Karabos and Chris Sheehan, North Sails – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Nick Rogers, Karabos and Chris Sheehan, North Sails – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin



Catchpool, steering Hypertronics, won the final race yesterday for a net 19 points, also taking out the masters trophy, while Rogers climbed up from seventh at the end of day one to steer Karabos into third place on 20 points.

The women’s trophy went to Felicity Allison, vice commodore of Sandy Bay Sailing Club, steering Cook Your Own Dinner.

Allison and her crew of Jill Abel, Amelia Catt and Emma Cook, finished third in the final race for a net score of 34 points from a series of DNF-10-5-9-7-3.

Kirwan Robb – Ikon20 – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Kirwan Robb – Ikon20 – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin



In Germany, Tasmanian sailor Matt Bugg is leading the 2.4m class after day, despite a race one disqualification for an early start. The Rio Paralympic silver medallist then won the next two races.

Kiel Week is one of the biggest sailing regattas in Europe with 14 classes racing on the Baltic Sea. For Bugg and other disabled sailors in the 2.4m class, Kiel Week is a lead-up to the 2017 Para Worlds.

Chris Sheehan – North Sails – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Chris Sheehan – North Sails – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin


Paul Burnell – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Paul Burnell – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin


Black Richard and Fader Scott – Brain Brainwave – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Black Richard and Fader Scott – Brain Brainwave – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin


Womens winner Felicity Allison, Jill Abel, Amelia Catt, Emma Hooper, Bridget Hutton, Cook Your Own Dinner – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Womens winner Felicity Allison, Jill Abel, Amelia Catt, Emma Hooper, Bridget Hutton, Cook Your Own Dinner – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin


Third place Andrew Roberts, Nick Rogers, Rob Jeffreys Karabos – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Third place Andrew Roberts, Nick Rogers, Rob Jeffreys Karabos – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin


First place Richard Goodfellow, Oli Toby and Paul Burnell, Bailey Fisher, Honey Badger – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
First place Richard Goodfellow, Oli Toby and Paul Burnell, Bailey Fisher, Honey Badger – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin


Masters and second place Chris Keil, Leigh Johnston, Steve Catchpool Hypertronics – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin
Masters and second place Chris Keil, Leigh Johnston, Steve Catchpool Hypertronics – SB20 Mid-Winter Regatta Tasmania © Jane Austin

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

MC38 Winter Series – Undermanned, under-winched and over-canvassed
A moody Sydney winter’s day with sou’west breeze gusting close to 30 knots provided the first heavy weather hit out Leslie Green’s Ginger sailed a faultless four race series, stand-in helm Julian Plante combining with Olympian Colin Beashel on main and a three newcomers plus the core crew of tactician David Chapman, bowman Rob Stenta and trimmer Richie Allanson to produce four wins.
Posted today at 2:52 pm North Sails onboard as major sponsor for Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta
North Sails will be a major sponsor of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta North Sails will be a major sponsor of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta to be run by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club from 15th to 19th July 2017.
Posted on 17 Jun Andy Beadsworth and Provezza win the Dragon Worlds in Cascais
Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee. Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee for a collision on the penultimate days racing.
Posted on 17 Jun Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge – Day 3
For the third day in a row, picture perfect conditions with 46 classic yachts and five photographers on the race course. A steady north westerly breeze gusting up to 20 knots and flat seas transformed the crystal blue water a fun-filled playground for competitors and photographers alike.
Posted on 17 Jun Joyous celebration concludes the Giraglia Rolex Cup
Gian Riccardo Marini of Rolex lauded the unique atmosphere of friendly competition that reigns at the event The final prize giving ceremony saw the Maxi 72 Momo win line honours, the J109 Chestress win the prize for best placed boat across all three events
Posted on 17 Jun America's Cup Viilage– Iain Murray talks about what to expect on Day 1
And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing. And today is the day! Catch up on my chat with Regatta Director, Iain Murray this morning before racing.
Posted on 17 Jun Giraglia Rolex Cup – Freccia Rossa’s momentous display
Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions A profound respect for tradition, a collective love of sailing and a genuine spirit of sportsmanship the qualities which shone through the event as a whole.
Posted on 17 Jun Close racing on Day 1 of SB20 Tasmania Mid-Winter Regatta
Racing was in the near perfect sailing conditions, north-westerly that ranged from five to 15 knots, gusting of 23 knots Paul Burnell, who will be helming a UK boat at the Worlds, with brother Tim in the crew, won the third race of the day in Honey Badger to be fifth overall.
Posted on 17 Jun Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge – Day 2
Second leg boasted spectacular racing conditions for the 46 Classic Yachts from 10 nations with a westerly breeze In the evening, crews took in the breathtaking view from the Spanish fortress built at the end of the 16th century, while enjoying the dinner offered by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano.
Posted on 16 Jun The Bridge – MACIF trimaran expected in Nantes
The four competing trimarans, including MACIF, are expected to spend five days in Nantes for a variety of festivities. This transatlantic race with crew to New York is important for François Gabart, from the perspective of the single-handed round-the-world record attempt planned for the end of the year.
Posted on 16 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy