SB20 Asian Grand Slam and Asia Pacific Championships – Day 2

by Jeremy Chase today at 6:12 pm
Day 2 - SB20 Asian Grand Slam and Asia Pacific Championships © Howie Photography
No one has ever written a book “Zen and the Art of the SB20 Start”. Certainly there were few, if any, moments of zen to be found in the SB20 start line for Race 4. In a 12 knot North Easterly monsoon breeze, the 23 crews battling for the SB20 Asian Grand Slam had to be called back by the starter twice before they got underway. Even then, three boats, including the overnight regatta leader, Glasgow Kiss, could not keep behind the line and suffered disqualifications.

When the racing finally did get underway, boats making their way to the right hand side of the course found more breeze and favorable shifts to lead around the top mark. The always fast Xcellent led the way in front of a tight pack of boats including Zorro (Nick Cocks, Peter Butters, Gen Chase) and Team Uber (Adrian Peach, Paddy Bettesworth, Hanus Apelgren, Eren Choi). Down the run it was all change with boats who were able to execute crisp gybe-sets gaining valuable places. By the bottom market the fleet had converged - raised adrenaline and raised voices being testament to the excitement of 15 boats jostling for space to round the mark at once. After a third beat and run, the order had shaken itself out to some familiar names with Xcellent (John Pollard) crossing the line ahead of a fast finishing but subsequently penalized Glasgow Kiss (Nils Razmilovic) followed by Team 3LB (Anthony Kiong) and Tara (Nik Burfoot). Thai Platu National Chapion, Scot Duncanson in Shameless had a strong fifth with Walababy (Steve Manning) claiming sixth just ahead of the students from Singapore Polytechnic on Bandit.

The good wind persisted and the race committee was quick to fire of a second race. However, the fleet couldn’t contain itself and was recalled again. The race committee who had been using the “U Flag” (which has only recently been elevated to a Rule of Sailing in the 2017 amendments), resorted to the black flag. With the back flag in the air it was if a miasma of pestilence had settled on the start line and the rambunctious fleet was finally pulled into order approaching the line very warily. The fleet completed two laps of the track in solid breeze and there were close boat on boat contests for the positions all the way from first through to 23rd. By the end of the race Team 3LB (Anthony Kiong) had notched up a second win (the only team to have won two races in the regatta) followed closely by Tara (Nik Burfoot) and Xcellent (John Pollard) rounding out the podium.

As Race 5 ended a huge storm rolled in over Singapore reducing visibility to just a few meters in driving rain and strong winds. The safety officers assessed the situation and elected to end racing for the day giving the crews an early finish and plenty of time ashore to enjoy refreshing beverages at ONEº15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore.

After today’s racing the overall positions are all changed. Xcellent (John Pollard) has jumped into first (15 points). Nik Burfoot’s Tara had a strong day and looking to have shaken off a slow start to the regatta is sitting in second (21 points). Team 3LB (Anthony Kiong) is in a strong position after two wins and moves up the order to third (26 points). Steven Manning’ Walababy, stocked with a fully professional crew has consolidated into fourth place (30 points) ahead of the students from Singapore Polytechnic on Bandit (33 points). Only one point separates sixth through eighth where CN Salettes (38 points) sits ahead of Shameless (39 points) and early leader Glasgow Kiss (39 points).

The points are extremely close through the rest of the fleet. After 5 races, only 7 points separate 13th placed SAM (Sam Chan - 69 points), Hanuman (Morten Jacobsen – 70 points), Katana (Robert Jessing – 72 points) and Werner (John Bateman – 76 points). Olympic sailor Josh Grace (sailing Tara) summed up the situation “all the boats have had good races and bad races; once the drop comes into play tomorrow anything could happen. It is certainly tight at the top and throughout the fleet. We hope the good winds continue and are looking forward to another great day on the water tomorrow.”

Related Articles

Vendée Globe – Romain Attanasio at the Horn
Romain Attanasio (Famille Mary-Étamine du Lys) rounded Cape Horn, the third of the legendary capes at 2043hrs UTC Romain Attanasio (Famille Mary-Étamine du Lys) rounded Cape Horn, the third of the legendary capes at 2043hrs UTC on Friday after 75 days eight hours and 41 minutes of racing. Only Dutchman Pieter Heerema and Frenchman Sébastien Destremau are still sailing in the Pacific.
Posted today at 7:28 pm Day 77 – Ninety percent of Vendée Globe fleet now back in Atlantic
With Banque Populaire and Hugo Boss tied up to the dock in Les Sables d'Olonne sixteen skippers remain at sea today With Le Cléac'h's Banque Populaire and second-placed Alex Thomson's Hugo Boss tied up to the dock in Les Sables d'Olonne sixteen skippers remain at sea today – and fourteen of them are now in the Atlantic.
Posted today at 5:53 pm Vendee Globe - Romain Attansio at the Horn
Romain Attanasio rounded Cape Horn, the third of the legendary capes in the Vendée Globe at 2043hrs UTC on Friday Romain Attanasio (Famille Mary-Étamine du Lys) rounded Cape Horn, the third of the legendary capes in the Vendée Globe at 2043hrs UTC on Friday after 75 days 8 hours and 41 minutes of racing. Only Dutchman Pieter Heerema and Frenchman Sébastien Destremau are still sailing in the Pacific.
Posted today at 8:58 am History repeats as Melbourne to Geelong Race kicks off 2017 FoS
Line honours in the 174th Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race, the curtain opener to FoS, was a repeat of the 2016 finish Line honours in the 174th Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race, the curtain opener to the Festival of Sails, was a repeat of the 2016 finish with Geoff Boettcher’s TP52 Secret Mens Business (SA) the first monohull and Bare Essentials (VIC) the first multihull across the finish line.
Posted today at 7:39 am Former Clipper Race skipper equals British record in Vendee Globe
Alex Thomson, has finished in second place after a thrilling fight to the finish to the Vendee Globe. The youngest skipper to win the Clipper Race, Alex Thomson, has finished in second place after a thrilling fight to the finish to the Vendee Globe.
Posted today at 6:38 am Le Cléac'h and Thomson revel in the Vendée Globe glory
Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson were basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest sailors. Armel Le Cléac'h and second-placed Alex Thomson were today basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest ever sailors. Le Cléac'h and Thomson arrived in the race's home port of Les Sables d'Olonne in France just 16 hours apart after more than 27,000 nautical miles of racing over 74 days to claim the top two podium places.
Posted on 20 Jan Jules Verne Trophy – New equator record for IDEC Sport
Francis Joyon, Sébastien Audigane, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Alex and Bernard achieved the best performance ever Francis Joyon, Sébastien Audigane, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Alex Pella and Bernard Stamm achieved the best performance ever for the stretch betweenUshant and the Equator after rounding the three capes (Good Hope, Leeuwin and the Horn) with a time of 35 days, four hours and 45 minutes.
Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson takes the runner-up spot in the Vendée Globe
Thomson set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper. Thomson, 42, set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper Armel Le Cléac'h missed out on the top spot by just shy of 16 hours. The skipper of Hugo Boss crossed the finish line at 0737 UTC in a time of 74 days, 19 hours, 35 minutes and 15 seconds in one of the closest finishes ever in the race's 27-year history.
Posted on 20 Jan St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Tweaks and changes
Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, including free entry for the Gill Commodore's Cup, sensational Beach Cat packages including very attractive shipping costs from Europe and a novel finale to the Caribbean's most popular regatta.
Posted on 20 Jan Alex Thomson finishes second in the Vendée Globe
Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss. Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 0737hrs UTC today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss.
Posted on 20 Jan
