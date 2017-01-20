Please select your home edition
SB20 Asian Grand Slam and Asia Pacific Championships – Day 1

by Jeremy Chase today at 4:50 pm
Day 1 - SB20 Asian Grand Slam and Asia Pacific Championships © Howie Photography
As the sun rose over the beautiful ONEº15 Marina Sentosa Cove Singapore on Singapore’s Sentosa island, the 23 SB20 crews sensed that day one of the SB20 Asia Pacific Championships would be no ordinary day. As the fleet left the marina in a colourful display of spinnakers, many wondered where the usually trusty North East monsoon wind had gone and what would take its place. Sure enough the fleet was greeted with a postponement flag on the race track while the race committee heroically attempted to set a fair course in fickle North Westerly winds.

With the course finally set, the crews were eager to shake off the nerves and get underway. Too eager in fact and the race committee had to call all the boats back under general recall to try again. The second start was clean and the boats eased away from the start line in light breeze. The story of Race 1 became very clear very quickly. Any boat that was tempted in to explore the palm fringed beaches of the East Coast was caught out by a left hand shift. The boats on the right side of the powerful shift benefited mightily and the fleet splintered into two. After two laps of the track, Walababy (with crew Steven Manning, Alex Gough, Ryan Betonio, Nagisa Sakai fresh from Langkawi Regatta and Kings Cup) showed why there is nothing better than time on the water and finished first.

Full time sailing professional, Alex Gough said “we had an awesome start and then picked the shift – it was easy after that”. Last year’s winners Glasgow Kiss (Nils Razmilovic) finished second and previous champion Xcellent (John Pollard) filled out the podium.

Race 2 saw more of the same. In light shifty North Westerlies, the boats that started at the pin end were able to make the most of freshening breeze further out to sea. Shameless, helmed by Thailand Platu National Champion, Scott Duncanson and crewed by Peter Gregg and Paul Burke led the way from the start and finished first. The students from Singapore Polytechnic sailing Bandit (Ryan Teo, Andre Chew, Nah Wei Keng, Lynette Kaiting) had clearly been studying boat speed and finished second. Xcellent continued its consistent performance and placed third.

By Race 3, the breeze had settled more and built to a pleasant 8 to 10 knots. All the crews enjoyed the more consistent breeze and semi-planing conditions. Team 3LB (Anthony Kiong, Stanley Chan and Colin Ng) showed why they are such a force in SEA sailing and had a great race to finish first. Tara (Nik Burfoot, Josh Grace, Mark Patterson) barged their way angrily around the bottom mark and were rewarded for their no holds barred approach to sailing with a fine second place. Meanwhile, Madame Zenda (David Witt, Kim Pascoe, Craig Malof) improved from mid-fleet placings in the lighter air to finish third.

As the sun set over the skyline, the boats started the long sail home. The calculators had to come out to work out where everyone had finished overall for the day. It seemed that consistency paid off in the tricky conditions and, unusually, of the three different boats that had won a race, none featured in the top five overall results for the day, having collected not only first places but also a swag of double digit results. Glasgow Kiss, flying under the radar has snuck to the top of the leader board (2, 4, 4) with Xcellent hot on their heels in second place for the date (3, 3, 5). Tara’s second place in race three lifted them from mid fleet into third (7, 6, 2). The students from Singapore Polytechnic had a great day to finish fourth (9, 2, 6) and visitors from France on CN Salettes (Cohen Benjamin, Festino Jade, Tanguy Fournier, Elodie Cavernes) finished the day fifth (4,7,9).

Nils Razmilovic, Singapore SB20 Class Chairman, was measured in his reaction to the day’s results saying “it is only day one and with a lot more races to be sailed, the only certainty is that anyone could still win”.

Tonight, after beers on the dock, the social program will commence in earnest with the visiting crews head out to Singapore’s iconic East Coast restaurants to enjoy a slap up seafood supper. There are stronger winds forecast for tomorrow and with any of the top ten boats capable of winning races, the stage is set for an exciting day of racing on day two.

Related Articles

Le Cléac'h and Thomson revel in the Vendée Globe glory
Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson were basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest sailors. Armel Le Cléac'h and second-placed Alex Thomson were today basking in the glory of becoming the solo round the world race's fastest ever sailors. Le Cléac'h and Thomson arrived in the race's home port of Les Sables d'Olonne in France just 16 hours apart after more than 27,000 nautical miles of racing over 74 days to claim the top two podium places.
Posted today at 5:07 pm Jules Verne Trophy – New equator record for IDEC Sport
Francis Joyon, Sébastien Audigane, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Alex and Bernard achieved the best performance ever Francis Joyon, Sébastien Audigane, Clément Surtel, Gwénolé Gahinet, Alex Pella and Bernard Stamm achieved the best performance ever for the stretch betweenUshant and the Equator after rounding the three capes (Good Hope, Leeuwin and the Horn) with a time of 35 days, four hours and 45 minutes.
Posted today at 3:59 pm Alex Thomson takes the runner-up spot in the Vendée Globe
Thomson set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper. Thomson, 42, set out to become the first Brit ever to win the Vendée Globe but following an epic battle with French skipper Armel Le Cléac'h missed out on the top spot by just shy of 16 hours. The skipper of Hugo Boss crossed the finish line at 0737 UTC in a time of 74 days, 19 hours, 35 minutes and 15 seconds in one of the closest finishes ever in the race's 27-year history.
Posted today at 3:47 pm St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Tweaks and changes
Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, including free entry for the Gill Commodore's Cup, sensational Beach Cat packages including very attractive shipping costs from Europe and a novel finale to the Caribbean's most popular regatta.
Posted today at 3:21 pm Alex Thomson finishes second in the Vendée Globe
Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss. Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line of the race in Les Sables d'Olonne, France, at 0737hrs UTC today on his 60ft racing yacht Hugo Boss.
Posted today at 12:41 pm Alex Thomson defies the odds to finish second in the Vendée Globe
After 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea, British sailor Alex Thomson reached the finish line on his boat Hugo Boss After 74 days, 19 hours and 35 minutes at sea, British sailor Alex Thomson reached the finish line on his boat Hugo Boss at 7:37 UTC Friday 20th January 2017, and in doing so broke his own British record of 80 days for the fastest solo circumnavigation of the globe in a monohull.
Posted today at 12:31 pm Forecast on the Festival of Sails eve
A combined Festival of Sails fleet of 264 keelboats and off the beach classes representing all six states A combined Festival of Sails fleet of 264 keelboats and off the beach classes representing all six states plus the Northern Territory are gearing up for the full program of sailing and shoreside fun the Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC) is ready to roll out.
Posted today at 5:17 am Around Australia Yacht Race - Fourth entry in, QLD dominates entries
With fourth entry for Around Australia Yacht Race having been received it seems that Queensland is dominating this event With the fourth entry for the Around Australia Yacht Race having been received, it seems that Queensland is dominating this event. Often you will see that NSW yachts dominate most major offshore races is Australia, however it seems that Queenslanders are the ones that want to sail around our great country more than anyone else.
Posted on 19 Jan Le Cléac'h smashes Vendée Globe race record in spectacular style
Dozens of spectator boats took to the water to welcome their new hero back to the French port of Les Sables d'Olonne. Dozens of spectator boats took to the water to welcome their new hero back to the French port of Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 19 Jan Sailing World Cup Miami – New challenge ahead for the 'legend'
Among the 453 sailors racing out of Regatta Park at Coconut Grove, Robert Scheidt is teaming up with Gabriel Borges Among the 453 sailors racing out of Regatta Park at Coconut Grove, Miami from 22-29 January, Brazil's Robert Scheidt is teaming up with Gabriel Borges in an attempt to master the 49er like he has the Star and Laser.
Posted on 19 Jan
