Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

SAP Extreme Sailing Team clinch opening win of Extreme Sailing Series

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 5:32 pm
The fleet of nine hydro-foiling GC32 catamarans competed in six races on the final day in Muscat, Oman - Extreme Sailing Series Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Muscat delivered classic conditions in an electrifying finale to the opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ that saw SAP Extreme Sailing Team become the first winners of 2017.

Clear blue skies combined with a blustery north-easterly breeze gusting 25 knots as nine international crews hit the uncharacteristically choppy waters of Oman's capital city.

The action was nothing short of spectacular as the fleet of foiling GC32 catamarans flew round Muscat's stadium racecourse off Almouj Golf.

With boat speeds hitting upwards of 31 knots the crews were pushed to the limit as they fought to tame their bucking GC32s over six nail-biting races.

Home team Oman Air took third position on the Act leaderboard in Muscat - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Home team Oman Air took third position on the Act leaderboard in Muscat - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



After 26 races over four days three teams - SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Oman Air and Alinghi - went into the final race, worth double points, capable of taking the overall win.

But after a fast and furious race SAP Extreme Sailing Team, helmed by Kiwi Adam Minoprio, clinched Act 1 victory with a second-place finish, crossing the line behind young wildcard crew Team Tilt.

It is the first Act win for SAP Extreme Sailing Team since May 2015 when they took the top spot in Qingdao, China.

'It was a great day and a fantastic achievement for the team,' co-skipper Rasmus Køstner said. 'We knew we were in the lead going into the last race and we really wanted to win the Act.

'It was full-on racing and we had to fight until the last race but it was fantastic to cross the finish line winning the regatta. It's been a little while since we've won but it's nice to be back on the top of the leaderboard.'

Tawera Racing and Red Bull Sailing Team in action on the final day of racing in Act 1 - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Tawera Racing and Red Bull Sailing Team in action on the final day of racing in Act 1 - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



The final race also saw 2016 Extreme Sailing Series champions Alinghi snatch second place overall from Oman Air right on the finish line.

Alinghi needed to beat Oman Air with a boat in between them to leapfrog them on the scoreboard and they did just that, as Tawera Racing overtook Phil Robertson's home team at the last minute.

'This is a really good start to the season for us,' said Alinghi helmsman Arnaud Psarofaghis. 'I'm a little disappointed about how I sailed this week, it wasn't at the best level, but every day we caught up a little bit and we ended up with second which is good. The crew did a fantastic job and I just need to be a little bit better next time.'

Land Rover BAR Academy took to the Muscat stadium for the final day of racing in the Omani capital. - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Land Rover BAR Academy took to the Muscat stadium for the final day of racing in the Omani capital. - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Oman Air skipper Robertson, who replaces Morgan Larson this season, said he was disappointed to have been knocked off the runner-up spot in the last race but that his new-look crew had much to take from the Act.

'We were in some strong positions today and just managed to slip in the last race which is a bit of a shame, but that's yacht racing and it's what we've got to get better at,' he said.

Austrian crew Red Bull Sailing Team had to settle for fourth place ahead of Team Tilt and Team ENGIE in fifth and sixth respectively.

Sébastien Rogues' Team ENGIE, one of three wildcard entries to the event, finished in sixth position on the Act leaderboard. - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Sébastien Rogues' Team ENGIE, one of three wildcard entries to the event, finished in sixth position on the Act leaderboard. - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Chris Steele's Tawera Racing, who join the Extreme Sailing Series this season, finished seventh, with Land Rover BAR Academy in eighth and NZL Sailing Team in ninth.

Despite finishing at the bottom of the table NZL Sailing Team were awarded the Zhik Trophy for the fastest boat speed in the Act after they notched up an incredible 31 knots on the penultimate race today.

The four days of thrilling racing were the perfect start to the 11th year of the Extreme Sailing Series that sees eight Acts held in three continents culminating in a season finale in Los Cabos, Mexico, in December. The Extreme Sailing Series excitement will resume with Act 2 in Qingdao, China, from April 28 to May 1.

Wildcard Team Tilt took fifth position on the Act leaderboard after four days of intense racing in Oman - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Wildcard Team Tilt took fifth position on the Act leaderboard after four days of intense racing in Oman - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 1, Muscat standings after Day 4, 27 races (11.3.17)
Position / Team / Points
1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Adam Minoprio, Rasmus Køstner, Mads Emil Stephensen, Hervé Cunnigham, Richard Mason 286 points.
2nd Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timothé Lapauw, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey 270 points.
3rd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari 270 points.
4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, Hans Peter Steinacher, Stewart Dodson, Adam Piggott, Will Tiller 247 points.
5th Team Tilt (SUI) Sebastien Schneiter, Jéremy Bachelin, Nils Theuninck, Arthur Cevey, Jocelyn Keller 235 points.
6th Team ENGIE (FRA) Sébastien Rogues, Gurvan Bontemps, Jules Bidegaray, Antoine Joubert, Benjamin Amiot 199 points.
7th Tawera Racing (NZL) Chris Steele, Graeme Sutherland, Shane Diviney, Leonard Takahashi Fry, Josh Salthouse 195 points.
8th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, Owen Bowerman, Will Alloway, Adam Kay, Oli Greber 173 points.
9th NZL Sailing Team (NZL) Logan Dunning Beck, Harry Hull, Isaac McHardie, Matthew Kempkers, Luca Brown 142 points.

The Danish team fought hard to the end to take the Act win in the final double-point race in Muscat, Oman - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
The Danish team fought hard to the end to take the Act win in the final double-point race in Muscat, Oman - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/



Extreme Sailing Series™ 2017 overall standings
Position / Team / Points
1st SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) 12 points.
2nd Alinghi (SUI) 11 points.
3rd Oman Air (OMA) 10 points.
4th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) 9 points.
5th Tawera Racing (NZL) 8 points.
6th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) 7 points.

Full spray to the face for Red Bull Sailing Team skipper, Roman Hagara, during an intense day of racing on the final day in Muscat, where the team finished in fourth on the Act leaderboard. - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
Full spray to the face for Red Bull Sailing Team skipper, Roman Hagara, during an intense day of racing on the final day in Muscat, where the team finished in fourth on the Act leaderboard. - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/


SAP Extreme Sailing Team secured the Act win in Muscat, Oman. - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/
SAP Extreme Sailing Team secured the Act win in Muscat, Oman. - Extreme Sailing Series © Lloyd Images http://lloydimagesgallery.photoshelter.com/

Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Safety at Sea - Baltic - 1Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Strong start for Team Oman Air in Extreme Sailing Series opener
A wet and wild final day saw Oman Air's foiling GC32 catamaran blasting round the stadium racecourse. The crew, now with $1 million World Match Racing Tour winner Phil Robertson at the helm, scored 16 podium finishes in 27 races.
Posted today at 4:14 pm Extreme Sailing Series™ offers perfect proving ground for youth teams
They don’t call it Extreme Sailing Series for nothing – that’s just what young guns have been finding out on their debut They don’t call it the Extreme Sailing Series™ for nothing – and that’s just what the young guns on Team Tilt and NZL Sailing Team have been finding out on their debuts on the global Stadium Racing tour.
Posted today at 10:33 am Extreme Sailing Series – SAP Extreme Sailing Team nudge ahead
SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Oman Air and Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day Danish crew SAP Extreme Sailing Team, home team Oman Air and champions Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day of racing at Muscat's Almouj Golf.
Posted on 10 Mar Dramatic day sets Oman Air up for Extreme Sailing Series Act 1 title
Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the highly-experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes, including two wins. Going into the final race Phil Robertson’s men were narrowly ahead of the SAP Extreme Sailing Team, only to be knocked off pole position ahead of tomorrow’s finale thanks to a sixth-place finish, their worst of the day.
Posted on 10 Mar Oman Air go top as battle for Extreme Sailing Series Act 1 heats up
Home team Oman Air snatched overall lead in opening Act of Extreme Sailing Series™ in a second day of intense action Home team Oman Air snatched the overall lead in the opening Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in a second day of intense action in Muscat today.
Posted on 10 Mar Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air go top as battle for glory heats up
Robertson's men made amends for their slow start to the 2017 season opener yesterday with a masterclass of consistency Phil Robertson's men made amends for their slow start to the 2017 season opener yesterday with a masterclass of consistency, claiming one win and two runner-up spots over the five races held off Muscat's Almouj Golf.
Posted on 9 Mar Extreme Sailing Series – Oman Air takes narrow lead at half-way point
At the end of a day shortened to five races in a declining breeze the Omani-flagged GC32 catamaran had posted 117 points At the end of a day shortened to five races in a declining breeze, the Omani-flagged GC32 catamaran had posted 117 points, including a race win, with Red Bull Sailing Team and SAP Extreme Sailing Team snapping at their heels on 116 points.
Posted on 9 Mar Muscat delivers classic race for Extreme Sailing Series season opener
The kick-off was marked with seven trademark fast and furious races around a short course set in front of Al Alam Palace Muscat's old town of Muttrah provided a stunning backdrop as nine international crews went head to head in their super-fast foiling GC32 catamarans for the first time this year.
Posted on 8 Mar Extreme Sailing Series – Team Oman Air comes back from a shaky start
Oman Air made a solid start to the new edition after fighting their way into the top three following a couple of races With their recent convincing victory in the GC32 Championship, Oman Air went in to Act one in Muscat hoping to continue their impressive form on home waters.
Posted on 8 Mar Second Kiwi challenger enters Extreme Sailing Series Muscat Act lineup
OC Sport the owner and organiser has confirmed a ninth entry for Act one of the 2017 circuit which starts off in Muscat NZL Sailing Team is to join the fast-paced world of Stadium Racing as a wildcard for Act one. The second of two youth Kiwi teams alongside Tawera Racing, the NZL Sailing Team crew is using the Series to gain experience in the high-performance world of foiling multihull sailing.
Posted on 7 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy