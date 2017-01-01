Ruweida V wins Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta

by IYRS NCYR today at 11:05 amIn addition, the winners of the North American Panerai Classic Yacht Challenge went to S&S Sonny in the Vintage Division and 12-Meter Valiant in the Grand Prix Division. The Challenge is comprised of five regattas throughout August with the Newport Classic Yacht Regatta as the final event.The Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta is a two-day regatta of classic yachts, and the importance of the craft associated with their restoration. Yesterday, for the first time, the 2017 event commenced in Bristol, Rhode Island with an 11.1 nautical mile distance race to Newport. 12-Meter Columbia was first across the line and first overall on corrected time.Today, approximately 45 classic motor and sailing yachts paraded through Newport Harbor before racing a 10 nm buoy race. Today’s race was sailed under sunny skies in a light northerly breeze. At the conclusion of the two-day event, Ruweida V won both the Vintage Day Racer division and was the Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta overall winner. Tim Rutter’s NY 40 Marilee placed first in the Vintage Classics Division, J. Craig Venter’s S&S Sonny won the Vintage Corinthian Division and 12-Meter Valiant won the Grand Prix Yacht Division. Cumulative Results from regatta can be viewed HERE.Joe Huber, owner of Ruweida said, 'This is terrific, it’s a really good night. We’ve been sailing Ruweida for the last six years and constantly improving; so we’re really happy with the results from this regatta here at IYRS.'Newport Classic Yacht Regatta Co-Chair, Carol O'Malley said, 'It was exciting to see the many beautiful classic yachts sailing on Narragansett Bay over the past two days. For the first time, we collaborated with the Herreshoff Classic Yacht Regatta and added a distance race from Bristol to Newport to link the two events. We look forward to building on this foundation to continue to grow the Newport Classic Yacht Regatta and classic yacht racing on Narragansett Bay.”Following two days of racing on Narragansett Bay, teams and their crews celebrated the final event in the Panerai North American Classic Yacht Challenge where the top performers in each class were recognized.In addition to the Class Awards, Kid, owned by David Snediker was awarded the Tom Benson Restoration Award; the Clingstone Cannon for best Corinthian Spirit was awarded to Fred Roy, owner of the S Boat Surprise; and the Race Committee aboard Carina II (a classic motor yacht) was recognized for best costumes in the yacht parade.