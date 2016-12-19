Russ Evans wins NZ Moth title vacant for nine years

Russ Evans - 2017 Moth New Zealand Championship Suellen Davies-Royal Akarana YC© Russ Evans - 2017 Moth New Zealand Championship Suellen Davies-Royal Akarana YC©

by Suellen Davies today at 7:07 amHosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club, Evans won the regatta by two points ahead of Pierluigi de Felice who unfortunately had a crash coming into the finish time on the final race which would inevitably decide the final outcome.Over the two-day regatta 10 races were completed with two drops. The border line conditions made for challenging racing with a constant 15-20 knots both days. Due to the wind direction, racing took place east of Bean Rock, meaning the sailors also had ferry wake to contend with.Speaking at the prize giving, Evans congratulated the other competitors on a great regatta.“PG (de Felice), sorry about that crash on the last race, but that’s sailing!” said Evans.“Yes that’s true! That’s sailing!” was the response from de Felice.Third place went to Stuart Goodes, who had to withdraw from the final two races due to damage.





Fourth place went to Brad Marsh, who on Saturday said “that was the best day of Moth racing I’ve ever had in my life!” Sunday was a different story and Marsh was quoted as saying “that was the worst day of Moth racing I’ve ever had in my life…”



The next time the Moth fleet descends on RAYC will be the 1-2nd April for the annual Sail Akarana regatta. The two-day event will see entrants across numerous classes including 18’ Skiffs, 12’ Skiffs, Flying, 15, M-Class, RS Feva, Starling, A-Class, RS700, Waszps and Moths.









Results



1st – Russ Evans 12pts



3rd – Stuart Goodes 25pts

4th – Brad Marsh 29pts

5th – Hamish Pepper 33pts













Full Results:





Place Ties Sail No Skipper Sers Score Race 10 Race 9 Race 8 Race 7 Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 4082 Russ Evans 12.0 1.0 1.0 [3.0] 1.0 2.0 [3.0] 1.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2 4117 Pierluigi de Felice 14.0 3.0 4.0 1.0 [6.0F] 1.0 1.0 2.0 [4.0] 1.0 1.0 3 4326 Stuart Goodes 25.0 6.0S [6.0S] [6.0S] 3.0 3.0 2.0 3.0 1.0 3.0 4.0 4 4088 Brad Marsh 29.0 4.0 3.0 4.0 4.0 [5.0] 4.0 4.0 3.0 [4.0] 3.0 5 44 Hamish Pepper 33.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 4.0 8.0C 8.0C [8.0C] [8.0C] 5.0 6 TBC Tom Baker 64.0 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C [8.0C] [8.0C] 6 3098 Jordan Stevenson 64.0 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C 8.0C [8.0C] [8.0C]

