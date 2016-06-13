Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

Runners and riders Volvo Noble Marine RS300 National Championship

by Steve Bolland today at 5:31 pm
Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss
The RS300 fleet loves an election before heading up to Scotland for its Nationals. Last time we were up there was 2014 (Indyref anyone?) while this year we’re in the aftermath of the General Election. So who are the likely vote winners at this year’s Nationals hosted by Prestwick SC? (See what I did there?).

The club trophy will be going to Prestwick without a doubt unless either Hykeham, Emsworth or some late runner can muster another entry. Youth trophy? Well done, Ben Green, I think you’re the youngest in the fleet this year even if you are in your mid 20s. I’m not sure if there’s a furthest travelled award, but if there is it will go to Alastair ‘Woody’ Wood – that’s a long old poke from Kent to the Scottish West coast, but unlikely to make the first race if he isn’t on the road already.

No first-timers have entered this year to my knowledge so if we have a keeper trophy then it will be a straight fight between those on their second attempt – Rich Hargreaves, Paul Watson, Paul Rigg, and Eamonn Rankin. I think I’ve got that right. My money’s on either of the Pauls but Rich showed bursts of speed last year and I have it on good authority that Eamonn’s been putting in some tidy races at the host club. Should be a good one this.

Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss
Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss



On an individual basis, is anyone going to do a Macron and sweep all before them or will there be someone who May just limp over the line? Here’s the odds. I’ve done no more than simply pick out of a hat. If you’re not included it’s because you haven’t done anything dumb enough to get noticed. Don’t worry. This is a good thing. Or you might not have entered yet.

Evens, and bookie’s favourite – Dave Acres. After winning the Nationals in 2015 he sold his boat and bought a brand new one. What do we make of this – foolhardy, confident or some elaborate tax dodge? Unfortunately unable to make his tax planning work in his favour last year, he will be there or thereabouts at the end of the regatta this time.

Steve Bolland. Has taken an interesting interpretation of Elvstrom’s quote that 'You haven't won the race, if in winning you have lost the respect of your competitors' to mean that winning doesn’t count unless you outdrink the rest of the fleet. Got lucky last time at Prestwick when he returned to the club after a 12 hour bender to find racing abandoned. This is the reason he’s not joint favourite with Acres. Plus he hasn’t been in his boat since April.

Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss
Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss



Ian Baillie. Past National Champion who has returned to the fleet after a sojourn in a Musto Skiff. A bit of an unknown quantity this time as, despite his pedigree, he’s been training quietly on the Scottish East coast. New boat, new attitude? One to watch.

Steve Sallis. Second at last year’s champs and current Inland Champion. May need less of a breeze than last year so may be disappointed as this is Scotland where it’s never known to blow less than 20 knots. In 2014 we had over 30 knots on two days.

Alistair ‘Storky’ McLaughlin. Only 5/1 if the wind doesn’t get above force 3. Won one race at the champs last year by an embarrassingly large margin in a force 2. But then ‘Two Pint’ Pete Ellis also won a race.

Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss
Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss



Matt ‘DC’ Sargent. Third last time we were up Prestwick in 2014. Still denies sleeping in the clubhouse shower one night. Also some dodgy goings on with a pig’s head. Will go well if it blows and no-one turns the shower on.

Neil ‘Mr Bevs’ Beveridge. Only 6/1 if the wind is +15 knots. Received absolute dog’s abuse last time when his much vaunted team training regime failed to meet objectives – the only time the wooden spoon has been won by an entire club. Sailing on home water again so expected to bounce back.

Tim ‘Timbo’ Keen. I wasn’t sure where to put Tim in the betting odds. Has won the Grand Prix circuit for about the last 10 years in a row but hasn’t sailed this year due to recent fatherhood. Family is accompanying him to Prestwick so likely to get even less sleep than usual. Best result was fourth in 2014.

Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss
Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss



Richard le Mare. Class chairman and likely to go well if it blows. Will be hoping for repeats of race 4 in 2014 when the last three in the bar the previous night picked up all the podium spots the next day. Unfortunately that doesn’t happen very often but stranger things have happened (see Pete Ellis comment above).

Racing commences at 2pm on Thursday 24 August, through to Sunday 27 August. Many thanks to all of our sponsors – Volvo, Noble Marine, SpeedSix, Boatyard at Beer and Forward WIP.

Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss
Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Vicky Bayliss


Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Steve Bolland
Prestwick 2014 Nationals © Steve Bolland

Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Lancer Lasts Longer

Related Articles

Poland takes lead in 470 Women - Sweden maintain domination in 470 Men
Final series for the 470 Men and Women got underway today off Thessaloniki, Greece, with two races for each of fleets. The final series for the 470 Men and Women got underway today off Thessaloniki, Greece, with two races for each of the gold and silver fleets.
Posted today at 6:31 am 470 Worlds - Day 3 – Young Australians move up the leader board
Another good day for Australian squad sailing on Thessaloniki Bay in northern Greece at the 2017 470 World Championships Another good day for the Australian squad, sailing on Thessaloniki Bay in northern Greece at the 2017 470 World Championships, with two young crews working their way steadily up their fleets.
Posted today at 3:46 am 470 Worlds Qualification Series wraps up in Thessaloniki
Five qualification races is what it takes to advance to gold fleet & retain shot at claiming place in top 10 Medal Race Five qualification races is what it takes to advance to gold fleet and retain a shot at claiming a place in the top 10 Medal Race come Saturday.
Posted on 12 Jul 470 World Championship 2017 – Light winds, wide open
470 Worlds is being sailed on the Bay of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, Mat Belcher says this regatta is wide open. The 2017 470 World Championship is being sailed on the Bay of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, and after the five race qualifying series, the Australian dual Olympic 470 medalist Mat Belcher says this regatta is wide open.
Posted on 12 Jul Finn format trials survey – The pros and cons
Purpose was to investigate new formats to try and make sailing easier to understand for media and non-sailing spectators As expected, both events produced a lot of feedback, good and bad, and after the Europeans the Finn Class organised an online survey to assess the success or otherwise of the trials and gather further feedback.
Posted on 11 Jul Action packed three race opening day at 470 World Championships
A two-hour postponement ashore waiting for the thermal breeze converted to eight - ten knots for the first race A two-hour postponement ashore waiting for the thermal breeze converted to eight - ten knots for the first race, building to 15-16 knots, under a clear blue sky.
Posted on 11 Jul 470 World Champs - Day 1 hurdle overcome for Australian champions
Today was no different for the sailors from 32 countries, 59 women’s crew and 72 men’s crew racing at 2017 470 Worlds Oft recited at sailing regattas is the mantra; ‘You can’t win on the first day but you sure can lose’, so a little nervousness on day one of every regatta. Today was no different for the sailors from 32 countries, 59 women’s crew and 72 men’s crew racing at the 2017 470 Worlds on the Bay of Thessaloniki, abeam of Greece’s second largest city.
Posted on 11 Jul 2017 470 World Championships features experience and youth
The 2017 470 World Championships is taking place from 7-15 July 2017 at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, Greece. The 2017 470 World Championships is taking place from 7-15 July 2017 at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, Greece.
Posted on 10 Jul Niemeier to compete in sixth Northern Territory Youth Championships
2017 Northern Territory Youth Championships will be incorporated with the NT Championships, setting sail from July 28-30 The 2017 Northern Territory Youth Championships will be incorporated with the NT Championships, setting sail from Darwin Sailing Club from July 28 to 30.
Posted on 9 Jul Australian sailors set for 470 World Championship battles
It’s high summer in Europe and racing starts at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki Greece It’s high summer in Europe and racing starts at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki Greece, 300 km north of Athens on Monday next, 10th July.
Posted on 7 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy