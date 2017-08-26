Ruby Charlotte, the pearl of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017

Ruby Charlotte at her first Audi Race Week 2011 Andrea Francolini

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 6:22 am“We are the social boat; we don’t really race,” admits owner Jon Hickling. “The first year we really tried hard and we finished a race but those windward legs are so long; the old gaffers don’t like going to windward. We just make up our own courses now…the race committee just shake their heads.”At 35 tonnes, the equivalent of 20 Audi Q5s, it’s futile for Hickling to try and compete against the modern-day fleet, particularly with the added challenge of light winds and the Whitsunday Islands’ notorious fast-moving tides.The double-masted classic from Australia’s pearling heyday, with its many odd-shaped tan coloured Dacron sails designed to mirror the look of the old tanned cloth sails, is a magnet to the eye and the musicians among Hamilton Island’s staff who make up the crew.“Most of the crew play music and when we come back in the guitars come out,” Hickling says. So does the Captain Morgan rum, a tot for all hands when the ship’s bell is rung is tradition.Built by Watts & Wright in 1957 in the Brisbane River from spotted gum and Oregon, the 65-footer was originally called Nadine and worked as a Thursday Island pearling lugger for 14 years.A Torres Strait owner bought Nadine and renamed her after his two daughters, Torresian princesses Ruby and Charlotte. After a decade working as a cargo boat and for pearl diving she was sold to the Cairns Maritime Museum where she deteriorated and eventually sank while tied to the pile moorings in Trinity Inlet, Cairns.





Jon and Liz Hickling bought Ruby Charlotte in 1991 and gave her a brief refit before sailing back to their home on Middle Percy Island, south of Mackay, where the boat was put to work hauling cargo to Mackay and back every three months to restock the family’s supplies, and to sell their home-grown produce at the markets.



In 2001 Ruby Charlotte had a complete makeover. The boat was hauled out for four months to be re-caulked and refastened, the masts and rig were fully refurbished plus the interior was gutted and refitted as an elegant cruising boat.





Each year a month out from Race Week the Hicklings get busy prettying her up. Like all classic timber boats, Jon says the ongoing maintenance is similar to working on the Golden Gate Bridge: “never-ending”.





Jon and Liz are now grandparents to five and are live-aboards at Hamilton Island with their dog Bosun and garden pots filled with salad vegetables and fresh herbs. Jon was on board when Cyclone Debbie hit the Whitsundays back in March, “ready to go down with the ship so to speak”, and wrote a song on weathering the worst of the cyclone.





