Please select your home edition
Edition
Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Ruby Charlotte, the pearl of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 6:22 am
Ruby Charlotte at her first Audi Race Week 2011 Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
The grand ex-pearling lugger Ruby Charlotte has contested every Audi Hamilton Island Race Week since 2011 and over seven years the boat has recorded just one finish from around 40 race starts at the popular Whitsunday regatta.

“We are the social boat; we don’t really race,” admits owner Jon Hickling. “The first year we really tried hard and we finished a race but those windward legs are so long; the old gaffers don’t like going to windward. We just make up our own courses now…the race committee just shake their heads.”

At 35 tonnes, the equivalent of 20 Audi Q5s, it’s futile for Hickling to try and compete against the modern-day fleet, particularly with the added challenge of light winds and the Whitsunday Islands’ notorious fast-moving tides.

The double-masted classic from Australia’s pearling heyday, with its many odd-shaped tan coloured Dacron sails designed to mirror the look of the old tanned cloth sails, is a magnet to the eye and the musicians among Hamilton Island’s staff who make up the crew.

“Most of the crew play music and when we come back in the guitars come out,” Hickling says. So does the Captain Morgan rum, a tot for all hands when the ship’s bell is rung is tradition.

Built by Watts & Wright in 1957 in the Brisbane River from spotted gum and Oregon, the 65-footer was originally called Nadine and worked as a Thursday Island pearling lugger for 14 years.

A Torres Strait owner bought Nadine and renamed her after his two daughters, Torresian princesses Ruby and Charlotte. After a decade working as a cargo boat and for pearl diving she was sold to the Cairns Maritime Museum where she deteriorated and eventually sank while tied to the pile moorings in Trinity Inlet, Cairns.

2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week - Ruby Charlotte's floating garden © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week - Ruby Charlotte's floating garden © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Jon and Liz Hickling bought Ruby Charlotte in 1991 and gave her a brief refit before sailing back to their home on Middle Percy Island, south of Mackay, where the boat was put to work hauling cargo to Mackay and back every three months to restock the family’s supplies, and to sell their home-grown produce at the markets.

In 2001 Ruby Charlotte had a complete makeover. The boat was hauled out for four months to be re-caulked and refastened, the masts and rig were fully refurbished plus the interior was gutted and refitted as an elegant cruising boat.



Each year a month out from Race Week the Hicklings get busy prettying her up. Like all classic timber boats, Jon says the ongoing maintenance is similar to working on the Golden Gate Bridge: “never-ending”.

2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week - Jon Hickling & Bosun © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week - Jon Hickling & Bosun © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



Jon and Liz are now grandparents to five and are live-aboards at Hamilton Island with their dog Bosun and garden pots filled with salad vegetables and fresh herbs. Jon was on board when Cyclone Debbie hit the Whitsundays back in March, “ready to go down with the ship so to speak”, and wrote a song on weathering the worst of the cyclone.



Ruby Charlotte’s crew are very happy to let the rest of the Audi Hamilton Island Race Week fleet fight over the trophy spoils in the various divisions. They are part of the colour and action on the Non-spinnaker division 2 start line, but equally relaxed about starting the engine and pulling out a fishing rod, guitar, or a nip of rum.

Racing at the 34th edition of Audi Hamilton Island Race Week is due to finish on Saturday August 26, 2017 ahead of the awards presentation at the island’s convention centre.

For more information and results - Click here.
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 SailingRS Sailing 660x82 AUS

Related Articles

J-Class Worlds - Day 2 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at J-Class World Championship 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action. Photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at J-Class World Championship 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted today at 5:40 am Bella Mente Racing - Preparing to defend Maxi 72 Worlds title
Maxi 72 World Championships are quickly approaching and Hap Fauth and his Bella Mente Racing team are going hard at it The Maxi 72 World Championships are quickly approaching and Hap Fauth and his Bella Mente Racing team are going hard at it, working to improve boat speed with the goal of defending their title of World Champion for the third consecutive year. The regatta – scheduled September 4-9 in Porto Cervo, Sardinia (Italy) – is the final and most important event on Bella Mente Racing’s calendar.
Posted today at 4:43 am Green lights aglow for the 2017 J/111 Worlds at St. Francis Yacht Club
Teams are evaluating gear, re-flaking sails, triple-checking standing rigging also taking advantage of breezy pre-racing Pre-racing excitement is already blowing around the docks at St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California, where the 2017 J/111 Worlds are set to take place from Thursday, August 24 through Sunday, August 27. Teams are evaluating gear, re-flaking sails and triple-checking standing rigging while also taking advantage of breezy pre-racing weather to sample San Francisco Bay’s conditions.
Posted today at 4:16 am Melges 32 World Championship - Race 1 and 2 action-shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi was on water at Melges 32 World Championship and provided this gallery of images from race one and race two. Photographer Max Ranchi was on water at Melges 32 World Championship and provided this gallery of images from race one and race two.
Posted today at 3:19 am Volvo Ocean Race - First look at new 2020/21 Volvo 60 design prototype
The first mock up of the Guillaume Verdier-designed offshore monohull was revealed at the Boatyard in Lisbon The first mock up of the Guillaume Verdier-designed offshore monohull was revealed at the Boatyard in Lisbon. Just over three months ago Volvo Ocean Race CEO Mark Turner announced that the question of whether the future of the race was monohull or multihull had been solved - both would be built the monohull for offshore and the catamaran for inshore racing.
Posted today at 2:35 am Kuznetsov's 'Tavatuy' takes two bullets on Day 1 at Melges 32 Worlds
The first day of the 2017 Melges 32 Boero World Championship in Cala Galera, Italy has concluded with two races The first day of the 2017 Melges 32 Boero World Championship in Cala Galera, Italy hosted by Circolo Nautico e della Vela Argentario has concluded with two races, leaving the fleet to bask in Russian colors.
Posted today at 1:46 am Engadin winds payed off for blu26 Team Sailing Center Racing
The exceptional mountainous setting of St. Moritz and mostly clear skies offered an exceptional arena for the 20 crews It wasn't the familiar Maloja that set the tone this weekend, but rather a volatile North wind that paved the way for racing from Bavaria, with skipper Julius Thomas, to win this year’s regatta – against all prerace favorites.
Posted on 23 Aug Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 3, Race 1 – Tackling the Bay of Biscay
As the fleet makes steady progress south past the UK and towards Northern France, Skippers focus on the next challenge Ahead of the fleet, the weather is changing somewhat. A new low moving southeast across the race track should reach the Portuguese coast by the weekend. Whilst it does not look particularly strong, it will provide several tactical options for the twelve teams.
Posted on 23 Aug J-Class Worlds – Day 1 shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1
Posted on 23 Aug Nice points jump for Facundo Olezza after U23 Finn Worlds opener
Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, made some sense of the chaotic wind conditions on the first day The only young sailor at the U23 Finn World Championship in Balatonfured with Olympic experience, Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, made some sense of the chaotic wind conditions on the first day to build a 13 point margin after three very tricky races were sailed.
Posted on 23 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy