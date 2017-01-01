Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

Rough going for Ida Lewis Distance Race fleet

by Barby MacGowan today at 11:57 am
Ida Lewis Distance Race fleet © Stephen Cloutier
The weather started out gloomy, then got downright nasty for the 13th edition of the Ida Lewis Distance Race, which started Friday, August 18 off Fort Adams State Park in Newport, R.I.

A forecast calling for storms to pass over the race course during the night convinced seven of the original 40 entrants to drop out prior to the start for six classes (IRC, PHRF Spinnaker A, PHRF Spinnaker B, PHRF Cruising Spinnaker, Doublehanded and Multihull).

Of the remaining 33 teams, an additional ten were forced to retire due to damaged equipment or other problems incurred during multiple squalls that left memorable impressions and their calling cards of driving rain and winds gusting 40+ knots.

Ida Lewis Distance Race fleet © Stephen Cloutier
Ida Lewis Distance Race fleet © Stephen Cloutier



“It was biblical,” said Brian Cunha (Newport), who took overall honors in PHRF division and won his 11-boat PHRF Class A with a crew comprised primarily of local sailors. “It was just one cell after another, and it was raining so hard you couldn’t have your face to the wind, because it hurt so much. We were waiting for Noah’s Ark to come floating by.”

The two PHRF Spinnaker classes and the IRC class sailed a 150 nautical mile course that took them to Buzzard’s Bay Tower, past Block Island to a government mark off Montauk Point, back to Buzzard’s Bay Tower and then back to Block Island before heading home. The first storm hit on the first stretch to Buzzard’s Bay Tower, making for a long, wet, yet exhilarating night of competition.

“We won on the last beat from Buzzard’s Bay Tower to Block Island. That’s when we passed all the guys ahead of us,” said Cunha, noting that soon after his team finished at 7:14 on Saturday morning, the wind shut down, making it an even more testing challenge for those behind him.

Ida Lewis Distance Race fleet © Stephen Cloutier
Ida Lewis Distance Race fleet © Stephen Cloutier



The first to finish the race was the modified Volvo 70 Warrior (formerly Camper), co-skippered by Stephen Murray, Sr. and Stephen Murray, Jr. of Metairie, Louisiana. Finishing at 12:41 a.m. on Saturday, Warrior not only took line honors but also topped IRC Class, which started with ten boats and finished with seven.

“I’m getting kind of long in the tooth for that kind of sailing, but I enjoyed it,” said the elder Murray, adding that he and his son are used to such wind in the Gulf of Mexico and on Lake Pontchartrain where they often sail. “It got kind of wild out there, but the boat’s fast. All you have to do is turn her loose and she’ll get you around.”

Murray, known widely in sailing circles for his race boats named Decision, has competed in this race and won it two other times. Warrior is an acquisition he made to benefit wounded warriors through a program run in conjunction with the Merchant Marine Academy.

Wisker Hendrikus's Haerlem (first in PHRF Cruising Spinnaker) – Ida Lewis Distance Race © Stephen Cloutier
Wisker Hendrikus's Haerlem (first in PHRF Cruising Spinnaker) – Ida Lewis Distance Race © Stephen Cloutier



Second to cross the line after Warrior was Hendrikus Wisker’s (Round Hill, Virginia) Swan 55 Haerlem, in Cruising Spinnaker class, at 4:37 a.m. The team, along with three others in its class, sailed a shorter 107 nm course. According to crew Tom Maynard, the key to winning was having a big, heavier boat in the big air compared to the faster, lighter boats that rounded out his class.

“It was blowing 40, we were reefing, and it was chaos; the rain was pelting us,” said Maynard. “Then when we were approaching the harbor, the wind was light and it was pea soup so we actually took our jib down for safety reasons – so we could slow down even more.” Haerlem was greeted at the finish line, set just off Ida Lewis Yacht Club, by a welcoming committee in a chase boat and given a bottle of Prosecco, a gesture that has become a tradition for the race and acknowledges every team for its effort.

Young American YC's Junior Big Boat Team's Young American YCC Youth (first in Spinnaker B) at the start of the 2017 Ida Lewis Distance Race © Stephen Cloutier
Young American YC's Junior Big Boat Team's Young American YCC Youth (first in Spinnaker B) at the start of the 2017 Ida Lewis Distance Race © Stephen Cloutier



Perhaps most impressive was the performance by Young American Yacht Club's Junior Big Boat Team aboard Young American, which persevered with three others teams in Spinnaker B to finish the race and take the top trophy for its first-place finish as well as the Arent H. Kits van Heyningen Trophy for the race’s Youth Challenge.

“We knew the forecast wasn’t going to be easy on us but we didn’t think we’d see 50 knots,” said Constantyn van der Voort (Rye, N.Y.), who helped steer and ran things in the cockpit. “That was a little scary, because we had three sails up… the storm jib, the #3 jib on the furler and the mainsail.” His crewmate Nick Hein (Westport, Conn.), who was on bow, said that the team of eight is preparing for the next Newport to Bermuda Race. “This was the most open ocean sailing we’ve ever done as a team,” he said.

Brian Cunha's Irie 2 (first overall in PHRF Spinnaker, first in PHRF Spinnaker A) – Ida Lewis Distance Race © Stephen Cloutier
Brian Cunha's Irie 2 (first overall in PHRF Spinnaker, first in PHRF Spinnaker A) – Ida Lewis Distance Race © Stephen Cloutier



In doublehanded class, the Tartan 4600 Meridian, sailed by the father/daughter team of Murray and Hilary Beach (Westwood, Mass.), would have stuck it out to the very end, but when the wind shut down, they were too far away from the finish to make it in by the time limit. They were given an award of merit, which they happily accepted at the awards party on Saturday night at Ida Lewis Yacht Club.

The multihull class had only one entrant, Charlie Barmonde’s (Little Compton, R.I.) Gulfstream 35 Merlin, which was going to sail for the experience but dropped out when conditions deteriorated.

Arthur Santry’s (Oyster Bay, N.Y.) Kerr 50 Temptation-Oakcliff, which finished sixth in IRC, took home the William Tuthill Collegiate Trophy.

The modified Volvo 70 Warrior, co-skippered by Stephen Murray, Sr. and Stephen Murray, Jr. of Newport Orleans, La. won line honors and IRC division in the 2017 Ida Lewis Distance Race © Stephen Cloutier
The modified Volvo 70 Warrior, co-skippered by Stephen Murray, Sr. and Stephen Murray, Jr. of Newport Orleans, La. won line honors and IRC division in the 2017 Ida Lewis Distance Race © Stephen Cloutier

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSSail Exchange 660x82 1Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

J-Class Worlds – Day 1 shots by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1 Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from J-Class World Championship 2017 – Day 1
Posted today at 6:42 am Nice points jump for Facundo Olezza after U23 Finn Worlds opener
Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, made some sense of the chaotic wind conditions on the first day The only young sailor at the U23 Finn World Championship in Balatonfured with Olympic experience, Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, made some sense of the chaotic wind conditions on the first day to build a 13 point margin after three very tricky races were sailed.
Posted today at 6:14 am J-Class Worlds - Day 1 action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 J-Class World Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1's action. Top international photographer Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 J-Class World Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 1's action.
Posted today at 5:17 am Pulling G’s with Beneteau – Pt I
In a car, just the one G will have you straining at your seatbelt. In a car, just the one G will have you straining at your seatbelt. Over nine (+ve) in an aircraft, and without a G-suit, you will be unconscious. So at three G’s, and pulling no punches with them either, we not only enjoyed our opportunity to sit with Gianguido Girotti (G3), we got to learn a lot as well!
Posted today at 3:43 am Clipper Yacht Race – Day 2, Race 1 – Strong tides divide fleet
Strong tides running North have divided the fleet tactically overnight, with the front of the pack heading close inshore The gap between first and last place has widened over the last 24 hours, with 68 nautical miles separating the teams and a group of four teams pulling away from the pack. At the top of the leader board is Unicef which has crept four nautical miles ahead of Visit Seattle this morning despite sitting in second place overnight.
Posted on 22 Aug Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Building on success
Pulses look set to race once again at the Mediterranean’s greatest festival of big boat competition. As usual, this year’s fleet will be grouped into classes depending upon several factors, including size, rating and racing capabilities. Within the smaller participating yachts, between 18.29 metres and 24.08 metres, the sub-division promotes close and fair racing under the prevailing handicap systems.
Posted on 22 Aug Joshua one-design yacht to be inaugurated in 2022 Golden Globe Race
Knox-Johnston set out from Falmouth aboard Suhaili on June 14. Moitessier followed 79 days later in steel ketch Joshua The 2018 race, set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Knox-Johnston’s victory in his traditional 32ft yacht Suhaili, has attracted 27 sailors from 14 countries to compete in similar type yachts between 32-36ft in length.
Posted on 22 Aug Images from the Palermo-Montecarlo Race
Top international sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi was on the water to capture the Palermo-Montecarlo Race The XIII Palermo-Montecarlo Race, one of the most prestigious offshore races of the Mediterranean got underway yesterday. Top international sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi was on the water to capture the action.
Posted on 22 Aug Top Gun caught in Rushour at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
With a nasty crack in the port hull and taking on water, they lowered sails, started the engine and headed for Hamilton The IRC Racing fleet led off, Peter Harburg’s Black Jack 100 in control of the small but potent division from the outset, and rolling starts every five minutes saw the remaining divisions set off on their scenic island course
Posted on 22 Aug Geelong wins bid to host 2022 Fireballs World Championship
The two person ‘off the beach’ racing series has only been held in Australia six times since its inception in 1966 The Fireball is an exciting 14ft long two person dinghy. It is a class very well supported around the world and in Australia. The class association embraces involvement from female, male, matured aged and youth sailors.
Posted on 22 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy