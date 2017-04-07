Please select your home edition
Rotten…

by John Curnow today at 6:36 am
The one and only, Johnny Rotten. © .
Spoiled rotten. Indulged. Blessed. Having a ball. Anointed from on high. These might have been some of the terms used to describe the 10th Sail Port Stephens. However, it was probably more in the smiles, the buzz on the quay in the morning, and the audible volume back at Broughton’s each night after sailing. Indeed, on the only non-sailing day, Thursday, it was not a ghost a town, for there were no tumbleweeds, but it was the best way to experience the contrast.

The big show is just that and just keeps on growing. I created the caption for this image from Nic Douglass, “Postcard material – little wonder the hashtag for the area is, PS – I love you!” So yes, from the stunning vistas to dolphins, eagles, and fish, to the armada of boats in the performance cruising divisions and all-out racers in Super 12 and IRC, it was hard not to feel the love.

Postcard material - little wonder the hashtag is PS - I love you! - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Postcard material - little wonder the hashtag is PS - I love you! - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



Driving the Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance RIB around was a ball. You saw it all from teeny sportsboats, to high-flying TP52s, and it was a genuine delight. Harken had their service and sales trailer on-hand, which was frequented by some, for a regatta like this is a terrific excuse to get new items. North Sails were there supporting their valued customers on board with sails, and on the quay for repairs (yes that is all intended).

On the Friday night, Michaela Backes and the team from Pantaenius cooked over 430 sausages, and 20kg of marinated and sautéed onions to make glamour hot dogs, which were then absolutely hammered by the exceptionally grateful sailors, some of whom had endured a long wait for breeze out on the water before the racing could begin. A complimentary drink card capped off the offering beautifully. To say the sailors gathered en masse appreciated the hospitality certainly falls in to the understatement category.

Michaela, Liv and Carly from Pantaenius were masters of the grill, and the knives, and the sauce, and the plating up..... - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow
Michaela, Liv and Carly from Pantaenius were masters of the grill, and the knives, and the sauce, and the plating up..... - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow



Overall there were many a flavour, or spirit to the event. The Banshee exuded smiles, and then kept on going in that manner for the whole event. RKO (Reverse Knockout Option) demonstrated sailing prowess, and even when having a slow start, managed to climb through the fleet to get the gun. Little Nico always looked a treat with her oversize kite, and The Bushranger sailed superbly, but lost on countback in IRC Div2 by a mere 11 seconds. Of course, these four boats were just part of the 110 that make the event.

Chris Tilley from Pantaenius may have summed it up best, when he said, “It was good to catch up once more with the crew of Kerinda. They were the first crew I sailed with when I arrived in Australia and I have not sailed with them since last year’s event. So it is good to jump back on board and not miss a beat. The crew from Lake Macquarie certainly make me feel very welcome.”

One lucky sailor! Smiling at the thought and usefulness of the
One lucky sailor! Smiling at the thought and usefulness of the "Have a drink on us" card. - Sail Port Stephens © John Curnow



“Being able to sail in such a beautiful area is a real delight. That the event caters for everything from sportsboats, cruisers, production boats and specialist racers to TPs is terrific. and they make it all very welcoming. You, race against good competition that is matched to your boat and needs.”

