Rooster® launch new Pro Laced Boots!

Rooster Pro Laced Boot Rooster Sailing Rooster Pro Laced Boot Rooster Sailing

by Lucy Burn today at 7:29 amThe Boot has undergone a complete redesign, from the tooling used for the proprietary 3D lasts to the aesthetics of the wrap around sole and the way it blends over the top of the boot. Every single facet has been thought through carefully to ensure maximum comfort, support and performance for the wearer.





We have expanded the gusset to allow for greater ease when putting them on and taking them off. The elastic fastenings from the original design have been swapped for longer, more adjustable laces to accommodate varying ankle and calf sizes. All boots will come with a pair of our innovative Lace Tidy Boot Gaiters designed to ensure your laces stay put, don’t come undone and, more importantly, don’t become tangled at inopportune moments.









Summary of key Features:



• “Easi-Fit” made using proprietary 3D lasts giving a more stable platform and wider fit than the industry average

• Wrap-around ribbed, hard wearing soles

• Wider neoprene gusset with longer laces to allow a greater range of use

• Additional grip and support for hiking

• Will suit a wide variety of ankle size and foot width

• Supplied with Rooster Lace Tidy Boot Gaiters



Available to order online now at www.roostersailing.com.



• Junior Size EU 37 RRP. £54.95



• Adult Size EU 38-47 RRP. £67.95



Rooster® are a leading Internet supplier of own brand technical dinghy clothing and specialist chandlery items. Our technical clothing range is suitable for all water activities and allows different combinations, or layers, of protection to be worn to suit the prevailing conditions.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157581