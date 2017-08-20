Room for all at the 2018 Festival of Sails

Celebrate 175 years of Festival of Sails this year with us over the Australia Day weekend © Festival of Sails Celebrate 175 years of Festival of Sails this year with us over the Australia Day weekend © Festival of Sails http://www.festivalofsails.com.au

by RGYC today at 11:35 amAccording to Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander, Geelong has room for visitors. Mr Alexander says the Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC) has been working closely with the organisers of the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (CEGORR) to manage the logistics of two significant events being run over the same weekend.“It is going to be a huge weekend of sport and celebration in Geelong over the Australia Day period, but people shouldn’t be put off because they don’t think they will be able to find somewhere to stay.“Accommodation is still plentiful, even close to the waterfront. In fact Festival of Sails partner Devlin Apartments has some terrific rooms available,” he says.Mr Alexander urged people wanting help to find accommodation in Geelong for the bumper weekend to head to the Festival of Sails dedicated accommodation website, visit the Tourism Geelong and Bellarine website or contact the Royal Geelong Yacht Club directly.“We are committed to making sure that our participants feel welcome and enjoy their experience here in Geelong. That starts with finding somewhere to stay – and we are here to help. Our website is being regularly updated with availability of local accommodation providers over the Australia Day long weekend.”This year is the 175th anniversary of the Australia’s iconic Regatta and there will be plenty for visitors to enjoy.“The Festival of Sails is always an event not to be missed and with our celebrations for our 175th anniversary, it’s going to be even bigger and better in 2018,” says Mr Alexander.Some of the world’s best sailors and cyclists will come together in Geelong for the weekend’s activities and as well as the world class sailing events, there will be a feast of family entertainment day and night keeping Geelong’s waterfront buzzing, including the spectacular Australia Day fireworks.“We encourage competitors and their families to come and enjoy the world-class sailing, as well as other activities, local food and wine and our wonderful regional attractions.”Entries for the 2018 Festival of Sails are open now, and all owners who enter before November 30 2017 will receive a mounted anniversary plaque engraved with their boat name.