Ronstan Tasar Victorian Championships overall

by Chris Payne today at 9:25 am
(L-R) Alistair Murray ( Ronstan Representative), Jeremy Elmslie, Chris Dance and Dave Taylor (TAV President) - Ronstan Tasar Victorian Championships © Sarah McCully
With Tropical Cyclone Blanche dissipating over northern Western Australia, Sorrento on Port Phillip was blessed with beautiful sailing weather for the whole weekend.

The fleet included the current Tasar State Champion/National Champion/World Champion (all different boats) plus dual Olympian, Krystal Weir and previous Tasar World Champions Rob and Nicole Douglass and Rick Longbottom along with other World Champions such as Glenn Collings and a host of National and State Champions from Tasars and other classes.

Day one set the scene with the temperature in the high 20’s and a 10 to 16 knot steady Southerly to South Easterly blowing across the course. Both Chris Dance/Jeremy Elmslie and Rob and Nicole showed why they were current champions and shared the wins between them and ended up with Rob/Nicole one point ahead of Chris/Jeremy.

Day two started very differently with a 30 knot Easterly blowing across the course, but by the time the fleet launched it was 15 knots and dropping. The first two races were sailed in light conditions and saw a mix up of the points, except for Chris/Jeremy who ended with two second places. Daryl and Michelle Stone from Albury sailing in the newest Tasar in Australia, showed their talent to win the difficult second race. The fleet broke for lunch as the wind stopped, and again a lovely southerly came in for the afternoon race. Current State Champions Heather Macfarlane/ Chris Payne won this race to put some pressure on the leaders, but Chris/Jeremy went into the last day with a six point buffer over Rob and Nicole.

Day three looked like a day on the beach due to no wind, but by the time the fleet had to launch, a nice SE was filling in. Two races were held in a breeze building from 10 knots to 15 by the end. In the first race Heather/Chris won, Glenn and Vanessa Collings were second and Rob/Nic were third. Chris/Jeremy had their worst race for the series with a hard fought fifth. This set the scene for the final race with Heather/Chris needing to win with Chris/Jeremy fifth or worse, and Rob/Nic only one point behind.

Final race was in perfect conditions and class stalwarts Mike Paynter/ Kim Paynter (Super Grand Masters) won followed closely by the other class stalwarts Alistair Murray/ Tracey Murray. Alistair and Mike have done numerous Tasar state titles together and won a Tasar Nationals 25 years ago and showed they have not lost any of their skills. Chris/ Jeremy kept a close watch on Chris/ Heather which sealed the overall win for them, and Rob/ Nicole finished a strong second overall.
Related Articles

MAPFRE snap up Greenhalgh for Volvo Ocean Race bid
Spanish team MAPFRE have signed Britain’s Rob Greenhalgh as a watch captain for their 2017-18 campaign. Greenhalgh, who returns for his fifth Volvo Ocean Race and second with MAPFRE, is the campaign's fourth confirmed sailor, following skipper Xabi Fernández, fellow watch captain Pablo Arrarte, and Ñeti Cuervas-Mons, who will be bowman and boat captain.
Posted today at 12:53 pm Team ENGIE leaves Oman in 6th place at the Extreme Sailing Series
As a preamble to his new season in GC32 Sébastien Rogues and the Team ENGIE crew benefited from very high-level training As a preamble to his new season in GC32, Sébastien Rogues and the Team ENGIE crew benefited from very high-level training during two major international events, the GC32 Championship and the first leg of the Extreme Sailing Series which took place in Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman.
Posted today at 12:23 pm Cutting-edge foiling catamaran arrives for Premier Youth Sailing Event
12 teams will battle it out on the super-fast boats that are considered to be the Formula One cars of the sailing world. Double Olympic champions Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher sailed the first Red Bull Youth America’s Cup-branded AC45F catamaran to arrive in Bermuda – an exciting milestone in the countdown to the second edition of the event, upcoming in June
Posted today at 11:56 am Spinlock named official technical supplier to Land Rover BAR Academy
Land Rover BAR Academy find and support talented young British sailors and create a pathway into the America's Cup. Spinlock are excited to announce that they are the official technical supplier of personal protective equipment to the Land Rover BAR Academy.
Posted today at 11:24 am World Sailing Presidential update - March 2017
Part of my vision for World Sailing is focused on creating clear priorities for World Sailing going forward. Part of my vision for World Sailing is focused on creating clear priorities for World Sailing going forward. In order to do this, it is vital that we consider the position of our organisation and our vision for its future.
Posted today at 4:59 am Sealink Magnetic Race Week - 40th and 80th birthday for first entrants
Online entry to Townsville Yacht Club’s Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week is open, with first entry coming from Akarana Online entry to Townsville Yacht Club’s 2017 Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week is open, with the first entry coming from Akarana as she celebrates her 40th birthday while her owner, Ian Hamilton, is to celebrate his 80th during the September event.
Posted today at 3:00 am Plumb
The plumb bow is not new. You can go back to Cook’s own Whitby CAT to see that. The plumb bow is not new. You can go back to Cook’s own Whitby CAT to see that. The difference now is that the prow is more like a carbon knife, and nowhere near the wooden mallet of yore. Remember those? It is what cabinetmakers and the like used to push the chisel through the timber…
Posted today at 2:27 am Is the B2G Yacht Race changing face of Ocean Racing in Australia?
69th running of Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race is a landmark year for several reasons and it looks like skippers agree The 69th running of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race is a landmark year for several reasons and it looks like skippers agree. Entries for the race do not close until later this month but already the fleet size is well above entry levels seen in the last five years and could go past the mid-forties if talk around the marinas is to be believed, an increase of fifty percent.
Posted on 13 Mar Lisa Blair crosses Cape Horn on 50th day of Antarctic circumnavigation
Day 49 was marked with Lisa's first sighting of land - the snow capped mountains of Chile - since departing Albany Sydney-based sailor and adventurer Lisa Blair 32, has today reached 50 days at sea and successfully crossed Cape Horn in her attempt to be the first woman in history to circumnavigate Antarctica solo and unassisted.
Posted on 13 Mar M32 Australian Series – Jerwood dominates in Perth
Matt Jerwood showed he is more than a match racer on Perth’s Swan River today, winning four out of five fleet races With his regular Redline Racing crew, he dominated the first day of racing, with his only slip from the top spot a third in race three.
Posted on 13 Mar
