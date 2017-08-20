Please select your home edition
Edition
Insun - AC Program

Rolly Tasker to be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame

by Megan McKay today at 5:27 am
Rolly Tasker at the helm of Siska in 1972. Image courtesy of Tasker family
Australia’s first Olympic Sailing medallist and the first Australian to win a Sailing World Championship, Rolly Tasker AM (1926 – 2012) will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame tomorrow.

A highly regarded and successful ocean racer, Tasker also built one of the world’s most successful yachting businesses.

“In addition to his Olympic and World Championship success, Rolly Tasker was a highly respected ocean racer who covered more distance than to the moon and back over his sailing career. He is a true icon of Australian sailing and a sailing industry leader,” said the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame Selection Panel on announcing Tasker’s induction.

At the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, Tasker won Australia's first ever Olympic sailing medal when he and Malcolm (Huck) Scott won a silver medal in their 12m2 Sharpie. In his long racing career, Tasker won an incredible ten national championships, across the 12m2, the Flying Dutchman and the B Class Catamaran. In 1958 he was the first Australian to win a sailing world championship when he won the Flying Dutchman World Championship. He followed this up with a world title in the B Class Catamaran in 1966.

In 1967 Tasker built his first ocean racing yacht, Siska, and his love affair with offshore racing began. Between 1969 and 1985 Tasker dominated ocean racing in Western Australia and beyond, with his five personally-built yachts, all called Siska. His offshore racing biography encompasses a range of races across many continents, from the Iberia Ocean Race to the Fremantle to Albany race. Tasker was a well-known and highly regarded figure on the offshore racing circuit.

In more than sixty years of competition and more than 2000 races, Rolly Tasker never lost a yacht, a crew or a rig, or retired from gear failure. He was a consummate professional and always the first to lend a hand to others, taking time to help young sailors with advice and setting up their boats.

The Western Australian sailor won numerous ocean racing events, including first place in the Queen Victoria Cup raced in the waters off Cowes in England. He also won first place in the A division during the disastrous 1979 Fastnet Race, when 19 crew members of other yachts lost their lives. He also won many long distance ocean races, one being the 1979 Parmela Yacht Race from Plymouth, England to Fremantle, Australia.

Rolly Tasker’s sailing records include the 1978 Sydney to Hobart when Siska IV was denied official starter status on a technicality. However Tasker sailed the course starting five minutes ahead of the fleet and finished an amazing 20 hours ahead of Official Line Honours winner Apollo.

In addition to his racing credentials, Tasker was also a highly regarded businessman, building one of the world’s largest yachting businesses that included sail making, spar making, rigging and rope making, yacht design and yacht fittings. His personal knowledge of all things sailing gave him the insight to develop and create some of the most innovative and revered sailing products across the globe. His innovations in design and manufacturing techniques earned him a world-wide reputation for quality.

Tasker established one of the world’s largest sail lofts in Thailand, employing over 300 locals after the devastation of the Thai Tsunami.

The veteran sailor’s passion for promoting the sport extended to the establishment of a Yachting Museum in Mandurah called the Australian Sailing Museum. The museum showcased the history of Yachting in Australia. Sadly with Rolly Tasker’s death in 2012 the museum closed, however the extensive model collection and other memorabilia has been donated to the Western Australian Maritime Museum.

Rolly Tasker’s lifelong contribution to yachting was acknowledged in 2006 when he became a member of the Order of Australia with the citation reading “for services to sailing as a sailmaker, yacht designer and builder, as a competitive yachtsman and to maritime related cultural institutions.”

Seven ‘Hall of Famers’ will be inducted at the inaugural Australian Sailing Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday 3 November at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney.
X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Protector - 660 x 82Nebo 660x82 1

Related Articles

Navico and Bavaria Yachts announce new partnership
The brand new Bavaria R55 motorboat will come fitted with Simrad NSS evo3 as and Simrad 4G radar as standard. The highly acclaimed Bavaria C57 which launched in January 2017, and the all new Bavaria C65 are fitted exclusively with B&G Zeus³ multifunction chartplotters. Zeus³ launched at the end of 2016 and features the new SolarMAX™ HD screen, offering the brightest and clearest display on the market
Posted on 12 Sep New rules to better protect and enable access to the Whitsundays
Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority Chairman Russell Reichelt said it was vital to protect the area’s values The updates to the Whitsunday Plan of Management — an area-specific plan that manages use in this highly visited region in addition to Reef-wide zoning — follows extensive consultation.
Posted on 10 Aug Brisbane Boat Show – 18 days to go
The Brisbane Boat Show opens in less than three weeks, capturing all the Queensland boating lifestyle has to offer. There will be a huge clearance of fishing tackle and show only deals. If you love boats, fishing and water sports you don’t want to miss the Brisbane Boat Show.
Posted on 7 Aug Marine Notice - Official Nautical Charts
Marine Notice draw attention to importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements This Marine Notice draws attention to the importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements, which implement the relevant regulations of Chapter V of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), as amended.
Posted on 23 Jul Marine Notice - Biofouling and In-water Cleaning
The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners on In-water Cleaning Guidelines The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners, operators, ports and marinas on the revised 2015 Anti-fouling and In-water Cleaning Guidelines for Australia and New Zealand (the 2015 Guidelines), and the International Maritime Organization’s 2011 Guidelines for the control and management of ships’ biofouling to minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species
Posted on 23 Jul Marine Notice - VHF marine radios - Automatic channel switching
This Notice provides information on how VHF channel switching may interfere with safe operation of vessel communications This Marine Notice provides information on how automatic VHF channel switching may interfere with the safe operation of vessel communications.
Posted on 23 Jul Get better wave forecasts from PredictWind and ECMWF
Predictwind is well-known for accurate wind forecasts but now leads the way with accurate wave forecasts PredictWind is well known for its world leading accurate wind forecasts, but did you know Predictwind also leads the way with accurate wave forecasts?
Posted on 12 Jul Figaro Bénéteau 3 – The home straight
The prototype will be launched for the Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction is entering its completion phase All the pieces of the puzzle that make up the 9.75-metre monohull designed by the VPLP design office are en route for the yard, as orchestrated by Marc Vaillier, head of the programme within the Groupe Bénéteau.
Posted on 4 Jul Celebrate the opening of the Adelaide Boat Show
Purchase an Adult ticket between 10 am and 12 noon on the opening day, Friday 30 June and bring a friend in for free. In effect that allows two people in for the price of one. But remember, this offer is only available from 10 am until 12 noon on Friday 30 June. This ticket is only available at the door.
Posted on 27 Jun Old4New Van notches up 100,000km and 20,000 lifejackets
Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey today announced the Old4New life jacket programme Minister for Roads Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey today announced the Old4New life jacket programme had exchanged more than 20,000 old lifejackets for new ones, spreading the ‘wear a lifejacket’ message.
Posted on 23 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy