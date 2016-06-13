Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race action-shots by Lachlan Murnaghan

Beau Geuste in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Copyright 2016 Lachlan Murnaghan Beau Geuste in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Copyright 2016 Lachlan Murnaghan

by Rolex Sydney Hobart today at 1:30 am









































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150731