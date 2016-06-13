Please select your home edition
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race action-shots by Lachlan Murnaghan
by Rolex Sydney Hobart today at 1:30 am
Beau Geuste in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Copyright 2016 Lachlan Murnaghan
Tweet
Lachlan Murnaghan provided this gallery of images from 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Varuna VI from Germany - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Lachlan Murnaghan
Perpetual Loyal in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart © Lachlan Murnaghan
Patrice in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart © Lachlan Murnaghan
On Tap from Queensland - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Lachlan Murnaghan
Volvo 70 Maserati - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Lachlan Murnaghan
Maluka of Kermandie - Skipper Sean Langman - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Lachlan Murnaghan
Ludde Ingvall's CQS - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Lachlan Murnaghan
Chutzpah preparing to turn South to Hobart - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Lachlan Murnaghan
Beau Geste reaching to the sea mark - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Lachlan Murnaghan
Wild Oats XI heading to Hobart - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Lachlan Murnaghan
Wild Oats XI preparing to hoist - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Lachlan Murnaghan
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150731
Related Articles
The agony of a Rolex Sydney Hobart
They say if Rolex Sydney Hobart ended at Tasman Light list of winners over seven decades would read entirely differently
They say if the Rolex Sydney Hobart ended at Tasman Light the list of winners over the last seven decades would read entirely differently. But it doesn’t. It finishes in Hobart, 11 miles up the cruel Derwent River from Storm Bay.
Posted today at 1:20 am
Giacomo beats Scallywag to second on line in Rolex Sydney Hobart
You could not wipe the grin from Jim Delegat’s face when he arrived at the dock in Hobart after skippering his Volvo 70
You could not wipe the grin from Jim Delegat’s face when he arrived at the dock in Hobart after skippering his Volvo 70, Giacomo, to second place on line in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s iconic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race this evening.
Posted today at 12:39 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart - What a way to celebrate your 25th
When Perpetual Loyal smashed Rolex Sydney Hobart Race record this morning, it was record number two for her Boat Manager
When Perpetual Loyal smashed the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race record this morning, it was record number two for her Boat Manager, Brad Kellett, all in the space of less than two days.
Posted today at 12:25 am
A new race record set at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Arriving in Hobart at 02:31.20 on Wednesday 28 December, Anthony Bell’s 100-ft Maxi Perpetual Loyal set new race record
Arriving in Hobart at 02:31.20 on Wednesday 28 December, Anthony Bell’s 100-ft Maxi Perpetual Loyal has set a new race record of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds at the Rolex Sydney Hobart and in the process secured line honours in the 72nd edition of the famous offshore race.
Posted today at 12:12 am
RSHYR - Loyal skipper and his crew maintained their faith
The bookies didn’t back Loyal to win line honours in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, but the crew backed themselves
The bookies didn’t back Loyal to win line honours in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, but the crew backed themselves in terms of maintaining their faith in a boat that was built to be the fastest super maxi in the world but that had never delivered, not as Speedboat nor Rambler nor Perpetual Loyal.
Posted today at 12:10 am
Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal
Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal
Here is a gallery of Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal. A wonderful celebration, which has now moved on to the famous Custom's House Hotel.
Posted on 27 Dec
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Derwent sleeping it off?
We spoke about how anyone with an interest in ensuring Perpetual Loyal got Line Honours, also a new record in the race
In the article Right-turn-means-record-in-mortal-danger, we spoke about how anyone with an interest in ensuring Perpetual Loyal got Line Honours and also a new record in the race should go down and pour a rum into the River Derwent from Constitution Dock. Looks like they did. However, they may have poured the entire barrel in, because now the River is sleeping it off.
Posted on 27 Dec
Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage from Hobart presented by Zhik
All the interviews and perspectives on what happened in the Rolex Sydney Hobart from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney. All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Posted on 27 Dec
Rolex Sydney Hobart - Nic Douglass chats with the crew of Giacomo
Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 dockside n Hobart
Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 - formerly the winner of the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race, Groupama - skippered by Franck Cammas. The Volvo 70 had the misfortune to lose her mast in the 2014 Sydney Hobart necessitating a difficult extraction from Australia to New Zealand, where she was fitted with a new spar by Southern Spars.
Posted on 27 Dec
Rolex Sydney Hobart – Perpetual LOYAL smashes record for line honours
Anthony has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012
Anthony Bell has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back, smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 by four hours 51 minutes and 52 seconds and taking line honours for the second time
Posted on 27 Dec
