Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2016 – Video – The Spirit of Yachting

by Rolex media today at 9:09 pm
Pepetual Loyal - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, December 26, 2016 © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
The Rolex Spirit of Yachting film series presents the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race — the action, highlights and memorable moments in a 25-minute documentary.

The behind-the-scenes footage covers peak moments during the 628-nautical-mile course, from the start in Sydney Harbour, to Perpetual Loyal’s record-breaking race time by nearly 5 hours, as well as interviews with key players. They include Jim Delegat, who earned the Tattersall Cup and a Rolex Timepiece for achieving Overall Winner together with his two sons and the rest of his New-Zealand based crew.

This video has some great footage and not to be missed - so shut the door and goof-off for 25 minutes and enjoy!

