Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 Dinghy

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race- Entries close with 110 yachts

by Di Pearson today at 2:52 am
Giacomo running down the Tasmanian Coast last year © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
Last year’s overall winner and the record-breaking line honours victor are among the quality 110 entries, including a record 31 internationals, received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race which starts at 1pm on Boxing Day.

Giacomo, the V70 New Zealander Jim Delegat sailed to an unforgettable overall victory and inside record time in 2016 under two hours shy of the line honours victor, has been sold to David and Peter Askew and renamed Wizard. Successful yachtsmen, the American brothers broke the Key West Race monohull record with their Reichel/Pugh 74, Wizard, in January.

The pair has nominated Chris Larson, one of the world’s most decorated sailors across a variety of disciplines, as their skipper. Larson is a mainstay of their campaigns and should the conditions prove similar to last year, a second successive Rolex Sydney Hobart is on the cards.

Perpetual LOYAL on her way to a new record © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Perpetual LOYAL on her way to a new record © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com



Perpetual LOYAL, which Anthony Bell famously sailed to a new record time of 1 day 13hrs 31mins 20secs last year, cutting 4hrs 51mins 52secs from Wild Oats XI’s 2012 record, has also been sold and will join past line honours winning super maxis Wild Oats XI, Black Jack and the USA’s Comanche on the start line.

LOYAL’s new owner is Sydney software giant, Christian Beck, who has renamed the 100 footer’ InfoTrack for the latest software company he founded.

Asked what his aspirations for the boat were, the Greenwich yachtsman responded, “To win. But more realistically, while I’m not an expert in super maxi racing, I understand the yacht has the potential to win in heavy weather conditions such as last year.

“I’m doing something I believe to be unique in that I’m integrating the boat more closely into the culture of a company than I am aware has been done with previous sponsors. We’ll have five employees from InfoTrack on the boat for this year’s Hobart. The intention is that by adding a super maxi into the company makes it a more fun and interesting place to be,” Beck finished.

CYCA Commodore, John Markos, said the Club was thrilled with the numbers and the diversity of the fleet this year: “It’s wonderful to see such a large fleet with a lot of colour and interest added by the record entry of 31 overseas boats,” he said.

“Some champions are here with new boats - and some with classics. There will be plenty to follow with interest. I am looking forward to watching the start and progress of Dorade and Kialoa 2, which took line honours in our race in 1971.

“Wild Oats X will be a contender for the Tattersall’s Cup, while big sister, Wild Oats XI, will line-up alongside three other super maxis in what is regarded as a rare gathering, for the J.H. Illingworth Trophy.

“It promises to be quite a race,” the Commodore ended.

A record 31 international boats, representing nearly one third of the fleet are taking part in the 73rd running of the 628 nautical mile race. They represent: New Caledonia, Hong Kong, New Zealand (3), USA (7), China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom (14).

Mascalzone Latino powered up in the 2016 Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Mascalzone Latino powered up in the 2016 Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com



Standouts include the legendary 87 year-old Dorade (Matt Brooks/Pam Rorke Levy, USA), Italy’s Mascalzone Latino, owned by past two-time America’s Cup challenger, Vincenzo Onorato, along with Beau Geste from Hong Kong. Owner, Karl Kwok, is hoping to replicate his Sydney Hobart win of 20 years ago when he raced a smaller Beau Geste.

Among other entries vying for the Tattersall’s Cup, awarded to the overall winner, is a record nine TP52’s, including the 2008 and 2015 winner, Quest/Balance, racing as Quest again. Others of interest aiming for the trophy are the Oatley family’s RP66, Wild Oats X and 1971 line honours winner, Kialoa 2 (then known as Kialoa II), now under the ownership of brothers Paddy and Keith Broughton.

The Boxing Day start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race will be broadcast live on the Seven Network throughout Australia.

For full list of entries and all information click here.

North Technology - Southern SparsJeanneau Sunfast 660x82Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

Australia II to be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame
The victory of Australia II in the 1983 America’s Cup will be honoured in the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame this week. One of Australia’s most iconic sporting moments, the victory of Australia II in the 1983 America’s Cup, will be honoured in the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame this week. The team of Australia II, including the sailing team and the design and executive teams will be inducted into the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame at the inaugural induction ceremony on Friday 3 November in Sydney.
Posted today at 2:36 am Volvo Ocean Race - The best of SHK Scallywag's David Witt from Leg 1
Top 18fter skipper and Volvo Ocean Race skipper, David Witt is a lot of things - but never boring. Top 18fter and Volvo Ocean Race skipper, David Witt is a lot of things - but never boring. He provides a much needed lift to the way too serious Volvo Ocean Race as the Hong Kong backed entry SKH Scallywag made her way through the Atlantic Ocean on the way to Lisbon and the start of Leg 2.
Posted today at 1:12 am Lift Machine
Not the one in a hotel or an office building, either. Now I’ve been fortunate enough to sail on apparent wind machines Not the one in a hotel or an office building, either. Now I’ve been fortunate enough to sail on and drive quite a few apparent wind machines. They are fantastic fun, as we all know. Some of them had grooves about as wide as the one on an LP, if you’re old enough to remember what the heck they were. It meant that if you were off your game, then your performance slipped....
Posted today at 1:00 am Kiwis win China Cup International Regatta at their third attempt
Mainsheet man Andy Maloney had said the previous day that Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand was feeling confident The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle between the defending champion Vanhang Longcheer and the America’s Cup winners, along with some other hot contenders that included My Side from South Africa and Team Hollywood from Australia.
Posted on 29 Oct Grand comeback of SYC Shanghai Cup – Denmark leads on Day 1
The event started with a prestigious opening ceremony held on the main stage of the public area at the Bund. An intense competition among 12 teams with 24 world-class sailors from 10 countries and regions was launched on the racing area from Gongping Road Ferry Pier to Yangtze River Pier on Huangpu River, with about 1.5 km length.
Posted on 29 Oct Don Calvert’s Intrigue wins Combined Club Long Pennant Race
Calvert showed initiative at the start, in two knots of breeze, electing to start to leeward of the fleet in clear air. After two-sail reach down the river,Intrigue was thus among the first boats to pick up the freshening sea-breeze between Blackman’s Bay and the Iron Pot, then enjoying a fast spinnaker run back from Betsey Island in a 15-20 knots sea-breeze.
Posted on 29 Oct 18ft Skiffs Spring Championship – De'Longhi wins Race 4
The breeze brought with it some great racing and resulted in victory for the experienced De'Longhi crew De'Longhi's team grabbed the race lead on the second windward leg of the three lap race and withstood a strong challenge from Triple M (James Ward, Adam Gillson, Huon Oliver) to take victory by 18s.
Posted on 29 Oct Clipper Round the World - PSP Logistics arrives into Cape Town
24 days after Race 2, the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, started from Punta del Este 24 days after Race 2, the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, started from Punta del Este, including an unscheduled return to Uruguay after sustaining severe damage from a collision with a whale, the PSP Logistics team has made its long-awaited arrival into Cape Town tonight.
Posted on 29 Oct Région Normandie Junior Senior by Enernex wins the TJV prologue
Transat Jacques Vabre was a big and beautiful show with frenzied crossing tacks in 8-18 knots under ever-changing skies. The wind could not make up its mind but the fans massed on the docks of the Bassin de l’Eure were sure: the prologue of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre was a big and beautiful show with frenzied crossing tacks in 8 to 18 knots under ever-changing skies.
Posted on 29 Oct Volvo Ocean Race - So close, yet so far!
For last 24 hours of 1,700nm leg, Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Brunel were locked in a minute-by-minute battle After an epic battle, Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race from Alicante to Lisbon came to a close. For the last 24 hours of the 1,700 nautical mile leg, Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Brunel were locked in a minute-by-minute battle, of which the outcome was impossible to predict until the final moments. It was give and take all the way into Lisbon for both teams
Posted on 29 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy