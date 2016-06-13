Please select your home edition
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Wild Oats XI confirm retirement

by Rolex Sydney Hobart today
Wild Oats XI - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Pre-race favourite Wild Oats XI has confirmed its retirement from the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart, dashing hopes of their ninth line honours victory.

A broken hydraulic ram, which operates the canting keel, is the cause of the retirement for the crew.

In the time since the retirement, the Wild Oats XI media team have confirmed via Twitter that all crew on board are safe. They have also confirmed that the keel has been centred and stabilised. The team will now make their way to Eden.

This is the second year in a row that skipper Mark Richards has had to make the call to retire from the race. In 2015 a damaged mainsail was the Achilles heel in their race.

With this retirement there are now 84 yachts remaining in the race, with current leader Perpetual Loyal still sailing under record pace.
