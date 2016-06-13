Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Wild Oats XI confirm retirement

Wild Oats XI - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo

by Rolex Sydney Hobart today at 12:13 amA broken hydraulic ram, which operates the canting keel, is the cause of the retirement for the crew.In the time since the retirement, the Wild Oats XI media team have confirmed via Twitter that all crew on board are safe. They have also confirmed that the keel has been centred and stabilised. The team will now make their way to Eden.This is the second year in a row that skipper Mark Richards has had to make the call to retire from the race. In 2015 a damaged mainsail was the Achilles heel in their race.With this retirement there are now 84 yachts remaining in the race, with current leader Perpetual Loyal still sailing under record pace.