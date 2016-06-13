Please select your home edition
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Looks like a quick race this year

by Jim Gale today at 3:32 am
Today’s panel: Phil Eadie (Sonic), Juan Vila (Wild Oats XI), Jane Golding (BOM), Adrienne Cahalan (Ragamuffin) and Michael Bellingham (Patrice) © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
A long range weather forecast predicts a fast, possibly record breaking 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, according to the Bureau of Meteorology’s Jane Golding, Manager, Weather Services NSW.

However, like last year, a southerly front on the evening of day one will most likely determine who wins and who loses the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 628 nautical mile race.

Golding expects the fleet to start in a fresh to strong north-easterly, giving everyone a joyous sleigh-ride down the coast under spinnaker through the afternoon of Monday, December 26.

Late Monday evening though, a southerly front will begin to move through the fleet, reaching the front runners sometime between 6pm and 11pm, and working its way up the NSW coast. The front will bring winds of 20 to 30 knots on a two metre northerly swell.

Those southerlies are expected to last until late on Tuesday 27th, then swing to the east and north-east for all of Wednesday. A second southerly is expected on the 29th or possibly the 30th. This forecast is incredibly similar to the way things panned out in last year’s race.

Juan Vila, Wild Oats XI’s navigator, says weather models say the super-maxis could arrive in Hobart in one day 15 hours, well inside Oats’ 2012 record of 1 day 18hrs 23mins 12secs.

But it is still a long way to race day, and there are still important question marks about when it will arrive, and how long it will last. And as well as the race record, the answers to these questions will likely determine who gets to finish in Hobart first.

Wild Oats XI will be hard to beat in the northerlies, but the more powerful super maxis, like Perpetual Loyal will want to spend as much time beating into a southerly as they can:

“There is a bit of something for everyone,” Vila says. ”We are an all-round boat, but everyone will have their sweet spot at some time.”

The timing of this first front could probably determine the overall winner of the race too. It looks a good forecast for the super maxis. They will race away from the rest of the fleet in the early part of the race, but they will also reach the front sooner than anyone else. The later the southerly change and the quicker they can get out of the southerly, the better for them, as far as both the record and winning the race goes.

Last year conditions suited the 50 and 60 footers. The overall winner was Paul Clitheroe’s Balance, a TP52, and this looks a fairly nice forecast for them again.

“As you look at it at the moment (the forecast) favours the bigger boats because they’ll get through the southerly a little quicker,” says Adrienne Cahalan, the navigator of the TP52 Ragamuffin. “But anything can happen in this race and there are lots of passing lanes.

“The forecast is very similar to last year in the running into the front. There were lessons to be learned from that and not being too greedy and leaving your spinnaker up too long. We’re looking at a very tactical race. There’ll be transition zones that will win or lose you the race. We navigators are constantly asked how long will the transition be? A lot of pressure to give a precise time. You have to maximise spinnaker and minimise downtime during the change.”

“We didn’t manage the transition well last year,” says Michael Bellingham, navigator on Tony Kirby's Ker 46 Patrice.” We had a gear failure, so we’ve thought a lot about that. It’s all about how we manage this first transition. But there will be lots of fun across Bass Strait.

“What’ll be quite interesting is the Tassie coast. It’ll also be very cold and windy, which will really test the mettle of the crews and their boats. You can’t win this race unless you finish.”

Bellingham likes the chances of the TP52s, but says Patrice, which has a big handicap advantage over the bigger boats, can match them running and broad reaching. It’s when they are sailing to windward that the TP52s can get away from them. He wants as little time in the southerly as possible.

So Bruce Taylor and his 40ft downwind flier, Chutzpah, may finally have their time – if they can stay in tune with the transitions. This will be the Victorian’s 36th attempt to win the race, after finishing second in 1994 and 2014, with many other top five results and divisional wins.

The start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race will be broadcast live on the Seven Network throughout Australia.
CQS Media Launch and on water images by Beth Morley
Here are some images from today's CQS media launch and also from the chase boat that was out on Sydney Harbour The talented Beth Morley was at the CQS Media Launch and also out on Sydney Harbour for the CQS training session today. Here are her images from Birkenhead Point Marina and also the chase boat. Enjoy
Posted today at 6:55 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets
Ludde Ingvall, and his billionaire cousin, Sir Michael Hintze are tilting at the windmill in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Dual Hobart Line Honours winner, Ludde Ingvall, and his billionaire cousin, Sir Michael Hintze, are tilting at the windmill in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Race. They started on a handshake watching the famous Boxing Day start two years ago, and now for the 2016 race, they have the most radical supermaxi in the event’s history.
Posted today at 5:34 am A record breaking run is in the wind for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
While the weather forecast for the start of Rolex Sydney Hobart on Boxing Day suggests it will be “a typical Hobart” While the weather forecast for the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart on Boxing Day suggests it will be “a typical Hobart”, where fast downwind will be brought to an abrupt halt by a stiff southerly change, the bigger picture leaves little doubt supermaxi Wild Oats XI’s race record time for the 628 nautical mile classic could be lowered by some three hours, possibly more.
Posted today at 3:15 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Another record for Adrienne Cahalan
Ho hum, Adrienne Cahalan is about to break yet another yachting record – this time in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Ho hum, Adrienne Cahalan is about to break yet another yachting record – this time in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Rolex Sydney Hobart - this is a woman who has been a finalist in four international Yachtswoman of the Year nominations, named Australian Yachtswoman of the year in 2002-3 and written a book on her exploits.
Posted today at 1:23 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Lazarette Pt I
You never no what you find when you go digging down in a boat’s lazarette. You never no what you find when you go digging down in a boat’s lazarette. You’ll also never what you’ll find out until you ask! Often, the bigger the boat, the more gear and sometimes the odd gem really does appear. The more cruisy a boat is, the more likely you are to find a plethora of items, akin to Grandpa’s shed out the back.
Posted today at 1:18 am Dan Oatley - from bridge of Queen Mary 2 to bilge of Wild Oats XI
Queen Mary 2, and guiding her out of New York Harbour, Dan Oatley’s life is about to go to another extreme After the unique experience of being on the bridge of the 152,000 tonne cruise liner, Queen Mary 2, and guiding her out of New York Harbour, Dan Oatley’s life is about to go to another extreme: being in the wet and water-logged “sewer” of the 28 tonne supermaxi, Wild Oats XI, for the Rolex Sydney Hobart race.
Posted on 21 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Canines of the Sea
There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets. There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets, and yet there is incredible commonality. One could be said to even take the form of the very canine used to describe her, Greyhound. The other certainly has the pace of that breed, but her form would far more resemble that of a Rhodesian Ridgeback.
Posted on 20 Dec Harken Grinder Challenge all set as part of Hobart preparations
Olympians and sailors step up for the Harken Grinder Challenge. On Wednesday December 21, Olympians and sailors step up for the Harken Grinder Challenge as part of preparations for the upcoming Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. It might all be a bit of fun, but the grinders, or pumps, are the mechanical devices that rotate the winches that various ropes go around to control the sails. The larger the boat, the larger the sails, and they can weigh 200kg.
Posted on 20 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - That Viking spirit brings Swedes to Sydney
A somewhat unfocused 2015 racing season in Sweden is the reason Jonas Grander bought a boat he’d never seen in Sydney A somewhat unfocused 2015 racing season in Sweden is the reason Jonas Grander bought a boat he’d never seen in Sydney, and is about to embark on his first Rolex Sydney Hobart.
Posted on 20 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – CQS continues to prepare for the challenge
The boat was taken from its berth at Birkenhead Point Marina to White Bay, just upstream of the Harbour Bridge The mast has been installed back into Ludde Invall’s CQS in preparation for the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, after routine maintenance and some minor modifications. Ludde thanked his team and staff from Hall Spars for their work to ensure the mast is in first class condition going into the race on Boxing Day.
Posted on 19 Dec
