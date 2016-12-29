Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Landfall last boat home

Landfall - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/Daniel Forster Landfall - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150811

by Olivia Price today at 3:44 am“It was a good run overall until the last 12 hours,” Michael Strong laughed. “It was frustrating a little,” referring to the Derwent where they were becalmed for hours.Throughout yesterday, the 1935 built S&S Design No. 54’s estimated arrival time ranged from midday to 8:45pm, with her boat speed as low 0.2 knots for an extended period of time. Strong refrained from repeating the words he used to describe the experience.But the highlights definitely outweighed the motionless bobbing in the Derwent.“We had some great runs. Across Bass Strait was special – without reefing a sail until the last day, was just amazing.”Strong couldn’t wipe the grin off his face. Arriving into Hobart is the moment he cherishes, especially after being forced to retire in his only Hobarts in 2013 and 2014.“You can’t beat this, you just can’t beat it. The start’s always special, but coming into Hobart, is just something else,” the Tasmanian said of his homecoming.“We gybed across the finish line, directly in front of Battery Point where the shed Landfall was built in 1935 (by noted Tasmanian builder Percy Coverdale) and launched. The thing that’s special about this boat is that it has never been rebuilt, it’s just been sailed.”