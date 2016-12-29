Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria C57 728x90

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Landfall last boat home

by Olivia Price today at 3:44 am
Landfall - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
The stories of frustration continued to flow after the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, with the last boat, Landfall, finishing at 4:49:23pm yesterday afternoon.

“It was a good run overall until the last 12 hours,” Michael Strong laughed. “It was frustrating a little,” referring to the Derwent where they were becalmed for hours.

Throughout yesterday, the 1935 built S&S Design No. 54’s estimated arrival time ranged from midday to 8:45pm, with her boat speed as low 0.2 knots for an extended period of time. Strong refrained from repeating the words he used to describe the experience.

But the highlights definitely outweighed the motionless bobbing in the Derwent.

“We had some great runs. Across Bass Strait was special – without reefing a sail until the last day, was just amazing.”

Strong couldn’t wipe the grin off his face. Arriving into Hobart is the moment he cherishes, especially after being forced to retire in his only Hobarts in 2013 and 2014.

“You can’t beat this, you just can’t beat it. The start’s always special, but coming into Hobart, is just something else,” the Tasmanian said of his homecoming.

“We gybed across the finish line, directly in front of Battery Point where the shed Landfall was built in 1935 (by noted Tasmanian builder Percy Coverdale) and launched. The thing that’s special about this boat is that it has never been rebuilt, it’s just been sailed.”
Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1Pantaenius - Fixed ValueHenri Lloyd 50 Years

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Suck it up, sunshine!
The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour, another two million watching on TV, and the constant buzz and whir of media helicopters overhead. 88 boats, from Australia, USA, UK, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Japan, Korea, China, oh and New Zealand, had lined up on three start lines.
Posted today at 12:50 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - The Everest of yachting
When Paul Clitheroe and his crew edged over finish line, one statistic at Rolex Sydney Hobart extended for another year When Paul Clitheroe and his crew on Balance edged over the finish line in Hobart on Wednesday 28 December at 18:00, one statistic at the Rolex Sydney Hobart was extended for another year. Not since 1965 has a crew successfully defended the Tattersall’s Cup, the much-coveted trophy awarded to the overall race winner on handicap.
Posted on 30 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Mad Dogs and Englishmen
Australian sailors can be forgiven for entering the Rolex Sydney Hobart - from knee high they are indoctrinated Australian sailors can be forgiven for entering the Rolex Sydney Hobart - from knee high they are indoctrinated, told over and over it is perfectly sensible, even laudable, to bash your way to Hobart with an overly full Christmas stomach – it’s a cultural thing, a bit like vegemite.
Posted on 30 Dec Sailor Girl Live in Hobart - Customs House action
Black Sheep, and Balance. Plus a spilt drink, and some roommates: p All standard for Customs House! Black Sheep, and Balance (winners of IRC Div One, last year's overall winners). Plus a spilt drink, and some roommates: p All standard for Customs House!
Posted on 30 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Sean Langman Interview - Video
Sean Langman's Maluka of Kermandie is the oldest and smallest yacht in the fleet. Sean Langman's Maluka of Kermandie is the oldest and smallest yacht in the fleet. We caught up with Sean on his arrival in Hobart and heard about his race. Maluka may be the smallest boat but it wasn't the last to arrive and it also accomplished its fastest race to Hobart so far.
Posted on 30 Dec Joe Mele’s quest for a Rolex
Joe Mele is a New York physician whose office is about the same size as the aft cabin of his Swan design Triple Lindy Joe Mele is a New York physician whose office is about the same size as the aft cabin of his Swan design Triple Lindy, which finished last night in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted on 30 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Andrea Francolini captures the presentation
The last of the VO70 class to win in the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race was Groupama 4. The last of the VO70 class to win in the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race was Groupama 4. Today she is, Giacomo, paying homage to owner Jim Delegat's grandfather, and she is now the overall winner under IRC of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Ace photographer Andrea Francolini was dockside for the auspicious occasion and weren't the Delegat's happy! A great effort and well done.
Posted on 29 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - More merriment on the airwaves
Here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and Hobart Race Control So on December 29, 2016, after the River Derwent had let just three boats home (Perpetual Loyal, Giacomo and Scallywag, all inside the old race record, she went to sleep for a lot of the day. This made it frustrating for the sailors, some of whom saw the lighter side. So after seeing some of those in Dark & Stormy, here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and HRC
Posted on 29 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Tattersall's Cup Presentation to Giacomo - Video
Giacomo has been declared the winner of the Tattersall's Cup. Bow Caddy was at the presentation and here are some of th Giacomo has been declared the winner of the Tattersall's Cup. Bow Caddy was at the presentation and here are some of the highlights on video.
Posted on 29 Dec Sydney Hobart Race-Dark and stormy, well because it is Dark and Stormy
Proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart Well it is now dark and the rain 'storms' have passed, but proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart, the custom Murray 37, Dark & Stormy had a wonderful exchange on the radio. Quite possibly it was co-owner and Navigator Terry Courts on the VHF in the super-frank exchange with Hobart Race Control at around 1928hrs on 29/12/16.
Posted on 29 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy