Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Everyone has a story to tell

by Olivia Price today at 2:18 am
KLC Bengal 7 - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
The trickle of boats finishing the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has now turned into a downpour of yachts with the re-appearance of wind in the Derwent River after a 24 hour halt.

Terra Firma, M3 and Ragamuffin led the charge early this morning, followed by Triton and KLC Bengal 7 once the breeze had well and truly filled in at 10 knots for a nice spinnaker run into the finish line.

Each boat that arrives into Constitution Dock has a story to tell, but the recurring theme was how long each had to sit in no wind for. After the great wind in Storm Bay, the unavoidable parking lot in the Derwent.

Triton didn’t put up a jib at all after turning right out of Sydney Heads on Monday afternoon. An interesting fact for a race that is quite regularly dominated by southerly winds.

“At 6:30pm on Monday night, we were surfing at about 20 knots, and then the clew and tack blew out, so the kite was just out there flapping,” Scott Alle of Triton recalled. He was laughing about how he tried to retrieve what was left of the Number 3 spinnaker with a boat hook.

“It wasn’t a tough race, it was a tiring race.”

KLC Bengal 7’s Japanese crew were enjoying some fresh fruit on the dock after spending hours in the Derwent.

“It was very difficult current, we had to really manage how strong it was in the river,” commented Yutaka Takagi, navigator on KLC Bengal.

“There were three times where we sat in no wind, for at least one hour each. It was such a long time.”

But this has not dampened their enthusiasm for the race: “I always get excited for the start. There isn’t this kind of race back in Japan. Having 90 boats on the start line together, it’s so motivating! We’re always so excited for the race.”
Festival of Sails 2017 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 YearsSail Port Stephens 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - CQS Interview with Ludde Ingvall - Video
The CQS team arrived in Hobart yesterday, crossing the line in rain and very little wind. The CQS team arrived in Hobart yesterday, crossing the line in rain and very little wind. Skipper Ludde Ingvall and cousin Sir Michael Hintze was upbeat about their race despite the yacht losing the tip of her DSS foil and the flaps.
Posted today at 2:39 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – 67 out of 70
It's a pretty awesome score in anybody’s language. When it is the number of hours you spend under kite It's a pretty awesome score in anybody’s language. When it is the number of hours you spend under kite in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race so far, then it is more than A+++. Anto Sweetapple from on bard the Jones 40, Quetzalcoatl, reports in from at sea for us.
Posted today at 1:52 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - Winning - part of Perpetual Loyal’s winning crew
John Winning, CEO of Appliances Online and Winning Group, was a team member of the crew that won line honours John Winning, CEO of Appliances Online and Winning Group, was a team member of the crew that won line honours in the 2016 Sydney to Hobart yacht race in record time on Perpetual Loyal.
Posted today at 12:10 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - Another one done and dusted
Adrienne Cahalan, Australia’s yachtswoman, has arrived in Hobart aboard the Brenton Fischer skippered TP52 Ragamuffin Adrienne Cahalan, Australia’s most celebrated yachtswoman, has arrived in Hobart aboard the Brenton Fischer skippered TP52 Ragamuffin, to cement her place as the first woman ever to compete in 25 Sydney Hobart Yacht Races.
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - A race to the doldrums
This 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart is the fastest race ever, and one of the slowest. This 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart is the fastest race ever, and one of the slowest. When Scallywag docked at 4:30am yesterday morning three boats had reached Hobart well inside Wild Oats XI’s 2012 record - Perpetual Loyal had smashed it by nearly five hours – and at one stage on Tuesday morning, 24 yachts, more than a quarter of the fleet, was ahead of Wild Oats XI’s position
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 - The 60 Hour report card
60 hours into the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart race. 16 boats finished,five boats retired and 67 boats at sea. The state of play 60 hours into the 72nd running of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. At 0100hrs Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time this morning, 16 boats had finished the 2016 race. Five boats had retired, and 67 boats were still on the water.
Posted on 28 Dec Sailor Girl Live in Rolex Sydney Hobart
It's still raining, but we might just catch Black Jack Yachting, Maserati and Beau Geste Racing as they approach finish! It's still raining, but we might just catch Black Jack Yachting, Maserati and Beau Geste Racing as they finally approach the finish!
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – UBOX claims third place overall under IRC
Charles Caudrelier and a mixed French and Chinese crew aboard the Cookson 50, UBOX, reached Hobart in Tasmania today. Charles Caudrelier and a mixed French and Chinese crew aboard the Cookson 50, UBOX, reached Hobart in Tasmania earlier today at the end of a storming race that saw them finish – provisionally – in third place on handicap.
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race images from start, to river to dockside
Rolex's photographers have been busy taking images from the water, the air, and also back on the quay Rolex's photographers have been busy taking images from the water, the air, and also back on the quay. They have found the leaders, winners and also gone back through the fleet to see who was where. Please enjoy these shots from the 2016 the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – the second step for CQS and 2017
It was a frustrating end to a frustrating race for the newest supermaxi in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart race It was a frustrating end to a frustrating race for the newest supermaxi to compete in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart race. It was just her second ever race, with her first, the White Island Race in New Zealand, producing a line honours win. While Ludde Ingvall’s radical new 98-footer CQS had a very slow passage across an almost windless Storm Bay and River Derwent.
Posted on 28 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy