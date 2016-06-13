Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
RIO 2016
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Day 1 action-shots by Daniel Forster
by Rolex Sydney Hobart today at 6:25 am
2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Day 1 © Rolex/Daniel Forster
http://www.regattanews.com
Tweet
Photographer Daniel Forster was in air at 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Day 1 © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Day 1 © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Day 1 © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Day 1 © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150675
Related Articles
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Changing of the guard
So as darkness descends on the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, watch systems and red lights take over from sunglasses
So as darkness descends on the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, watch systems and red lights take the place of sunglasses and hats. Yet another of the Hobart maxims is now coming into play. You go out early and come in late. It means you stay offshore early to pick up the East Australia Current running down South and then come in back to the Tasmanian coast and stay there.
Posted today at 10:44 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Today's race action-shots by Beth Morley
Beth Morley was there for at 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
Photographer Beth Morley was on water at 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.Apart from capturing the boats and crews well, as she always does, Beth had a particular mission to get the TP52s, from which it is likely the winner will come.
Posted today at 8:51 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - taking to the skies with Andrea Francolini
Andrea Francolini was once more up with the birds to capture the energy, colour, pressure as they left Sydney Harbour.
Andrea Francolini was once more up with the birds to capture the energy, colour, pressure, excitement and grandeur of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race as it left Sydney Harbour. Here are his images.
Posted today at 8:16 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Glorious start to 72nd epic
Sydney turned on a magic day for the start of the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Sydney turned on a magic day for the start of the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, as crews and curious onlookers jostled along the narrow dock arms of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia this morning, it was clear that this was going to be one of those classic Sydney Harbour summer days.
Posted today at 7:20 am
Beau Geste’s blinding Rolex Sydney Hobart start
Gavin Brady steered and Cloudy Bay sponsored Beau Geste opted for clean air along eastern shoreline of Sydney Harbour
While the 100 foot supermaxis were scrambling to be first to Sydney Heads, the Gavin Brady steered and Cloudy Bay sponsored Beau Geste opted for clean air along the eastern shoreline of Sydney Harbour and was second into open ocean behind Perpetual Loyal.
Posted today at 6:52 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Hard and fast charging down the coast
Anthony Bell’s 100-footer, Perpetual Loyal, is stacked this year not with celebrities,
Anthony Bell’s 100-footer, Perpetual Loyal, is stacked this year not with celebrities, but with half the crew from last year’s winner, Comanche. The ‘Bat Boat’ (All black) was comfortably first out of the Heads, and was still clinging to the race lead, as the fleet race past Gerroa in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 5:32 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Winning your division + Div List & Ratings
XX
Everyone certainly tries to determine which division of the Hobart is the one that will get anointed each year. There a number of key components to it all, and they end up becoming folklore. For example, in order to finish first, first you have finish. There’s the race to the Heads, then Tasman Island, then the Iron Pot, and it all gets reset again before you cross the Battery Point finish line
Posted today at 4:31 am
Sydney Hobart Race success - Twelve months on
Not many sailors know treacherous 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race like Sydney sider Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck
Not many sailors know the treacherous 630 nautical mile Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race like Sydney sider Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck, who will embark on her 10th blue water classic on board Bravo today.
Posted today at 4:31 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Perpetual Loyal leads fleet to Hobart
Anthony Bell’s 100ft Perpetual Loyal had the distinction of leading the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet
Anthony Bell’s 100ft Perpetual Loyal had the distinction of leading the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race fleet out of Sydney Harbour on a perfect Sydney summer day.
Posted today at 3:43 am
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Last minute checks – then they’re away
The dock at CYCA is teeming with spectators/competitors this morning as crews load up supplies/make final adjustments
The dock at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia is teeming with spectators and competitors this morning as the crews load up their supplies and make final adjustments before what is expected to be a fast start to the Rolex Sydney Hobart starting at 1pm.
Posted today at 2:41 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy