Rolex Sydney Hobart Race 2016 - Ichi Ban - Matt Allen Interview VIDEO
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 5:50 am
After being considered the pre race favourite by many for the overall handicap win on IRC - and having made their fastest run ever from Sydney to Tasman Island - the Ichi Ban team hit Storm Bay where it all went pear-shaped.
Ichi Ban prepares to set their kite at the seaward mark off Sydney Heads- Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The Bow Caddy Team spoke to Matt Allen, owner and skipper after the race.
