Rolex Sydney Hobart Race 2016 - Ichi Ban - Matt Allen Interview VIDEO

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 5:50 am
Ichi Ban prepares to set their kite at the seaward mark off Sydney Heads- Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
After being considered the pre race favourite by many for the overall handicap win on IRC - and having made their fastest run ever from Sydney to Tasman Island - the Ichi Ban team hit Storm Bay where it all went pear-shaped.

The Bow Caddy Team spoke to Matt Allen, owner and skipper after the race.

Giacomo victorious at 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Jim Delegat’s New Zealand yacht Giacomo is the overall winner of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart. Jim Delegat’s New Zealand yacht Giacomo is the overall winner of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart. For Delegat and his crew, this is a triumph of persistence and teamwork with a distinct family touch. “It’s unreal,” explained Delegat shortly after victory was confirmed. “The Rolex Sydney Hobart is such a challenging, high profile event. To win is beyond one’s wildest dreams. It’s incredible.”
Posted today at 7:08 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - Chinese Whisper Rupert Henry Interview VIDEO
With the weather forecast favouring the TP52s more than 60 footers, the Bow Caddy Team caught up with Rupert Henry, With the weather forecast favouring the TP52s more than 60 footers, the Bow Caddy Team caught up with Rupert Henry, Owner & Skipper of Chinese Whisper & Stu Bannatyne, Tactician, to find out how the race went.
Posted today at 6:20 am Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race - Major gains across the fleet
The fleet is now enjoying solid easterlies around the Three Capes — and dramatic changes in position. With two-thirds of the fleet through the Mercury Passage and the agonising drift-a-thon behind them, the fleet is now enjoying solid easterlies around the Three Capes — and dramatic changes in position.
Posted today at 6:16 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Wicked
ather and Son outfit, Wicked, are Matt and Mark Welsh from Melbourne. Matt is at home on the couch after knee surgery Father and Son outfit, Wicked, are Matt and Mark Welsh from Melbourne. Matt is at home on the couch after knee surgery, but Mark is out on the water, approaching Hobart. From on board he said, 'Amazing race. Barely any windward work. Just does not get better than this. Bit of gear damage cost us early, and we had to sail a little conservatively.'
Posted today at 6:10 am Another dose of Rolex Sydney Hobart for Chutzpah
Melbournian Bruce Taylor’s downwind flier, Chutzpah, is the first of the 40 footers to arrive in Hobart Melbournian Bruce Taylor’s downwind flier, Chutzpah, is the first of the 40 footers to arrive in Hobart, crossing the line 30 minutes ahead of her divisional arch rivals, Elena Nova and Simply Fun.
Posted today at 6:02 am Giacomo - A matter of meticulous planning and execution for RSHYR win
Jim Delegat, owner-skipper of the race-winning V70 Giacomo, is a man who chooses his words carefully. In a quiet corner of the Hobart marina where the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race finishers are trickling in at the end of their trials and tribulations on the high seas, the voice of an eloquent Kiwi yachtsman provides the clue to his success. Jim Delegat, owner-skipper of the race-winning V70 Giacomo, is a man who chooses his words carefully.
Posted today at 5:46 am Bartercard $5,000 dream stay raises the stakes at Sail Paradise
This year, one lucky skipper will sail away with $5,000 dream stay at destination of their choice, thanks to Bartercard This year, one lucky skipper will sail away with a $5,000 dream stay at a destination of their choice, thanks to Bartercard! Could it be you?
Posted today at 5:31 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Accepting the Challenge
When you buy a boat like the late Lou Abrahma's Sydney 38, Challenge, you're almost obliged to keep taking her South When you buy a boat like the late Lou Abrahma's Sydney 38, Challenge, you're almost obliged to keep taking her South at Christmas time. Luckily this has not been a problem for Chris Mrakas and his new crew, which includes Bruce Reidy
Posted today at 5:19 am Sailor Girl Live in Hobart - 'Bloody brilliant' defence
Paul Clitheroe on his 'bloody brilliant' defence, and celebrations with the UBox team! Paul Clitheroe on his 'bloody brilliant' defence, and celebrations with the UBox team! Ichi Ban docking, a look over Chinese Whisper and then a chat with Sophie Ciszek and Matt Allen from Ichi Ban. These guys were so close but for that bloody Derwent!
Posted today at 5:08 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- Tattersalls Cup Presented to Giacomo
At 2pm this afternoon the Commodore of the CYCA John Markos presented the Tattersall's Cup to Jim Delegat, skipper and At 2pm this afternoon the Commodore of the CYCA John Markos presented the Tattersall's Cup to Jim Delegat, skipper and owner of the Volvo 70 Giaocomo, here in Hobart. Delegat, for whom this was the fourth race to Hobart, described himself as thrilled at the achievement, and not least that he was able to share the experience with his sons Nikolas and James. Here are some images of the trophy
Posted today at 4:27 am
