Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- Tattersalls Cup Presented to Giacomo
by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 4:27 am
At 2pm this afternoon the Commodore of the CYCA John Markos presented the Tattersall's Cup to Jim Delegat, skipper and owner of the Volvo 70 Giaocomo, here in Hobart.
The Tattersall's Cup winners, Giacomo - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Delegat, for whom this was the fourth race to Hobart, described himself as thrilled at the achievement, and not least that he was able to share the experience with his sons Nikolas and James.
Here are some images of the trophy presentation by Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media.
