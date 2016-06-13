Please select your home edition
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- Tattersalls Cup Presented to Giacomo

by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 4:27 am
The Tattersall's Cup winners, Giacomo - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
At 2pm this afternoon the Commodore of the CYCA John Markos presented the Tattersall's Cup to Jim Delegat, skipper and owner of the Volvo 70 Giaocomo, here in Hobart.

Delegat, for whom this was the fourth race to Hobart, described himself as thrilled at the achievement, and not least that he was able to share the experience with his sons Nikolas and James.

Here are some images of the trophy presentation by Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media.

Jim Delegat and Steve Cotton, Boat Captain - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Jim Delegat and Steve Cotton, Boat Captain - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Joel Aeschlinann of Rolex presents the watch - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Joel Aeschlinann of Rolex presents the watch - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


James Delegat, for whom this was the first race to Hobart - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
James Delegat, for whom this was the first race to Hobart - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

