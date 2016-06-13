Please select your home edition
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- More Start Images By Bow Caddy Media
by Crosbie Lorimer today at 3:18 am
The conditions for yesterday's start on Sydney Harbour were ideal for everyone - plenty of close action in the harbour for the spectators, a relatively incident free start for the yachts and plenty of colour for the photographers.
Quetzalcoatl Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Here are some more images of the second half of the fleet shot by Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media as they rounded the seaward mark and headed south.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150699