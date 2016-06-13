Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- More Loyal Images by Bow Caddy Media
by Crosbie Lorimer on 27 Dec
It's raining here in Hobart and the Perpetual Loyal team has packed up the boat and headed for the Customs House to celebrate. Anthony Bell told the media on the dock that he is not proposing to return with Loyal next year as he has other plans for sailing that he was reluctant to disclose today, preferring to focus on the event.
Working up the river in 12 knots of breeze Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Meantime, shortly after Giacomo and Scallywag finished at 4.45am, the wind died completely at the top end of the Derwent River leaving Maserati, Beau Geste and Black Jack stranded within spitting distance of the finish line, going nowhere.
Nor is there much prospect of movement for any of the yachts entering the River over the next twenty four hours, with little or no significant breeze forecast from the Iron Pot to Hobart.
Night time arrivals are something of a nightmare for photographers and TV cameramen, even with the advances in technology. So there's much talk about ISO and creative ways to use what's known as Colour Noise! Here are some more of Crosbie Lorimer's images of Perpetual Loyal's arrival and celebration, including some attempts to be creative with the challenge.
