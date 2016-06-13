Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- More Loyal Images by Bow Caddy Media

Please select your home edition
by Crosbie Lorimer on 27 Dec
Working up the river in 12 knots of breeze Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
It's raining here in Hobart and the Perpetual Loyal team has packed up the boat and headed for the Customs House to celebrate. Anthony Bell told the media on the dock that he is not proposing to return with Loyal next year as he has other plans for sailing that he was reluctant to disclose today, preferring to focus on the event.

Meantime, shortly after Giacomo and Scallywag finished at 4.45am, the wind died completely at the top end of the Derwent River leaving Maserati, Beau Geste and Black Jack stranded within spitting distance of the finish line, going nowhere.

Nor is there much prospect of movement for any of the yachts entering the River over the next twenty four hours, with little or no significant breeze forecast from the Iron Pot to Hobart.

Night time arrivals are something of a nightmare for photographers and TV cameramen, even with the advances in technology. So there's much talk about ISO and creative ways to use what's known as Colour Noise! Here are some more of Crosbie Lorimer's images of Perpetual Loyal's arrival and celebration, including some attempts to be creative with the challenge.

Working up the river in 12 knots of breeze © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Working up the river in 12 knots of breeze © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Loyal approaches her berth © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
untitled-5 - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Dockside celebrations © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Anthony Bell is greeted by his wife Kelly © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Speaking to the media © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Anthony Bell being handed the JH Illingworth Trophy by CYCA Commodore John Markos © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 - Perpetual takes Line Honours VIDEO
At 2.31am on Wednesday morning, Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal took out Line Honours in a new record time just before At 2.31am on Wednesday morning, Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal took out Line Honours in a new record time just before the rain set in and the wind dropped away. Bow Caddy caught the action.
Posted on 27 Dec Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal
Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal Here is a gallery of Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal. A wonderful celebration, which has now moved on to the famous Custom's House Hotel.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Derwent sleeping it off?
We spoke about how anyone with an interest in ensuring Perpetual Loyal got Line Honours, also a new record in the race In the article Right-turn-means-record-in-mortal-danger, we spoke about how anyone with an interest in ensuring Perpetual Loyal got Line Honours and also a new record in the race should go down and pour a rum into the River Derwent from Constitution Dock. Looks like they did. However, they may have poured the entire barrel in, because now the River is sleeping it off.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage from Hobart presented by Zhik
All the interviews and perspectives on what happened in the Rolex Sydney Hobart from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney. All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Nic Douglass chats with the crew of Giacomo
Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 dockside n Hobart Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 - formerly the winner of the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race, Groupama - skippered by Franck Cammas. The Volvo 70 had the misfortune to lose her mast in the 2014 Sydney Hobart necessitating a difficult extraction from Australia to New Zealand, where she was fitted with a new spar by Southern Spars.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Line Honours Images by Bow Caddy Media
Wild Oats XI’s 2012 Line Honours record race time to Hobart of 1 day 18 hours and 23 minutes Wild Oats XI’s 2012 Line Honours record race time to Hobart of 1 day 18 hours and 23 minutes has been well and truly consigned to history, with Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal taking the JH Illingworth Trophy and beating the previous record by 4 hours, 51 minutes and 52 seconds. Perpetual Loyal enjoyed a 10-12 knot nor-easter all the way up the Derwent River, sailing on one tack from the Iron Po
Posted on 27 Dec Vendée Globe–Day 52– Third placed Beyou makes Cape Horn for first time
After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn, laying to rest the spectres of his past attempts as he holds an excellent, hard earned third place overall in this eighth edition of the solo round the world race.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart – Perpetual LOYAL smashes record for line honours
Anthony has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 Anthony Bell has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back, smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 by four hours 51 minutes and 52 seconds and taking line honours for the second time
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Race record smashed
On Day Three (just) of the 72nd Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race Perpetual Loyal smashed the race record On Day Three (just) of the 72nd Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, in the strongest downwind conditions in recent times, certainly as good as the 1999 iteration of the blue water classic, Anthony Bell’s supermaxi, Perpetual Loyal, the former Speedboat and then Rambler 100, smashed the race record for the famous 628-nautical mile event.
Posted on 27 Dec Vendée Globe – First Cape Horn for Jérémie Beyou
It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne. It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 27 Dec
