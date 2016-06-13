Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- More Loyal Images by Bow Caddy Media

Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Crosbie Lorimer on 27 DecMeantime, shortly after Giacomo and Scallywag finished at 4.45am, the wind died completely at the top end of the Derwent River leaving Maserati, Beau Geste and Black Jack stranded within spitting distance of the finish line, going nowhere.Nor is there much prospect of movement for any of the yachts entering the River over the next twenty four hours, with little or no significant breeze forecast from the Iron Pot to Hobart.Night time arrivals are something of a nightmare for photographers and TV cameramen, even with the advances in technology. So there's much talk about ISO and creative ways to use what's known as Colour Noise! Here are some more of Crosbie Lorimer's images of Perpetual Loyal's arrival and celebration, including some attempts to be creative with the challenge.





























