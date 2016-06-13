Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- Koreans Embrace a Frantic Tradition

The Sonic crew take the leap - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer The Sonic crew take the leap - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 8:00 amSonic, the first Korean entry in the race’s 72 year history, crossed the line finish shortly after 9.30am Thursday morning, the 24th boat to finish and ninth in IRC Division 1.

