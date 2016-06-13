Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- Koreans Embrace a Frantic Tradition
by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 8:00 am
Whether or not it really is a tradition that all Sydney Hobart first-timers aboard Michael Martin’s TP52 Frantic must jump into the cold and dark waters of Constitution Dock on arrival is not really clear; but the Korean crew that had chartered the boat and renamed it Sonic for this year’s race seemed happy to embrace the concept either way, taking a combined leap from the wharf on Thursday morning.
The Sonic crew take the leap - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Sonic, the first Korean entry in the race’s 72 year history, crossed the line finish shortly after 9.30am Thursday morning, the 24th boat to finish and ninth in IRC Division 1.
