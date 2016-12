Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- Division Winners Flag Presentation

Jim Delegat of Giacomo is presented with the Tattersall's Trophy by CYCA Commodore John Markos Crosbie Lorimer Jim Delegat of Giacomo is presented with the Tattersall's Trophy by CYCA Commodore John Markos Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 4:55 amThe Bow Caddy team spoke to some of the winners in the IRC, ORCi and Corinthian Divisions; look out for the video coming shortly.





































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150814