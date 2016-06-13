Please select your home edition
Festival of Sails 2017

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Wicked

by John Curnow today at 6:10 am
Matt Welsh is all eyes on the job as he drives his 'Wicked' hard around the track. - Club Marine Series Round Three Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Father and Son outfit, Wicked, are Matt and Mark Welsh from Melbourne. Matt is at home on the couch after knee surgery, but Mark is out on the water, approaching Hobart. From on board he said, 'Amazing race. Barely any windward work. Just does not get better than this. Bit of gear damage cost us early, and we had to sail a little conservatively.'

Wicked is likely to finish fourth in IRC Div3, but that is going to be well clear of Beneteau First 40 rivals, and former overall winner (2009) Two True, who are likely to be tenth. Presently, Wicked has 9nm to go to reach the Battery Point finish line.

Wicked round the leeward gate with just the last few metres of spinnaker to retrieve. - 2014/15 Club Marine Series © Alex McKinnon http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com
Of particular interest is that the winner of IRC Div3 and also ORCi Div3 is none other than Robbo Robertson He has another of the Beneteau First 40s out there named, Bravo. Sail-World's own Peter Rendle says, 'Sir Robbo of Queensland is 76. Bravo indeed!'

Mooloolaba based yachtsman Bob “Robbo” Robertson. © Power Equipment
It is also interesting to note that there are just eight boats with projected Hobart arrival times after midnight tonight. Three of those are older craft and all amazing in their own unique ways. There is Maluka of Kermandie from 1932, then the 82 year old S&S Landfall, which is another Tasmanian built vessel of Huon Pine, and finally Fidelis, built in NZL from Kauri Pine in the middle of the 60s.

Landfall © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Posted today at 12:10 am
