Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Wicked

Matt Welsh is all eyes on the job as he drives his 'Wicked' hard around the track. - Club Marine Series Round Three Alex McKinnon © Matt Welsh is all eyes on the job as he drives his 'Wicked' hard around the track. - Club Marine Series Round Three Alex McKinnon © http://www.alexmckinnonphotography.com

by John Curnow today at 6:10 amWicked is likely to finish fourth in IRC Div3, but that is going to be well clear of Beneteau First 40 rivals, and former overall winner (2009) Two True, who are likely to be tenth. Presently, Wicked has 9nm to go to reach the Battery Point finish line.





Of particular interest is that the winner of IRC Div3 and also ORCi Div3 is none other than Robbo Robertson He has another of the Beneteau First 40s out there named, Bravo. Sail-World's own Peter Rendle says, 'Sir Robbo of Queensland is 76. Bravo indeed!'









It is also interesting to note that there are just eight boats with projected Hobart arrival times after midnight tonight. Three of those are older craft and all amazing in their own unique ways. There is Maluka of Kermandie from 1932, then the 82 year old S&S Landfall, which is another Tasmanian built vessel of Huon Pine, and finally Fidelis, built in NZL from Kauri Pine in the middle of the 60s.





