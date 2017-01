Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Springday Pazazz IRC2 Division Winner

Rob Drury of Springday Pazazz Crosbie Lorimer Rob Drury of Springday Pazazz Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150839

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 9:22 pmWe caught up with Rob Drury Owner/Skipper of Springday Pazazz who won the IRC 2 Division.