Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Perpetual Loyal Interviews - VIDEO

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 4:46 am
RSH16 0436 - Perpetual Loyal leads the fleet through the Heads - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
With Perpetual Loyal taking the Line Honours win and breaking the race record item by a substantial margin, Bow Caddy caught up with Tom Addis, Navigator and Tony Mutter, Sailing Master to hear how the boat had performed and what the winning moves were.

