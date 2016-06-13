Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Perpetual Loyal Interviews - VIDEO
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 4:46 am
With Perpetual Loyal taking the Line Honours win and breaking the race record item by a substantial margin, Bow Caddy caught up with Tom Addis, Navigator and Tony Mutter, Sailing Master to hear how the boat had performed and what the winning moves were.
RSH16 0436 - Perpetual Loyal leads the fleet through the Heads - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
