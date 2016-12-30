Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - More merriment on the airwaves

by John Curnow today at 9:05 pm



Charlotte @ 1244hrs

Charlotte – ‘HRC this is Charlotte. Tasman Island bears 000, over.’

HRC – ‘Oh, fraction late Charlotte?’

Charlotte not seeing the humour – ‘This is Charlotte, say again, over’

HRC – ‘I am sorry; I was joking with you Charlotte. HRC has you at 1244 due South of Tasman Island, with your ETA at what time please?’

Charlotte (still very matter of fact) – ‘ETA approximately 1630, over’

HRC – ‘I think that’s very ambitious, but we’ll put it down. Thank you Charlotte.’

Charlotte (finally on the programme) – ‘Always an optimist, out.’







Dekadence @ 1547hrs



HRC – ‘Dekadence, HRC, go ahead please’

Dekadence – ‘Yeah. Can I just confirm that ETA, was it 1655 I said or did I get my digits mixed up?’

HRC – ‘You said 1455, should it be 16, over?’

Dekadence – ‘Yes, Yes, I think so.’

HRC – ‘That would be more realistic. You wouldn’t have to go at warp speed then, over.’

Dekadence – ‘Very complicated this 24hr time stuff.’







Duende @ 1257hrs



HRC – ‘Duende I have you inside the Iron Pot at 1256, with an ETA of 1415 and tell (Tony) Cable he's late too…’

Duende not with it at all – ‘Say again all after ETA 1415, over’

HRC – ‘I was just having a shot at your mate ‘Clark’ (Gable as in Tony Cable on his 51st Hobart), I was just saying he’s late, over’

Duende now on the bus – ‘Roger’







Helsal 3 @ 1133hrs



HRC – ‘Helsal 3 this is HRC, go ahead’

Helsal 3 – ‘We have just got up to the Iron Pot, expect ETA 1250, 1250, over’

HRC – ‘Helsal 3, we have you at the Iron Pot with an ETA of 1215’

Helsal 3 – ‘Negative that. ETA 1250 - 1 2 5 0’

HRC – ‘Correction, 1250. Welcome to the River,

Helsal 3 – ‘Thanks very much’

HRC – ‘HRC standing by.’







Ichi Ban @ 1424hrs



Ichi Ban – ‘HRC here is Ichi Ban on 81, over’

HRC – ‘Ichi Ban this HRC, over’

Ichi Ban with a smile - ‘We’d like to order a different forecast please’

HRC completely unawares – ‘For what particular area please?

Ichi Ban - ‘We’ve just entered the Derwent and our ETA is about four hours from the Pot, over’







Imagination @ 1157hrs



Imagination – ‘HRC this is Imagination, over’

HRC – ‘Imagination this is HRC, go ahead’

Imagination – ‘HRC, Imagination has Tasman Island bearing 000 at 1155, with an ETA of finishing at 1800, over’

HRC – ‘Thanks Imagination, I got you due South of Tasman at 1155hrs, with an ETA of 1800. Don't be so hard on yourself!!!’







M3 @ 0222hrs



M3 - ‘HRC, this is M3, over’

HRC - ‘M3, this is HRC, go ahead’

M3 - ‘We’re just abeam of Iron Pot, entering the river, over’

HRC - ‘M3 we have you the Iron Pot, would you like to hazard a guess at your arrival time’

M3, sounding totally deflated with a huge sigh – ‘Not particularly, but based on the last couple of hours I would say in the order of 0500, over.’

HRC ‘Thanks M3, we’ll log you as 0500 ETA, over’







Springday Pazazz @ 1234hrs



HRC – ‘Go ahead Pazzaz’

Springday Pazzaz – ‘I’d like to amend my ETA. I did not add up properly. 1415 not 1 3 1 5.’

HRC with full humour – ‘That sounds a bit more reasonable Pazzaz. We were hoping that we’d see you planing up the Derwent at a great rate of knots, mate. This is HRC standing by.’







Ark323 @ 0425 on 30/12/16



N.B. And a reminder to all - Never start the donk until all the lines are in!!!!!!

Ark323 – ‘Our boat has got some problems with the engine. There are some ropes around our propeller and the rudder.’

Hobart Finish Line - ‘I’ll get one of the rescue boats to come out to you, over’

Ark323 – ‘Roger that – thank you!’

