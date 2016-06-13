Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Line Honours Images by Bow Caddy Media
by Crosbie Lorimer today at 6:00 pm
Wild Oats XI’s 2012 Line Honours record race time to Hobart of 1 day 18 hours and 23 minutes has been well and truly consigned to history, with Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal taking the JH Illingworth Trophy and beating the previous record by 4 hours, 51 minutes and 52 seconds.
One mile from the finish Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Perpetual Loyal enjoyed a 10-12 knot nor-easter all the way up the Derwent River, sailing on one tack from the Iron Pot and escorted by a large flotilla of spectator craft and media boats, eventually crossing the finish line at 2.31am.
Giacomo and then Scallywag crossed the line just before 4.30 am, within two minutes of each other.
Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media was on the Derwent River and dockside in Hobart, capturing these images of the historic win for Perpetual Loyal.
[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150716