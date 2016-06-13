Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Line Honours Images by Bow Caddy Media

by Crosbie Lorimer today at 6:00 pmPerpetual Loyal enjoyed a 10-12 knot nor-easter all the way up the Derwent River, sailing on one tack from the Iron Pot and escorted by a large flotilla of spectator craft and media boats, eventually crossing the finish line at 2.31am.Giacomo and then Scallywag crossed the line just before 4.30 am, within two minutes of each other.Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media was on the Derwent River and dockside in Hobart, capturing these images of the historic win for Perpetual Loyal.



