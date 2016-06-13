Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Line Honours Images by Bow Caddy Media

Please select your home edition
by Crosbie Lorimer today at 6:00 pm
One mile from the finish Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Wild Oats XI’s 2012 Line Honours record race time to Hobart of 1 day 18 hours and 23 minutes has been well and truly consigned to history, with Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal taking the JH Illingworth Trophy and beating the previous record by 4 hours, 51 minutes and 52 seconds.

Perpetual Loyal enjoyed a 10-12 knot nor-easter all the way up the Derwent River, sailing on one tack from the Iron Pot and escorted by a large flotilla of spectator craft and media boats, eventually crossing the finish line at 2.31am.

Giacomo and then Scallywag crossed the line just before 4.30 am, within two minutes of each other.

Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media was on the Derwent River and dockside in Hobart, capturing these images of the historic win for Perpetual Loyal.

A new race winning record time for Perpetual Loyal © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
A new race winning record time for Perpetual Loyal © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Dockside celebrations © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Dockside celebrations © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Anthony Bell gets the traditional treatment © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Anthony Bell gets the traditional treatment © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Anthony Bell gets the traditional treatment © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Anthony Bell gets the traditional treatment © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Dockside celebrations © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Dockside celebrations © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


The media scrum © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The media scrum © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Prizegiving © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Prizegiving © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com


Prizegiving © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Prizegiving © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

Vendée Globe–Day 52– Third placed Beyou makes Cape Horn for first time
After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn After setting out on five different round the world races or record attempts, Jérémie Beyou today rounded Cape Horn, laying to rest the spectres of his past attempts as he holds an excellent, hard earned third place overall in this eighth edition of the solo round the world race.
Posted today at 5:39 pm Rolex Sydney Hobart – Perpetual LOYAL smashes record for line honours
Anthony has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 Anthony Bell has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back, smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 by four hours 51 minutes and 52 seconds and taking line honours for the second time
Posted today at 4:26 pm Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Race record smashed
On Day Three (just) of the 72nd Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race Perpetual Loyal smashed the race record On Day Three (just) of the 72nd Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, in the strongest downwind conditions in recent times, certainly as good as the 1999 iteration of the blue water classic, Anthony Bell’s supermaxi, Perpetual Loyal, the former Speedboat and then Rambler 100, smashed the race record for the famous 628-nautical mile event.
Posted today at 3:37 pm Vendée Globe – First Cape Horn for Jérémie Beyou
It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne. It took him 51 days one hour and 42 minutes since the race started on 6th November in Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted today at 3:00 pm Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race – Day 1
After a textbook pin-end start executed by Gary Smith, The Fork in the Road led the fleet until Tilt overtook her After a textbook pin-end start executed by Gary Smith (current record holder), The Fork in the Road led the fleet until Tilt, skippered by Peter Cretan, overtook her as the line-honours leaders heading into the first night of the race just shy of Tomahawk.
Posted today at 1:18 pm Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – right turn means record in mortal danger?
A while ago we talked about not unprecedented conditions, but certainly ones that had not been seen for ages. A while ago we talked about not unprecedented conditions, but certainly ones that had not been seen for ages. Those that did a lot of Hobarts in the 90s would scoff at the thought of using the kite sheets for the whole journey. Their memories would be why they even bothered to clip them onto the rail at all.
Posted today at 1:09 pm Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race starts with spinnaker spectacular
It was a pin-heavy line due to the favourable pressure on the west side of the river in the light sou’easterly breeze. It was a pin-heavy line due to the slightly favourable pressure on the west side of the river in the light sou’easterly morning breeze. The asymmetric boats needed to hug the western shore to have the best approach into Georgetown.
Posted today at 1:05 pm Act 1 builds to a climax in Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
The crack crew on Anthony Bell’s super maxi Perpetual LOYAL is storming down the Tasmanian east coast. At her current 16 knots, Anthony Bell’s big black super maxi is set to arrive in Hobart between midnight and 2am.
Posted today at 10:32 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Derwent awake or asleep for Loyal?
With steady winds now pushing everyone down the Tasmanian East Coast With steady winds now pushing everyone down the Tasmanian East Coast, it does appear that barring a mechanical failure, Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal will be the first boat into Storm Bay tonight, and well on record pace too!
Posted today at 6:44 am Relentless pace continues at 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart
Records are set to be broken at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Records are set to be broken at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. The frontrunners, having negotiated the infamous Bass Strait, are making rapid progress down the east coast of Tasmania on route to the finish in Hobart.
Posted today at 6:24 am
