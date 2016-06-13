Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Images of Recent Finishers

Please select your home edition
by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 8:45 am
CQS passes the survey ship Investigator as she nears the finish line Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
There was a long gap of almost six hours between finishers after Beau Geste and Maserati crossed the line shortly after 10am this morning.

Eventually a group of 50 and 60 footers followed Ludde Ingvall’s CQS across the line after 4pm with first Alive, then Chinese Whisper, Ichi Ban and UBOX finishing before 6pm.

Despite losing the tips and the flaps on their DSS foils, the CQS team seemed happy with their race and pleased to have made it to Hobart.

Rupert Henry’s Chinese Whisper had tried to shake off the 50 footers by taking an inside line on the first night, closer to the coast, but the tactic did not pay off, despite some very fast downwind running.

The crew of Ichi Ban was understandably disappointed that the weather at Storm Bay had put paid to their chances of an overall win on handicap; indeed until shortly after 9am this morning the boat had been a favourite to take out the non-canting keeled race record.

Here are some images of the recent finishers by Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media.

Ludde Ingvall and Sir Michael Hintze © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
CQS passes the survey ship Investigator as she nears the finish line © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
CQS crosses the finish line © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
CQS reverses into her berth © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The broken wing tip and flap on CQS's lateral foil © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The Chinese Whisper team tidies up while skipper Rupert Henry catches up with his children. © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Ichi Ban reverses into her berth © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Matt Allen and Will Oxley doing some gardening to remove the Tracker © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
CQS nears the finish line in the rain. © Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race images from start, to river to dockside
Rolex's photographers have been busy taking images from the water, the air, and also back on the quay Rolex's photographers have been busy taking images from the water, the air, and also back on the quay. They have found the leaders, winners and also gone back through the fleet to see who was where. Please enjoy these shots from the 2016 the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 12:11 pm Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – the second step for CQS and 2017
It was a frustrating end to a frustrating race for the newest supermaxi in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart race It was a frustrating end to a frustrating race for the newest supermaxi to compete in the 2016 Rolex Sydney to Hobart race. It was just her second ever race, with her first, the White Island Race in New Zealand, producing a line honours win. While Ludde Ingvall’s radical new 98-footer CQS had a very slow passage across an almost windless Storm Bay and River Derwent.
Posted today at 11:40 am Tales of woe in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
The NZ yacht Giacomo was the leader in the clubhouse but Ichi Ban were still a strong chance. Ichi Ban, a JV TP52 owned and skippered by Australian Sailing president Matt Allen, had been in a good position, leading on corrected time.
Posted today at 10:52 am World Sailing - The World Sailing Show - December 2016
December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing December 2016 edition of the World Sailing Show summarising the month in the world of sailing covering America's Cup, racing in the Southern Ocean and more. Plus, Part 2 of our exclusive interview with Sir Russell Coutts; our tribute to a spectacular year afloat along with news and views from around the world.
Posted today at 10:25 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - Chinese Volvo Ocean Race entry finish third
UBOX was consistently among the top five or six boats on corrected time all the way down to Hobart UBOX was consistently among the top five or six boats on corrected time all the way down, and was in with a chance of winning until the winds died. When they finally tied up, their Cookson 50 was in third place overall, ahead of the leading TP52s: last year’s winner, Paul Clitheroe’s Balance and Matt Allan’s highly fancied Ichi Ban.
Posted today at 10:06 am Sulky Derwent can’t dampen a great 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart
Four hours drifting in Derwent River was not how Jim Cooney, skipper of Volvo Open 70 Maserati, planned to finish RSHYR Four hours drifting in the Derwent River was not how Jim Cooney, the skipper of the Volvo Open 70 Maserati, planned to finish the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart - earlier this morning he had expected to cross the line around 6am, inside Wild Oats XI’s 2012 record time – that was before the wind died on the river.
Posted today at 9:33 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Perpetual Loyal Interviews - VIDEO
With Perpetual Loyal taking the Line Honours win and breaking the race record item by a substantial margin, we caught u With Perpetual Loyal taking the Line Honours win and breaking the race record item by a substantial margin, we caught up with Tom Addis, Navigator and Tony Mutter, Sailing Master to hear how the boat had performed and what the winning moves were.
Posted today at 4:46 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Beau Geste’s cloudy bay arrival
Beau Geste’s sprint south in Sydney Hobart Race finished with a slow crawl up Hobart’s sometimes-cruel Derwent River Beau Geste’s sprint south in the annual Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race finished with a slow crawl up Hobart’s sometimes-cruel Derwent River in an early morning breeze too trifling to combat an outgoing tide and help them fight off a late challenge for fourth over the line.
Posted today at 4:11 am Slow going in Launceston to Hobart Yacht Race
A record fleet of competitors in Tasmania's longest coastal race faced slow conditions, with head winds all the way A record fleet of competitors in Tasmania's longest coastal race faced slow conditions overnight, with head winds all the way as the majority of the fleet rounded the north-east tip of Tasmania.
Posted today at 1:51 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Giacomo in Sit and Wait Game
If there’s one certainty in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race it’s that the ultimate decision-maker If there’s one certainty in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race it’s that the ultimate decision-maker as to who gets to win the Tattersall’s Cup for the overall winner on IRC handicap is, as often as not, the Derwent River.
