Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Images of Recent Finishers

CQS passes the survey ship Investigator as she nears the finish line Crosbie Lorimer CQS passes the survey ship Investigator as she nears the finish line Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 8:45 amEventually a group of 50 and 60 footers followed Ludde Ingvall’s CQS across the line after 4pm with first Alive, then Chinese Whisper, Ichi Ban and UBOX finishing before 6pm.Despite losing the tips and the flaps on their DSS foils, the CQS team seemed happy with their race and pleased to have made it to Hobart.Rupert Henry’s Chinese Whisper had tried to shake off the 50 footers by taking an inside line on the first night, closer to the coast, but the tactic did not pay off, despite some very fast downwind running.The crew of Ichi Ban was understandably disappointed that the weather at Storm Bay had put paid to their chances of an overall win on handicap; indeed until shortly after 9am this morning the boat had been a favourite to take out the non-canting keeled race record.Here are some images of the recent finishers by Crosbie Lorimer of Bow Caddy Media.

































