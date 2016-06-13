Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - CQS Interview with Ludde Ingvall - Video
by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 2:39 am
The CQS team arrived in Hobart yesterday, crossing the line in rain and very little wind. Skipper Ludde Ingvall and cousin Sir Michael Hintze was upbeat about their race despite the yacht losing the tip of her DSS foil and the flaps.
CQS rounds the seaward mark Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The Bow Caddy Media team was down at the dock when this radical 100 footer berthed and spoke to Ludde Ingvall, Sir Michael Hintze and Watch Captain Chris Dickson.
