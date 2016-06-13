Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - CQS Interview with Ludde Ingvall - Video

CQS rounds the seaward mark Crosbie Lorimer CQS rounds the seaward mark Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 2:39 amThe Bow Caddy Media team was down at the dock when this radical 100 footer berthed and spoke to Ludde Ingvall, Sir Michael Hintze and Watch Captain Chris Dickson.