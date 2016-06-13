Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Accepting the Challenge

Trimming, which means the kite is up, from on board Challenge as she passes Cape Raoul. And that is Chris ’’Webbo’’ Webster with his hand up to his mouth - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © . Trimming, which means the kite is up, from on board Challenge as she passes Cape Raoul. And that is Chris ’’Webbo’’ Webster with his hand up to his mouth - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © .

by John Curnow today at 5:19 amReidy commented from on board only moments ago, 'Going past the Organ Pipes at Cape Raoul. We have strong wind and have gone around the outside of the others who are closer in to the cliffs and slower.' The crew of Challenge were also kind enough to show us what a wet little passage they are having.





Well done and thanks team - almost there! At the time of writing they had 30nm to go, and should be in by around 2000hrs this evening. Below is what the Organ Pipes look like on a good day











If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150767