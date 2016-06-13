Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Accepting the Challenge
by John Curnow today at 5:19 am
When you buy a boat like the late Lou Abrahma's Sydney 38, Challenge, you're almost obliged to keep taking her South at Christmas time. Luckily this has not been a problem for Chris Mrakas and his new crew, which includes Bruce Reidy.
Trimming, which means the kite is up, from on board Challenge as she passes Cape Raoul. And that is Chris ’’Webbo’’ Webster with his hand up to his mouth - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © .
Reidy commented from on board only moments ago, 'Going past the Organ Pipes at Cape Raoul. We have strong wind and have gone around the outside of the others who are closer in to the cliffs and slower.' The crew of Challenge were also kind enough to show us what a wet little passage they are having.
Well done and thanks team - almost there! At the time of writing they had 30nm to go, and should be in by around 2000hrs this evening. Below is what the Organ Pipes look like on a good day
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150767