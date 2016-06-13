Please select your home edition
Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Accepting the Challenge

by John Curnow today at 5:19 am
Trimming, which means the kite is up, from on board Challenge as she passes Cape Raoul. And that is Chris ’’Webbo’’ Webster with his hand up to his mouth - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © .
When you buy a boat like the late Lou Abrahma's Sydney 38, Challenge, you're almost obliged to keep taking her South at Christmas time. Luckily this has not been a problem for Chris Mrakas and his new crew, which includes Bruce Reidy.

Reidy commented from on board only moments ago, 'Going past the Organ Pipes at Cape Raoul. We have strong wind and have gone around the outside of the others who are closer in to the cliffs and slower.' The crew of Challenge were also kind enough to show us what a wet little passage they are having.

The view from on board as Challenge passes Cape Raoul - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © .
Well done and thanks team - almost there! At the time of writing they had 30nm to go, and should be in by around 2000hrs this evening. Below is what the Organ Pipes look like on a good day

INVESTEC LOYAL passing Tasmania’s iconic Organ Pipes at Cape Raoul - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2011 © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Helming from on board Challenge as she passes Cape Raoul - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © .
