Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 728x90 2

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - 89 yachts poised for great journey south

by Quinag Communication today at 2:49 am
This year marks the 72nd edition of the offshore classic - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Quinag
For one of the 89 crews primed to embark on this most illustrious of offshore sailing challenges, the dream of lifting the historic Tattersall’s Cup and receiving a coveted Rolex timepiece, will shortly become reality.

The 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, organized by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA), with the support of the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania (RYCT), starts at 13:00 AEDT on Monday 26 December. 628-nautical miles of challenge and endeavour, steeped in nautical heritage and defined by great feats lie ahead.

Identifying who from the 89-strong international fleet will prevail is no small undertaking. The democratic nature of offshore racing, its handicapping system, and multitude of meteorological permutations, ensure victory is a valid target for any yacht in the fleet. This is part of what makes offshore racing so compelling. Success is within the grasp of any crew capable of displaying tactical nous, courageous teamwork and conviction in their decision-making. These fundamental qualities are wholeheartedly embraced by title sponsor Rolex and are underlined throughout the history of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

The current weather forecast suggests this will be a fast race, not excluding the possibility of a record breaking line honours time.

A national treasure

For the 72nd consecutive year, the festive season in Australia plays host to the great race. At 13:00 on 26 December, a nation comes to a standstill for the start. The shorelines and vantage points of Sydney are packed with onlookers and Sydney Harbour is a hotbed of activity with the international fleet jostling for the best starting position. It is a special moment, the one time that the entire fleet, from 100-ft state-of-the-art Maxis through to 30-ft yachts share the same expanse of water, and, notably in front of one of the world’s most recognizable backdrops. “It’s an iconic race, every race is different, every race has got its challenges,” explains Matt Allen, owner of the TP52 Ichi Ban and 26-time race veteran. “There are a lot of races but this is the one race which captures the imagination of all sailors around the world and the public in Australia.”

As the starting signal is sounded, the Maxis will lead the charge for Sydney Heads trying to gain an early tactical, and more significantly, psychological advantage over their rivals. Their quest is to arrive in the port city of Hobart, Tasmania first and as fast as possible. For the rest of the fleet, the race is a greater test on resources and energy. They play a longer game, engaging in ‘competitions within the competition’, and try to gain the incremental advantages which may lead them to handicap victory.

The racecourse dispatches the fleet south along the New South Wales coast of the Tasman Sea. There follows a passage across the eastern edge of the infamous Bass Strait towards the east coast of Tasmania ahead of the final leg up the Derwent River to Hobart.

Cruising Yacht Club of Australia - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2016 © Quinag Communication
Cruising Yacht Club of Australia - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race 2016 © Quinag Communication



The frontrunners

Eager to extend her record of Rolex Sydney Hobart line honours successes is Wild Oats XI. Fastest to Hobart in eight of the last 11 races, her status as one of the race’s great names has long been guaranteed. Twice she has claimed the triple crown of line honours, overall victory and race record. She holds the current fastest time set in 2012 of one day, 18 hours, 23 minutes and 12 seconds. Each and every year she faces new boats, pretenders, challenges. Last year, ill-fortune in the form of a torn sail ended her race within the first 24 hours. American rival Comanche eventually sailing to victory. Once again, the yacht whose very raison d’etre is competing in, and winning, this great race, has undergone modifications making her, livery aside, almost unrecognisable from the yacht first launched in 2005.

There is a significant lineage in overseas yachts winning line honours at the Rolex Sydney Hobart. Comanche’s success last year was far from an isolated experience. In the 72 editions of the race, 27 line honours crowns have been taken by non-Australian yachts.

One of the owners chasing line honours glory in 2016 is CQS’s Ludde Ingvall. Ingvall is originally from Finland. A long-time Sydney resident his recently revamped 100-ft yacht, CQS, is the great unknown in the race and represents significant intrigue. Ingvall first won line honours with Nicorette in 2000, and later in 2004, on the original version of his current yacht. If he triumphs at the 2016 race, the 13-year period between line honours victories would represent the event’s largest ever gap between successes for an owner. The CQS crew includes 2013 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Jo Aleh.

Other challengers for line honours are Perpetual LOYAL, owned by Anthony Bell and co-skippered by local favourite Tom Slingsby, winner of a close-fought line honours contest with Wild Oats XI in 2011. The Hong Kong 100-ft Scallywag, a revised version of race legend Syd Fischer’s one-time Ragamuffin completes the line-up of 100-ft challengers.

Favoured by the forecast

Paul Clitheroe’s TP52 Balance is the defending champion. It is over fifty years since a yacht claimed back to back victories and Clitheroe remains cautious about overturning this trend despite an optimistic forecast for his boat. “The weather pattern looks like favouring a middle size boat. The big challenge is can we come home first among the TP52s? Of the nine TP52s, I think the leading one has a great chance of winning the race.” A significant portion of the 2016 fleet are yachts, like Balance, in the 50-ft range. They include the event’s first ever entry from Korea in Sonic – one of 12 overseas yachts from ten different countries to take part – and Ragamuffin whose crew includes legendary navigator Adrienne Cahalan who will become the first female sailor to compete in 25 Rolex Sydney Hobart races. “I’m very excited, very proud,” explained Cahalan. “Just like there are milestones in your life there are many milestones in yachting, and this definitely has to be one of the biggest ones. A lot of things have to come together to get to 25, so it’s a very special time.”

The Rolex Sydney Hobart is not simply about winning or breaking records. Each and every crew wins their own race in reaching Hobart. Each edition of the race throws up unique challenges and meteorological conditions. A measure of the race’s difficulty is provided by the statistic that nearly 20% of the 5,828 yachts to have started the race since 1945 have failed to make it to Hobart. The perils are constant – overconfidence, poor management of resources, fatigue, the misfortune of structural or mechanical failure and occasionally, very simply, the punishing conditions. These challenges make the rewards for victory even sweeter.

The 72nd edition of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starts on Monday 26 December at 13:00 AEDT.

Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Safety at Sea - Baltic - 1Zhik Dinghy 660x82

Related Articles

Challenge charts a new course to Hobart
For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. For the first time ever only one Sydney 38 has been entered in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. Challenge, from the Sandringham Yacht Club, will be proudly flying the flag with an international crew within a fleet of 89 yachts.
Posted today at 7:24 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt.III
Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start the race Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. The 98-foot CQS started life as the 90-footer known as, Nicorette. She is being campaigned by dual Hobart winner Ludde Ingvall (one of which was with this very vessel in her former life, back in 2004), and his cousin, Sir Michael Hintze.
Posted today at 6:38 am Family ties in Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in RSHYR It’s been said before that sailing with your family is a great way of bonding – a leveler - and so it is for at least 34 boats taking part in this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, including New Zealander, Jim Delegat, who has two sons joining him for the blue water classic.
Posted today at 3:33 am Santa may deliver a sleigh ride for yachts in Rolex Sydney Hobart Race
Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day Santa looks destined to make a late delivery to the big guns in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race starting Boxing Day: a rapid and record-breaking downwind sleigh ride to Hobart.
Posted today at 3:08 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Southerly still the big question
Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in 2016 RSHYR have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing Skippers and navigators of the 89 yachts competing in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race have received their Christmas Eve weather briefing from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia this morning. BOM’s Jane Golding has told them the forecasts produced by the various models that meteorologists use, have been pretty consistent in recent days
Posted today at 2:29 am Clipper Events team ready to take on Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Boxing Day for almost 100 entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics For many of us Boxing Day brings the enjoyment of turkey leftovers and shopping sales but for almost one hundred entries, including Clipper Events’ CV5, it brings one of the world’s ultimate blue water classics, and staple of our previous two Clipper Race editions, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race (RSHYR).
Posted today at 1:19 am Predictwind - Sydney Hobart record still under threat 48hrs from start
The race record in the Rolex Sydney Hobart would still appear to be under threat 48 hours from the start The race record in the Rolex Sydney Hobart would still appear to be under threat 48 hours from the start of the 630nm offshore classic. Using the routing function of wind and weather prediction application, Predictwind, the latest model run by Sail-World, shows that in an extreme situation over 12 hours could be slashed off the record of 1day 18 hrs 23 mins set by Wild Oats XI four years ago.
Posted on 23 Dec A Q&A with Joe Mele of Triple Lindy about the 2016 Sydney Hobart Race
I caught up with Joe Mele, skipper of the sole U.S. boat entered in this year’s Sydney Hobart Race, for a pre-race Q&A. Ninety boats have entered this year’s Sydney to Hobart Race, but only one, Triple Lindy (USA 93310), skipper Joe Mele’s Swan 44 from New York, will be flying the proud colors of Old Glory. I caught up with Mele ahead of the race to get his impressions of the event as a first-time contestant, and to learn more about his road to Hobart.
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Another TP52 year
Matt Allen announced today he will leave his more comfortable 60 foot, purpose-built for race Carkeek 60 at CYCA dock Rolex Sydney Hobart skipper Matt Allen announced today he will leave his more comfortable 60 foot, purpose-built for the race Carkeek 60 at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia dock, choosing to be flung around on his TP52, Ichi Ban, on Boxing Day.
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Lazarette Pt II
Well the joy of The Lazarette Pt I was in finding all those extra gems that we all know lie in there somewhere. Well the joy of The Lazarette Pt I was in finding all those extra gems that we all know lie in there somewhere. So the very first thing is to say thank you to all of you who corresponded, read, phoned and emailed. She’s a big old hold, our lazarette, what with all the boats and crews contained therein, being as diverse, varied, colourful and different as the world is.
Posted on 23 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy