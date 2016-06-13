Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – the second step for CQS and 2017

by John Curnow today at 11:40 amBut for Ingvall’s cousin, CQS founder and financier of the boat, Sir Michael Hintze, every minute was pure joy. “The start was breathtaking – even the bit where the hydraulics didn’t work and we nearly capsized in Sydney Harbour.”





“Then it was exciting sailing down the coast and frustrating sitting, not moving for hours on the river looking at the finish line,” he said of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s 628 nautical mile race.



“It was exactly what I expected from the race, even Bass Strait. And yes, I would absolutely do it again,” Sir Michael added.



“It was great! For me it was the fulfilment of a childhood dream. The technology and engineering in the boat is fascinating, and we’re still learning about it.”



Abeam Sow and Pigs in Sydney Harbour, CQS had to crash tack, the motor powering the hydraulics stalled at the same time, and the boat almost lay down with the canting keel on the wrong side.









Then soon after, as CQS passed the seaward mark out of Sydney Harbour the tip broke off the DSS (Dynamic Stability System) foil, then the flaps (like ailerons on an aircraft wing) tore off and hence no control.



Ingvall, the 2000 and 2004 Sydney Hobart line honours winner said that in the brief time the system was intact, the boat had lifted and taken off. “We learnt a lot, and this is the race to learn a lot from. We still have a long way to go. We are sailing the boat directly to New Zealand now to do some work on her. We have already been talking to the designers and engineers, and then we will take it to the Mediterranean to race.”









So by December 2017, expect CQS to be back in Sydney, much more competitive and ready to take another tilt at the windmill.



