Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Sharpening the Swiss Army Knife

by John Curnow today at 6:59 pm
Just love the kero heat haze... Turbine choppers rock. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
The stunningly pretty, devastatingly quick, and super well-sailed Reichel-Pugh silver pencil earned herself the nickname, the Swiss Army Knife, quite sometime back now. It paid homage to all the underwater appendages she had on her. Of course, she now has one less, with her version of the DSS being taken off only a little while ago, but there are still more than enough to get the point.

So as she has been off to the grindstone for a sharpening, as it were, it seems like a great time to talk with Mark Richards, her Skipper. Richards, or Ricko as he is best known, has been the fleet master of the Oatley family’s racing yachts forever. He was the Skipper for Wild Oats IX, X and XI.

Importantly, Ricko been at the helm for every Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Hobart race line honours win that the Swiss Army Knife has enjoyed. So on the eve of the great blue water classic, which if they win again it will be for a record ninth time that WOXI has taken the J.J Illingworth Trophy, we got to speak with Ricko, as he and his crew set themselves for Hobart.

Fat head mains delivering tremendous power for their craft. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Fat head mains delivering tremendous power for their craft. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/



Ricko said, “The early morning arrival into Derwent needed for the race record is a kind of natural barrier. The Derwent can take anywhere from 45 minutes, to four to eight hours, so it’s a tough place. Quite possibly the most challenging nine miles of the whole race.”

“What are the chances of a new race record this year? It is really hard to say. We could get a 20 to 30 knot Southerly in the middle of the race, which could take eight hours, or it could take eighteen hours to get through, so we just don’t know. It is going to be a really challenging race with fresh Northerlies, followed by fresh Southerlies, and then back into very fresh Nor’westers. It is going to be a very tough race for all the teams, that’s for sure.”

“For me, breaking the record is the furthest thing from my mind. I just want to get the boat there in one piece, and do a good job. Simple as that. We had a really tough year last year. A lot of modifications, all very close to the start date, and we didn’t really have everything set, and we had a lot of guys who flew in at the last minute. So our preparation was not as good as it has always been”, commented Richards.

“We got caught with the pre-frontal change, and we had to get the mainsail down smartly. We had a few human errors and ended up with a shredded mainsail, and as you know, you can’t go 500 miles upwind in a Hobart without a mainsail. So yes, unfortunately, we had to pull out of the race, and it was very disappointing, but it is all part of it.”

Closing in on Postcard weather, with WOXI in full flight. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Closing in on Postcard weather, with WOXI in full flight. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/



“By contrast, this year we have had a lot of time. We have had all year, which included the Southport Race, the Keppel Race, and also a lot of racing in between. The modifications that we made last year have really put a spring in the boat, and we have had time to learn about all of those changes, and we made a few more changes last month, with a 500kg weight saving, and more”, explained Richards.

“DSS just didn’t work for us. It could take CQS to another level maybe, I am not sure, but look it just didn’t work for our boat. There was a very small window that it did work, but you are carrying around a half a tonne of weight for a very small window, which we haven’t used in a Hobart yet.”

“So we just decided to get rid of the weight, and when we did the bow modification last year, we effectively moved the mast and keel back seven feet in the boat, so we just didn’t need it. We don’t have a bow that goes down the mine anymore, and that was the reason we had fitted the foil, so we don’t need it now and have got rid of it.”

Wild Oats XI power sailing in 2015 © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Wild Oats XI power sailing in 2015 © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net



“We have now brought the forestay forward two and a half metres, and last year we had a furling jib, which we thought we were quite happy with. In the old days a furling jib was for cruising, and a fully battened jib was a proper race sail. I can tell you right now, this has not changed.”

“The furling sails weren’t giving us the performance that we needed, so we moved the forestay, committed to a proper, fully battened, #1 jib, and it has made a huge difference to the boat’s upwind performance. Sure it is harder to handle than a furling jib, but the performance is very superior. Also, with the furling headsails, you are tacking bare headed, and it’s a bad scene, so we’re just getting back to basics.”

Richards then added, “Look there is no doubt that certainly in the 100-foot sector, Comanche is taking the sails game to a whole different level. So to take them on you have got to be on the same level, and that’s what we have tried to do.”

“We have got five or six new guys on board, but they are all guys who have sailed with us before. We are a good, tight-knit team who have worked together, which is terrific. This is going to be important, because we have three supermaxi rivals this year, and they are all very different boats.”

Scallywag. Volvo China Coast Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RHKYC
Scallywag. Volvo China Coast Regatta 2016. © Guy Nowell / RHKYC



“I think that Scallywag will be very tough competition in this year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. They have done a lot of sailing, a lot of training, and have shown some good signs of speed. Perpetual Loyal has double the riding moment of Wild Oats XI, so once again, how that will pan out it is just so hard to tell.”

“Honestly, I have no idea of that CQS’ potential. It’s very radical. It has some features that I think could be very unkind in a big sea state, so who knows? They could indeed show us all up this year!”

Talking about their own journey through technology and the many, many modifications they have made to WOXI since launching in 2005, Richards said, “Over the years we have made a lot of changes to the boat. It has been our hallmark: the constant searching for new speed.”

Going back to the 2011 King of the Derwent with Bob Oatley behind the the helm of WOXI. © John Curnow
Going back to the 2011 King of the Derwent with Bob Oatley behind the the helm of WOXI. © John Curnow



“It has been a hallmark of a family. That’s the late Bob Oatley, his son Sandy and myself. We are all in it. You can go over the last 20 years, and as a group we have done some pretty amazing stuff. It started with introducing the first canting keel boat in Wild Oats IX and on from that. Bob was never to be one to be scared.”

“Sure we don’t always get it right. We have made some mistakes and performed some changes that haven’t worked out that well, so we have had to go back the other way. So there has been a genuine desire to have a go, and I think it has been a great result.”

SOLAS 2015 - Wild Oats XI on Sydney Harbour © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
SOLAS 2015 - Wild Oats XI on Sydney Harbour © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



“Ultimately it all means that we are very happy where the boat is today. At 12 years of age, Wild Oats XI is still a benchmark in monohull sailing, as far as ocean racing goes, and the whole team is really looking forward to getting out there and seeing what we can do!”

“She is a great boat, we are very proud of her that is for sure. If we sail her well, we can match any of the competition. Last year we were reminded that the key to offshore ocean racing is preparation, respecting the ocean, and also the yacht itself. It’s pretty simple. You only get bitten once”, said Ricko in conclusion.

Current routing, which has to be viewed in light of the changes that can and do occur on the East coast of Australia, especially at this time of year, has the supermaxis at 1 day and 14 hours. This means they will have to work hard to be on record pace, which is 1:18 and some change up at the Battery Point finish line. Note that this timing puts you at the Iron Pot at/near sunrise, which is not ideal for getting up the River Derwent, but certainly better than in the dark.

Ichi Ban © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Ichi Ban © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/



So we then have the maxis at 1:19, the TP52s 2:2, displacement 40-Somethings at 3:12 now, which has slipped out by about half a day as all things meteorological gel a bit more, and it’s the same for older craft at 3:12, and then the small 30s at a hefty four days and five hours! Some will remember back when even getting in by NYE was an achievement, by the way…

We’ll have more on all of this, as it unfolds, but for now the super all-important weather window does at least have a frame now. Panes of glass to be installed tomorrow, and then some paint will be applied. Internal dressings will follow in the next couple of days. Ultimately that is all code for we will tell you who won when the entire fleet is tied up Constitution Dock!

All power - Black Jack. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
All power - Black Jack. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com



However, and in spite of all of that, do look out for a record-breaking Line Honours attempt, some hard charging downhill by the powerful Volvo 70s, as well as the RP66, Alive. Like to gamble? Get a sneaky bet on that the TPs will get the tap on the shoulder as the division likely to go for the Tattersall’s Cup. Now the chopper footage of it all will be very cool indeed, and no doubt the photographers like the legendary Richard Bennett, as well as Rolex’s own armada will be very fired up.

For now, the nature of the Southerly change on the first night is still far from clear. Also, the remnants of the Tropical Cyclone currently over the top of Western Australia will appear in the Great Australian Bight at some point, but the blocking high-pressure system in the Tasman Sea will have influence over that. Time will tell, so keep your head out the companionway hatch, for it has been many, many years since this set of conditions has been the overarching scenario for the race. Warm temperatures on the South-East corner landmass of Australia mean one thing at this time of year. Change! And hopefully not bushfires!!!

Ultimately then if you are looking for smiles yourself, then do keep a weather eye here on Sail-World.com for all the latest intel on the great, inspiring, captivating and very historic, blue water classic… The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Strap in for an awesome ride with Peter Harburg's modified VO70, Black Jack. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
Strap in for an awesome ride with Peter Harburg's modified VO70, Black Jack. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/

Henri Lloyd 50 YearsLancer Lasts LongerFestival of Sails 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt.III
Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start the race Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. The 98-foot CQS started life as the 90-footer known as, Nicorette. She is being campaigned by dual Hobart winner Ludde Ingvall (one of which was with this very vessel in her former life, back in 2004), and his cousin, Sir Michael Hintze.
Posted today at 6:38 am Wild Oats XI Training Day - VIDEO
As your Christmas Day preparations get into full swing, chances are you won’t have much time to get into the mood As your Christmas Day preparations get into full swing, chances are you won’t have much time to get into the mood for the big race to Hobart on Boxing Day. So here’s a pacey one minute video we've compiled from a training day that we shot aboard Wild Oats XI this time last year in a solid nor'easter, shortly after her major rebuild was completed. Merry Christmas to all from Crosbie and Dale
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt. II
The 100-foot experiment? Four supermaxis are contesting the J.H. Illingworth Trophy for Line Honours The 100-foot experiment? Four supermaxis are contesting the J.H. Illingworth Trophy for Line Honours in this year’s 628 nautical mile dash from Sydney to Hobart. The outright favourite is once again the Oatley family’s Wild Oats XI. WOXI has taken line honours seven times and Mark Richards and his seasoned crew is looking for another win after a split mainsail caused them to abandon last year
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Canines of the Sea
There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets. There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets, and yet there is incredible commonality. One could be said to even take the form of the very canine used to describe her, Greyhound. The other certainly has the pace of that breed, but her form would far more resemble that of a Rhodesian Ridgeback.
Posted on 20 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Images from Day 2 - 420 and Drone
Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images from the 420's along with a couple of images of the Drone launch and retrieval
Posted on 17 Dec Sydney Hobart Race – If one stops, then other captivates
The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has certainly become the race that captivates the nation The Melbourne Cup is described as the race that stops the nation. Back in the old days it certainly did that, each and every first Tuesday in November. In today’s environment with 24/7 everything, it still does a pretty good job of it, so we’ll certainly let it have that mantel.
Posted on 15 Dec America's Cup - More retrospective rule changes split Challengers
The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting believed to have been held in Fukuoka at the time of the America's Cup World Series held in the City. One of the retrospective rule changes gives clear advantage to competitors who have opted to adopt the risky strategy of designing and developing light air and heavy air foiling daggerboards for the
Posted on 13 Dec From PLC to ZHIK- Crowie's transition from the multinationals
We spoke to Zhik's CEO David Crow, known as Crowie, who works alongside the founder and former-CEO, Brian Conolly. We spoke to Zhik's CEO David Crow, known as Crowie, who came into the company from a corporate background and now works alongside the founder and former-CEO, Brian Conolly.
Posted on 12 Dec The Great Dane dies at 88 + Video
One of the heroes of sailing, Paul Elvstrøm (DEN) has died at the age of 88 years. One of the heroes of sailing, Paul Elvstrøm (DEN) has died at the age of 88 years. Known as the Great Dane, and winner of four Olympic Gold Medals, and many world championships in multiple classes from dinghies to keelboats, Elvstrøm put a footprint on the sport like no other.
Posted on 7 Dec America's Cup - Kiwi lodges Appeal against Jury in San Francisco Cup
Former Oracle Team USA crew member, Matthew Mitchell (NZL) has lodged an Appeal against a Decision to dismiss his case Former Oracle Team USA crew member, Matthew Mitchell (NZL) has lodged an Appeal against a Decision to dismiss his case taken against the International Jury for the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco. On October 28, 2016, US District Judge Vince Chhabria dismissed Mitchell's claim against the five-person International Jury on the basis that it was lodged too late.
Posted on 2 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy