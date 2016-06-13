Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Derwent sleeping it off?

by john Curnow on 27 Dec
Giacomo (NZ) closes on on the finish of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart © Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
In the article right turn, we spoke about how anyone with an interest in ensuring Perpetual Loyal got Line Honours and also a new record in the race should go down and pour a rum into the River Derwent from Constitution Dock. Looks like they did. However, they may have poured the entire barrel in, because now the River is sleeping it off.

Now in the Volvo Ocean Race of 2011-2012, the winner was Groupama 4. She is a brilliant downwind flier. Today she is known as the giant killer, Giacomo. The Volvo Ocean 70 crossed the finish line in the 72nd running of this ocean classic at 04:27:05, breaking the old race record by more than three hours and beating the Hong Kong campaigned Scallywag, the former Ragamuffin 100, but only just.

Scallywag - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, December 26, 2016 © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
Scallywag - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart, December 26, 2016 © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com



Scallywag made up five nautical miles in the last two hours and went very close to repeating her 2015 second place, finishing a tiny two minutes and fifteen second astern at 04:29:15. As we go to press, the magical 0723hrs mark has passed, so it is only going to be these three boats that surpass the previous record.

It is painstakingly close for another Volvo 70, Jim Cooney’s, Maserati. They have sailed a great race, and with expertise like North Sails’ Australian boss, Michael Coxon on board, it is little wonder. Their crew for the race had Volvo specialists, Noel Drennan and Tom Braidwood on board, so they can be very proud of their achievement. Alas, the ‘carpark’ we mentioned in right corner got them, and all others too.

Jim Cooney’s VO70, Maserati. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Jim Cooney’s VO70, Maserati. - SOLAS Big Boat Challenge © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com



The final VO70 in the fleet, Peter Harburg’s Black Jack made up a lot of ground in the final stages after being almost the most Westerly boat when she was back up abeam the Furneaux Group. However, for both of them, when you are doing just half a knot, even 1.5nm seems like a very long way.

Karl Kwok's 80ft Beau Geste (NZL) and Ludde Ingvall’s radically revamped supermaxi, CQS, are behind them. The former just and the latter a bit further. CQS has proven to be the work in progress that Ludde spoke about pre-race in our exclusive three-part exposé on the boat.

Now, as the mainstream media’s attention on the Line Honours winner fades away, sailors can turn their attention to the real race, the IRC overall winner for that Tattersall’s Cup.

While Australian Sailing President Matt Allen’s modified TP52, the Judel/Vrolijk designed Ichi Ban is a top the computer board, she still has many miles to sail, and the conditions for speed are not getting better. Much worse. Remember, Maserati is nearly at the line making under half a knot, whilst CQS is miles away and doing 3 knots. The carpark is stacking up nicely. Don’t forget to get your valet slip now!

Matt Allen’s TP52 Ichi Ban - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
Matt Allen’s TP52 Ichi Ban - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com



Punching well above her length, Giacomo is the boat to beat under the IRC rating rule. She is the Club House leader, and with softened breeze for the boats still on the racecourse, that puts her in a very strong position.

Even the exceptional Meteorologist, Roger ‘Clouds’ Badham sees it this way, commenting, “The NE breeze holds all night and all morning for Storm Bay, but the river is softer with 5-8knots, which will ease further in the early to mid morning period, and generally less breeze midday than there was at midnight, then come in for a time later from E-SE at 5-10 mid and later afternoon.”

“So probably no-one has it as good as Perpetual Loyal, and Ichi Ban will have it lighter for longer. Ichi Ban will have to be very lucky with the rain now playing with the breeze too, and lifting it away from the water.”

In summary, for Giacomo, a bird in the hand will be better than two in the bush. Ichi Ban might have a computer screen advantage now, but in the real world, Giacomo is the boat to beat. Ichi Ban has 30nm to travel and as she gets closer to the 1054hrs deadline for her, her own pace will slow to that of Maserati, who is struggling to make just the last mile. It is very sad for Allen who has campaigned so hard for so long for the overall win and dreamt of conditions that suited his GenV TP52.

The 2015 Tattersall’s Cup winner, Paul Clitheroe’s Balance, who as Quest was also the overall winner in 2008, is currently third and will no doubt suffer in the same manner as Ichi Ban. The same applies for Bin Wang’s Cookson 50 U-Box with Charles Caudrelier producing an out of the box impressive performance as their first up Hobart appearance. Bet they’ll be back. Cannot say they'll get those sort of conditions again in a hurry however!

Varuna VI - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Varuna VI - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography http://www.sportsailingphotography.com



Jens Kellinghusen’s Ker56, Varuna VI, is likely to rise up the handicap leader board as she was, at the time of writing, already in Storm Bay, before everything turned to complete custard.

A note of the ages before we go. The stunning, Fidelis, a previous winner and still holder of the record for the greatest ever winning margin has radioed in the say they have 298nm to go, and that is almost half the race distance. Well done to Nigel Stokes and the crew for continuing to campaign the marvellous objet d’art! Sign of the times indeed.

Fidelis in 1966 taken bt the late Brian Curtis from The Mercury © . .
Fidelis in 1966 taken bt the late Brian Curtis from The Mercury © . .



Ultimately then if you are looking for smiles yourself, then do keep a weather eye here on Sail-World.com for all the latest intel on the great, inspiring, captivating and very historic, blue water classic… The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

PredictWind.comWildwind 2016 660x82Zhik Yachting 660x82

Related Articles

Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal
Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal Here is a gallery of Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal. A wonderful celebration, which has now moved on to the famous Custom's House Hotel.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage from Hobart presented by Zhik
All the interviews and perspectives on what happened in the Rolex Sydney Hobart from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney. All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Nic Douglass chats with the crew of Giacomo
Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 dockside n Hobart Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 - formerly the winner of the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race, Groupama - skippered by Franck Cammas. The Volvo 70 had the misfortune to lose her mast in the 2014 Sydney Hobart necessitating a difficult extraction from Australia to New Zealand, where she was fitted with a new spar by Southern Spars.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart – Perpetual LOYAL smashes record for line honours
Anthony has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 Anthony Bell has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back, smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 by four hours 51 minutes and 52 seconds and taking line honours for the second time
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Race record smashed
On Day Three (just) of the 72nd Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race Perpetual Loyal smashed the race record On Day Three (just) of the 72nd Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, in the strongest downwind conditions in recent times, certainly as good as the 1999 iteration of the blue water classic, Anthony Bell’s supermaxi, Perpetual Loyal, the former Speedboat and then Rambler 100, smashed the race record for the famous 628-nautical mile event.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – right turn means record in mortal danger?
A while ago we talked about not unprecedented conditions, but certainly ones that had not been seen for ages. A while ago we talked about not unprecedented conditions, but certainly ones that had not been seen for ages. Those that did a lot of Hobarts in the 90s would scoff at the thought of using the kite sheets for the whole journey. Their memories would be why they even bothered to clip them onto the rail at all.
Posted on 27 Dec Act 1 builds to a climax in Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
The crack crew on Anthony Bell’s super maxi Perpetual LOYAL is storming down the Tasmanian east coast. At her current 16 knots, Anthony Bell’s big black super maxi is set to arrive in Hobart between midnight and 2am.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – The Derwent awake or asleep for Loyal?
With steady winds now pushing everyone down the Tasmanian East Coast With steady winds now pushing everyone down the Tasmanian East Coast, it does appear that barring a mechanical failure, Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal will be the first boat into Storm Bay tonight, and well on record pace too!
Posted on 27 Dec Relentless pace continues at 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart
Records are set to be broken at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Records are set to be broken at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. The frontrunners, having negotiated the infamous Bass Strait, are making rapid progress down the east coast of Tasmania on route to the finish in Hobart.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Will this be the year of the V70’s?
The current race leader of Rolex Sydney Hobart overall, New Zealand V70 Giacomo, is confident of maintaining full speed The current race leader of the Rolex Sydney Hobart overall, the New Zealand V70 Giacomo, is confident of maintaining full speed as she closes on the Tasmanian north-east coast this afternoon with a possible ETA in Hobart of 5am.
Posted on 27 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy