Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – 67 out of 70

Quetzalcoatl Crosbie Lorimer Quetzalcoatl Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by John Curnow today at 1:52 am“Travelling really well. Just near Cape Raoul. All kites, crew and gear in tact. Had a great race, if a bit damp. Also had some hot runs – longest kite (spinnaker) carrying for any Hobart we’ve done. We have been going 70 hours and had the kite up for 67 of those! All is well…”So it is not surprising at all that there are echoes of 19999 and also 1975 that get brought up. In 1975 the magnificent ketch, Kiaola III set a then unheard of 2 days, 14 hours, 36 minutes and 56 seconds. That record would last until Hasso Plattners maxi, Morning Glory, reset it slightly to 2:14:07:10 in 1996. It would be 1999 when the Volvo 60, Nokia, got it under the two-day mark. She set 1 day, 19 hours, 48 minutes and 02 seconds.





Wild Oats XI scalped it in 2005 (1:18:40:10) and then set the new mark in 2012, when she claimed the triple (1:18:23:12). Obviously this year Perpetual Loyal beat that to set 1:13:31:17, as well as Giacomo and Scallywag also coming in under the previous mark. Back in 1999, something like 16 boats all came in under the old number.



Point of it all? In 1975 and 1999 conditions were similar to 2016. And therefore, it might be a while before anyone can get an A+++ score of 67 out of 70 ever again.



Ultimately then if you are looking for smiles yourself, then do keep a weather eye here on Sail-World.com for all the latest intel on the great, inspiring, captivating and very historic, blue water classic… The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150759