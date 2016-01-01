Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016- Views of The Crews VIDEO
by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 9:48 am
With the Boxing Day morning weather briefing giving little hint of any significant heavy upwind conditions for the duration of the race, the chief concerns amongst most of the fleet appeared to be in getting through the forecast heavy airs running on the first night with boat and crew in tact.
Perpetual Loyal leads the fleet through the Heads Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Crosbie Lorimer spoke to a number of skippers and crew before they left the dock this morning to see what they made of the forecast and who they thought it favoured for an overall IRC win.
As you’ll see, one boat in particular seems to be considered a hot favourite for a Tattersall’s Cup win.
