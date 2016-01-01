Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016- Views of The Crews VIDEO

by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 9:48 amCrosbie Lorimer spoke to a number of skippers and crew before they left the dock this morning to see what they made of the forecast and who they thought it favoured for an overall IRC win.As you’ll see, one boat in particular seems to be considered a hot favourite for a Tattersall’s Cup win.