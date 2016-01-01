Please select your home edition
Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016- Views of The Crews VIDEO

by Crosbie Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 9:48 am
Perpetual Loyal leads the fleet through the Heads Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
With the Boxing Day morning weather briefing giving little hint of any significant heavy upwind conditions for the duration of the race, the chief concerns amongst most of the fleet appeared to be in getting through the forecast heavy airs running on the first night with boat and crew in tact.

Crosbie Lorimer spoke to a number of skippers and crew before they left the dock this morning to see what they made of the forecast and who they thought it favoured for an overall IRC win.

As you’ll see, one boat in particular seems to be considered a hot favourite for a Tattersall’s Cup win.

Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Winning your division + Div List & Ratings
XX Everyone certainly tries to determine which division of the Hobart is the one that will get anointed each year. There a number of key components to it all, and they end up becoming folklore. For example, in order to finish first, first you have finish. There’s the race to the Heads, then Tasman Island, then the Iron Pot, and it all gets reset again before you cross the Battery Point finish line
Posted today at 4:31 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - The Weather Gate
In order to win the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race there are three things you absolutely need to have accomplished In order to win the iconic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race under IRC or ORCi rating, there are three things you absolutely need to have accomplished. Two of these you can certainly do something about, whereas the third is entirely out of your control.
Posted on 25 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Sharpening the Swiss Army Knife
The stunningly pretty, devastatingly quick, and super well-sailed Reichel-Pugh silver pencil earned herself the nickname The stunningly pretty, devastatingly quick, and super well-sailed Reichel-Pugh silver pencil earned herself the nickname, the Swiss Army Knife, quite sometime back now. It paid homage to all the underwater appendages she had on her. Of course, she now has one less, with her version of the DSS being taken off only a little while ago, but there are still more than enough to get the point.
Posted on 24 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt.III
Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start the race Unobtainium keels, Einsteinium sails and Nobelium challenges ahead for the most radical supermaxi to ever start in the Rolex Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. The 98-foot CQS started life as the 90-footer known as, Nicorette. She is being campaigned by dual Hobart winner Ludde Ingvall (one of which was with this very vessel in her former life, back in 2004), and his cousin, Sir Michael Hintze.
Posted on 24 Dec Wild Oats XI Training Day - VIDEO
As your Christmas Day preparations get into full swing, chances are you won’t have much time to get into the mood As your Christmas Day preparations get into full swing, chances are you won’t have much time to get into the mood for the big race to Hobart on Boxing Day. So here’s a pacey one minute video we've compiled from a training day that we shot aboard Wild Oats XI this time last year in a solid nor'easter, shortly after her major rebuild was completed. Merry Christmas to all from Crosbie and Dale
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Left field, handshakes and buckets Pt. II
The 100-foot experiment? Four supermaxis are contesting the J.H. Illingworth Trophy for Line Honours The 100-foot experiment? Four supermaxis are contesting the J.H. Illingworth Trophy for Line Honours in this year’s 628 nautical mile dash from Sydney to Hobart. The outright favourite is once again the Oatley family’s Wild Oats XI. WOXI has taken line honours seven times and Mark Richards and his seasoned crew is looking for another win after a split mainsail caused them to abandon last year
Posted on 23 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Canines of the Sea
There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets. There is a contrast that is as beguiling as it is stark. On paper they may appear as if to be from different planets, and yet there is incredible commonality. One could be said to even take the form of the very canine used to describe her, Greyhound. The other certainly has the pace of that breed, but her form would far more resemble that of a Rhodesian Ridgeback.
Posted on 20 Dec Aon Youth Worlds - Images from Day 2 - 420 and Drone
Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship Sail-World NZ's editor, Richard Gladwell was on the water for Day 2 of the Aon Youth World sailing Championship off Torbay on Auckland's North Shore. Here's the gallery of images from the 420's along with a couple of images of the Drone launch and retrieval
Posted on 17 Dec Sydney Hobart Race – If one stops, then other captivates
The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has certainly become the race that captivates the nation The Melbourne Cup is described as the race that stops the nation. Back in the old days it certainly did that, each and every first Tuesday in November. In today’s environment with 24/7 everything, it still does a pretty good job of it, so we’ll certainly let it have that mantel.
Posted on 15 Dec America's Cup - More retrospective rule changes split Challengers
The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting believed to have been held in Fukuoka at the time of the America's Cup World Series held in the City. One of the retrospective rule changes gives clear advantage to competitors who have opted to adopt the risky strategy of designing and developing light air and heavy air foiling daggerboards for the
Posted on 13 Dec
