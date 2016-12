Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 - The 60 Hour report card

Black Jack heads south Crosbie Lorimer Black Jack heads south Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by John Curnow today at 8:11 pmThree boats broke Wild Oats XI's previous record from 2012. They were Line Honours victor, Anthony Bell's supermaxi Perpetual Loyal, that eased across the Hobart finish line at 02:31:20hrs on December 28th to set a record of 37 hours 31 minutes 20 seconds, which was almost five hours faster than the old record.





Behind her was New Zealander Jim Delegat's Volvo 70, Giacomo, followed by Seng Huang Lee's 100-footer, Scallywag. Giacomo will be declared the overall winner of the race later today, when the CYCA recognises that the existing boats on the water would need to better than double their speed up to now to beat the winner of the 2011-2012 Volvo Ocean Race.









After the first three boats arrived, the River Derwent retired to bed for the night, exhausted, and the following 17 boats struggled for much of the day to reach the finish line. In next to no breeze, this effectively ruined their chances of an overall victory under IRC. Peter Harburg's Volvo 70 Blackjack was the first of the unlucky group home, some four and a half hours after Scallywag, followed almost an hour later by Karl Kwok's 80-footer Beau Geste, and then 82 seconds after that by yet another Volvo 70, Jim Cooney's Maserati.



The soft conditions on Storm Bay and the river for much of the third day were also felt on the East Coast of Tasmania, and so the overall chances for the 40 feet and smaller boats drifted away in the softening conditions. At the 60-hour mark, six more boats are in the Derwent or Storm Bay, another 58 boats are South of, or abeam of St Helens, which is within 180 nautical miles of the finish.









The three tail gunners, Sean Longman’s tiny Ranger 100 Maluka of Kermandie built in 1932, Stephen Hughes' Duncanson 34, On Tap, and Michael Strong's 80-year-old S&S 42 Landfall, were strung out over the next 20 miles to Eddystone Point up on the Northeast corner of Tasmania.



With conditions offshore now strengthening it seems that the entire fleet will be home by the December 31st.

Under the IRC measurement system, it seems likely that Perpetual Loyal will be second on IRC overall, whilst UBOX, the Franco/Chinese entered Cookson 50, will take third place.









Under the ORCi measurement system, Bin Wang's UBOX is currently leading from Paul Clitheroe's TP52 Balance, and then Matt Allen's TP52 Ichi Ban.



On PHS (Performance Handicap System) She, Phillip Bell's Olsen 40 in her 18th trip South is currently in the box seat, ahead of Bruce Watson's normally shorthanded Welbourn 12, Imalizard, with the McIntyre 55 Flying Fish Arctos third. However, as all the players in this division are still at sea, anything could happen in the next 48 hours.









As for retirements, we have Dare Devil, which is Sibby Ilzhofer's Farr/Cookson 47 retired with a broken rudder, Richard Lees' 33-footer Freyja with headsail damage, Peter Wrigley and Andrew Kearnan's TP52 Koa with a broken starter motor, Tony Kirby's Ker46 Patrice is another with a broken rudder, and best known of all, the Oatley family’s Wild Oats XI. She of course is the eight times race line honours winner and previous race record holder. She suffered a broken canting keel hydraulic ram whilst leading the 2016 race.



Ultimately then if you are looking for smiles yourself, then do keep a weather eye here on Sail-World.com for all the latest intel on the great, inspiring, captivating and very historic, blue water classic… The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.



Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 - Results:



Line Honours



At racetime 02:12:00





IRC



At racetime 02:12:00







If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150752